Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ_u.TO)

Name Description

Earl Brewer Mr. Earl A. Brewer serves as Chairman of the Board of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd. He has been Chairman, Plaza Group Management Limited and Plaza Atlantic Ltd. Principal and Secretary-Treasurer of TC Land Limited Partnership (a privately owned real estate partnership). Prior to assuming the role of Chairman of the Board of Plazacorp, Mr. Brewer was President and CEO commencing in 1999 to 2002. He was also Chairman of Greenarm Corporation and Greenarm Management, principally involved in office building development. Mr. Brewer has extensive experience in the real estate business commencing in 1984. Mr. Brewer has served the public in many capacities with organizations including Board of Governors, University of New Brunswick; Director, Atlantic Salmon Federation; Director, New Brunswick Investment Management Corporation; and Honorary Consul for Sweden. Mr. Brewer currently serves on the Board of the Atlantic Salmon Conservation Foundation.

Michael Zakuta Mr. Michael A. Zakuta serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd. He is President & CEO of Plaza and Plaza Group Management Limited and was also President & CEO of Plazacorp. He is also a principal and President of TC Land REIT. Mr. Zakuta entered the real estate development business on a full time basis after obtaining his law degree from the University of Montreal and a business degree from McGill University. Mr. Zakuta is a co-founder of the Plaza Group and has been involved in every aspect of shopping centre development, acquisitions and management in Quebec and Atlantic Canada since 1986.

Floriana Cipollone Ms. Floriana Cipollone serves as Chief Financial Officer of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer of Charter REIT (a publicly traded real estate investment trust) from 2007 to 2010. Prior to that, Vice President, Corporate Planning & Strategy at O&Y Properties Corporation and Vice President, Finance at O&Y Real Estate Investment Trust (both were publicly traded real estate entities).

Peter Mackenzie Mr. Peter Mackenzie has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer of the Company., effective Jan. 1, 2017. Mr. Mackenzie will be primarily focused on property acquisitions, divestitures, specific leasing initiatives and sourcing development/redevelopment projects.

James Petrie Mr. James M. Petrie, B.B.A., LL.B., LL.M., serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd. Previously Vice President and General Counsel from August 20, 2009. Prior to that, Secretary and Corporate Counsel since 2004.

Kimberly Strange Mr. Kimberly Strange serves as Corporate Secretary, Corporate Counsel of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd. Previously he was Corporate Counsel of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd since 2007.

Edouard Babineau Mr. Edouard F. Babineau serves as Lead Independent Director of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd. Mr. Babineau is currently President and CEO of Babineau Holdings Ltd., as well as President and Director of PEI Capital Inc., a venture capital company. He is also a shareholder and director in various other business ventures including real estate development (housing) and golf course ownership. His business experience includes President and owner of Babineau Fisheries Ltd., Souris Seafoods Ltd., International Seafoods Ltd. and Northumberland Seafoods Ltd. (an international marketing company). He has served two terms of three years each as President of the Seafood Processors Association of Prince Edward Island, as well as sitting as a Governor on the Board of Holland College in Prince Edward Island for six years, where he was a member of the Finance Committee and the Pension Committee. Mr. Babineau currently serves as a Director of Holland College Foundation. Mr. Babineau is a former Chair of Plazacorp’s Audit Committee and is the current Chair of Plazacorp’s Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Babineau has taken accounting courses at Holland College, as well as an Audit Committee Chair course presented by KPMG in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2005. In all of his positions, Mr. Babineau has been directly involved in reviewing financial statements and financial information of complex organizations, both for profit and not-for-profit.

Stephen Johnson Mr. Stephen Johnson serves as an Independent Director of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd. Mr. Johnson is currently the President and CEO of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (CREIT). He joined CREIT as CEO in September 1996. With over 37 years in the real estate industry, Mr. Johnson has extensive experience in real estate corporate finance, property and asset management, leasing, real estate valuation and property development. Prior to joining CREIT, Mr. Johnson served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of DS Marcil Inc. (now RBC Capital Markets Real Estate Group), and concurrently Mr. Johnson served as a Vice President and Director of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. He is a past director of Royal Bank Realty and a past member of the Real Estate Advisory Panels for both Canada Post Corporation and the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Denis Losier The Honourable Denis Losier, LL.D., serves as an Independent Director of Plazacorp Retail Properties Ltd. Mr. Losier is the President and CEO of Assumption Mutual Life Insurance Company of Moncton (September 1, 1994 to present), Chairman of Assumption Life's subsidiaries and Louisbourg Investments. Mr. Losier held various cabinet-level positions with the Government of the Province of New Brunswick from 1989 – 1994. He is a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for Canadian National Railway Company, a director of Enbridge Gas New Brunswick Limited Partnership, and director and Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee of NAV Canada. Mr. Losier also sits on the Board of a number of associations and groups including, the Security and Intelligence Review Committee, Canadian Blood Services and is Chair of Invest NB. Mr. Losier holds a Master of Economics degree from the University of Western Ontario.