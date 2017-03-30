Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)

Name Description

John Parker Sir John Parker is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., since 1 August 2015. Sir John is a highly experienced and independent chairman and brings a wealth of leadership experience across a range of industries. He won the lifetime achievement award at The Sunday Times 2015 Non-Executive Director Awards and is widely recognised for his policy work on corporate governance, including the value of diversity in the boardroom. He has chaired five FTSE100 companies and was previously the chairman of National Grid plc, senior non-executive director and chair of the Court of the Bank of England, deputy chairman of DP World, joint chair of Mondi and chair of BVT and P&O plc. He was also president of the Royal Academy of Engineering from 2011 to 2014. Since his appointment as Chairman, Sir John has brought the Group together under a revised governance framework that features a new role of Group Chief Executive Officer and other senior positions. The new team is working together collaboratively to drive forward the Group’s strategy. Sir John is the chairman of Anglo American plc and of Advanced Plasma Power Limited. He is also a non-executive director of Carnival Corporation and Airbus Group, and is a Visiting Fellow of the University of Oxford. Sir John’s commitments are expected to reduce in 2017, when he retires from the board of Anglo American plc.

Christopher Loughlin Mr. Christopher Loughlin, BSc Hons, MICE, CEng, MBA, is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since 1 January 2016. Chris was appointed to the Board on 1 August 2006 upon joining Pennon as Chief Executive of South West Water. He became the Group Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2016. Chris is chairman of the Pennon Executive and a member of the Sustainability Committee. He has extensive experience of the regulated business environment and the management of major engineering and infrastructure services. He started his career as a chartered engineer working in both the consulting and contracting sectors and, after holding a number of senior positions with British Nuclear Fuels plc, joined its board as an executive director. Prior to joining Pennon he was chief operating officer with Lloyds Register and before that executive chairman of Magnox Electric plc. He was also a senior diplomat in the British Embassy, Tokyo. Chris has a comprehensive understanding of the water industry. He was previously a board member (and, for a period, president) of the Institute of Water, and between April 2008 and March 2012 was chairman of Water UK. Since his appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer, Chris has set Pennon on a path of closer collaboration in pursuit of delivery of its strategy, with the constituent parts of the Group now working together to identify synergies, reduce costs and exploit opportunities for growth. Chris is currently chairman of British Water, a director of Water UK and a trustee of the charity WaterAid. An enthusiastic advocate of local business, Chris is also vice chairman of the Cornwall Local Enterprise Partnership.

Susan Davy Ms. Susan Jane Davy is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Susan is a graduate qualified chartered accountant with 20 years’ experience in the utility sector. Prior to her current appointment Susan was Finance Director at South West Water between 2007 and 2015, during which time she was responsible for the company’s Business Plan to 2020. She has also held a number of other senior finance roles in the water sector, including as Head of Regulation and Head of Finance (Wastewater) at Yorkshire Water. Susan’s knowledge of the industry coupled with her financial and regulatory expertise has supported the development of Pennon’s strategy and her input has been invaluable to the Board in its deliberations. Susan is highly respected in the City and has been instrumental in building Pennon’s reputation. Susan is a member of the A4S (Accounting for Sustainability) CFO leadership network and a council member of CBI South West.

Helen Barrett-Hague Ms. Helen Patricia Barrett-Hague is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Helen has extensive corporate experience, including capital raisings, initial public offerings, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, both in the UK and overseas. She began her career in private practice before moving in-house in 1999 and subsequently held positions of increasing responsibility with the Generics Group AG, Aveva Group plc and Alent plc. Helen is responsible for the provision of legal and company secretarial services to the Group, for statutory and regulatory compliance in terms of business conduct, and for supporting the Chairman and the Board in ensuring that Pennon’s high standards of governance continue to be met. She is also chairman of the board of trustees of the Pennon Group Defined Contribution Pension Scheme.

Phillip Piddington Mr. Phillip Piddington is the Managing Director of Viridor of the Company. Phil joined Viridor in 2014 to lead the energy division in his current role of Chief Operating Officer for Viridor. Since joining the Group, Phil has played a key role in delivering Viridor's portfolio of the Energy Recovery Facilities. Phil has almost two decades of experience in the energy industry. He previously held senior management positions within the RWE Group and prior to that had an extensive career within BP, including Managing Director of BP Energy.

Martin Angle Mr. Martin David Angle, BSc Hons, FCA, MCSI, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Pennon Group Plc. Martin is an experienced non-executive director, bringing a wide range of knowledge and experience from a career in investment banking, private equity and industry. Over a 20-year executive career in investment banking, Martin held senior roles with SG Warburg & Co. Ltd, Morgan Stanley and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, before becoming the group finance director of TI Group plc, then a FTSE 100 company. He subsequently joined Terra Firma Capital Partners where he held various senior roles in its portfolio companies, including the executive chairmanship of the Waste Recycling Group Limited, then a major participant in the UK waste sector, and Le Meridien Hotel Group where he was executive deputy chairman. Martin has also served as a non-executive director on a number of boards including Savills plc, where he was the senior independent director; National Exhibition Group, where he was chairman; Severstal; and Dubai International Capital. As chairman of the Remuneration Committee, Martin has steered Pennon’s approach on executive remuneration, ensuring that it is aligned with and supports the Group’s strategy. Martin is currently vice chairman and non-executive director of the FIA Foundation, the adviser to the Board of the Commercial Bank of Dubai and the adviser to NGP, a private group based in the USA, which is building out a major platform in renewable energy in emerging markets.

Mr. Neil Cooper is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since September 1, 2014. Neil joined the Board on 1 September 2014. He is chairman of the Audit Committee and is currently a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. He brings to the Board extensive experience in a wide variety of corporate and financial matters. Most recently, he was group finance director of Barratt Developments plc and, before that, group finance director of William Hill plc and Bovis Homes plc. He also held senior finance positions at Whitbread plc, worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers as a management consultant and held a number of roles with Reckitt & Colman plc. As chairman of the Audit Committee, Neil has been influential in directing Pennon's approach on a number of significant matters including internal control, governance and financial reporting.