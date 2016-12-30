Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)

Name Description

Bobby Godsell Mr. Bobby Godsell is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Polymetal International PLC. He is a Chairman of Business Leadership South Africa, President of the South African Chamber of Mines, Chairman of Eskom, Chief Executive of AngloGold Ashanti, Director of African Barrick Gold and Solar Capital, Chair of the Board of Optimum Coal Holdings, acquired by Glencore plc. Director of Platmin Limited, Member of the South African National Planning Commission. Qualifications BA from the University of Natal and MA from the University of Cape Town. Other roles Co-Chairman of the South African Millennium Labour Council. Non-executive Director of the South African Industrial Development Corporation.

Vitaly Nesis Mr. Vitaly Natanovich Nesis is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Polymetal International PLC. Previous experience JSC Polymetal’s Chief Executive from 2003, Member of its Board, 2004–2012. CEO of Vostsibugol, 2002–2003. Strategic Development Director at the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant in 2000. Head of the Investment Planning Department at SUAL-Holding, 2001-2002. McKinsey in Moscow,1999-2000. Merrill Lynch in New York, 1997-1999. Qualifications BA in Economics from Yale University; MA in Mining Economics from St. Petersburg Mining Institute.

Maxim Nazimok Mr. Maxim Nazimok is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. His Previous roles in Polymetal: Chief Financial Controller, 2011-2015, and Finance Director of Polymetal, 2015-2016. Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Nomos Bank in 2011-2012, Director of Business Planning and Analysis since 2009. Head of Management and IFRS Reporting at MDM Bank, 2008-2009. Various financial positions at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, 2003-2008. Qualifications BA in Economics from St. Petersburg State University; graduated with distinction from the Executive MBA-Global Programme at London Business School and Columbia Business School. Fellow member of ACCA.

Vitaly Savchenko Mr. Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko is Chief Operating Officer of Polymetal International PLC. He is Director of the Production Department, 2007-2009, senior production and technical positions since 2004. Chief underground mine engineer at Priargunskoye Mining and Chemical Company as well as various managing positions at the mine, 1994-2003. Recipient of second and third-category Miner’s Glory Medal. Qualifications Degree with Honours in underground mineral mining engineering, Kyrgyz Mining Institute; MBA from the UK’s Open University Business School.

Sergey Cherkashin Mr. Sergey Aleksandrovich Cherkashin is a Executive Vice President - Business Performance of Polymetal International PLC. Mr. Cherkashin was appointed CFO of JSC Polymetal in 2005 having previously held senior management positions in the food processing and machine building industries. He was CFO of the Timashevsk Dairy Plant, Sales Director of the Ulyanovsk Automotive Plant and Deputy CEO of Development at the Volgograd Dairy Plant, having previously been a consultant for AT Kearney in Moscow. Mr. Cherkashin graduated from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in Applied Mathematics, and has completed a one-year MBA programme at the University of Hartford.

Valery Tsyplakov Mr. Valery Nikolaevich Tsyplakov is Managing Director - Polymetal Engineering of Polymetal International PLC. His Previous roles in Polymetal: Deputy General Director for Mineral Resources, Design and Technology and senior roles in the Production and Technology and Technological Research Departments, 2000-2004. Department Head at the Soviet Union Research Institute of Aeronautical Automation and, prior to this, a quest scientist at Aarhus University’s Physics Institute (Denmark). Research Fellow in the Plasma Physics Department of the Moscow Physics and Engineering Institute. Professional Member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining (London). Qualifications Degree in Experimental Nuclear Physics, the Moscow Physics and Engineering Institute. PhD in Physics and Mathematics.

Pavel Danilin Mr. Pavel Aleksandrovich Danilin is Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Strategic Development of Polymetal International PLC. His Previous roles in Polymetal: Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, Head of Corporate Finance. Head of Corporate Finance at CJSC ICT, 2002 and 2003. Deputy Head of Currency Department and Head of Financial Resources Department at the Kaliningrad branch of Bank Petrocommerce, 1998-2001. Qualifications MBA from the University of California at Berkeley, Haas School of Business. Degree in Economics and Management, Kaliningrad State Technical University.

Igor Kapshuk Mr. Igor Kapshuk is Chief Legal Officer of Polymetal International PLC. His Previously worked in Polymetal as Head of the Legal Department from 2005 and Deputy Head from 2003. Deputy General Counsel, Head of the Department for Legal Matters and Head of Claims Department at the branch of Siberia Energy Coal Company and at Vostsibugol (Irkutsk), 2001-2003. Legal advisor for Pharmasintez, 1999-2001. Legal advisor and acting Head of the Legal Department at the Irkutsk Tea-Packing Factory, 1997-1998. Legal adviser at an insurance company (Irkutsk), 1994-1997. Qualifications Degree from the Law School of Irkutsk State University.

Roman Shestakov Mr. Roman Mikhaylovich Shestakov is Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Project Development and Construction of Polymetal International PLC. He is a Chief Engineer at Gold of Northern Urals, 2007-2009; pit superintendent 2006-2007. Mine superintendent at the Okhotsk Mining and Exploration Company, 2004-2005. Mining engineer in the Production and Technical Department of JSC Polymetal Management in the preceding two years. Qualifications Honours degree in Open-pit Mining from the Mining Department of the St. Petersburg State Mining Institute. MBA from the UK’s Open University Business School.

Sergey Trushin Mr. Sergey Trushin is Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Mineral Resources of Polymetal International PLC. He is a Chief Geologist at the Khabarovsk Exploration Company, 2008-2010. Chief Geologist at Albazino Resources 2006-2008 and various positions at Albazino Resources since 1998. Geologist with Dalnevostochnie Resources, 1991. Geologist with the Production Geological Association ‘Dalgeology’ and the Nizhne-Amursk exploration expedition in the preceding six years. Qualifications Degree in Geological Surveying and Mining Engineering Exploration from the Novocherkassk State Polytechnic Institute.

Jean-Pascal Duvieusart Mr. Jean-Pascal Pierre Alexandre Duvieusart is Non-Executive Director of Polymetal International PLC. He is a Managing Partner for Central Europe and the CIS at McKinsey; joined McKinsey in 1992 and worked in Brussels, New York and Central Europe before becoming Managing Partner in Prague. Advised to banks, insurers and industrial companies in Russia and Central Europe. Former Executive Director of Nomos Bank. Qualifications MBA from the University of Chicago; Master’s degree in Commercial Engineering, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium. Other roles Shareholder of PP F Group N.V. since 2010. Board member of Home Credit B.V., the Anglo-American School of Moscow and Charity foundation Foodbank Rus. Member of the European Regional Business Council of the World Economic Forum Davos.

Marina Gronberg Ms. Marina Vyacheslavovna Gronberg is Non-Executive Director of Polymetal International PLC. She is a Board member of JSC Polymetal, 2008-2012. Various positions in banks and private equity firms. Qualifications Degrees in Economics and Finance, and in Law from Moscow State Law Academy and in Applied Mathematics from Moscow State University. Other roles Board member of Waterstones (UK), Hachette-Atticus, MIG Credit, Marenco Swiss Helicopters, PIK Group and Nexwafe GmbH; Managing Director of Lynwood (Schweiz); member of the Board of A&NN Investments, Lynwood Investments and Vitalbond; Member of the Supervisory Board of Tallano Technologie (France); Chairman of Alpha Trust Investment committee; President of the Charity Fund named after Nadezhda Brezhneva.

Konstantin Yanakov Mr. Konstantin Periklovich Yanakov is Non-Executive Director of Polymetal International PLC. He is a Member of JSC Polymetal’s Board of Directors, 2008-2012 and member of its Audit Committee. Various positions at MDM Bank. CFO of JSC Polymetal until 2004. Member of the Board at Piraeus Bank, Inbank, Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics (OP AP S.A.) and Tiscali S.p.A. Qualifications MBA from the London Business School; PhD in Economics from the Russian State University of Management; degree in Global Economics from the Government of Russia’s Finance Academy. Other roles Deputy Director General in charge of Finance at CJSC ICT, Director of ICT Holding Ltd, member of the Board at O1 Properties Limited, member of the Supervisory Board of Rigensis Bank, and member of the Board of the non-state pension fund ‘Future’.

Jonathan Best Mr. Jonathan Gourlay Best is Independent Non-Executive Director of Polymetal International PLC. Previous experience Over 35 years’ experience in the mining industry. Board member of JSC Polymetal, 2006-2012; Chairman of the Audit Committee of Gulf Industrials; Chairman of Sentula Mining and Bauba Platinum, and member of their nomination and remuneration committees; Chairman of GoldStone Resources; Interim CEO of Trans-Siberian Gold in 2006; CFO and Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti. Qualifications MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA), Associate of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators. Other roles Non-executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc and Chairman of its Audit Committee; Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Metair Investments.

Christine Coignard Ms. Christine Coignard is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Polymetal International PLC. She has 28 years’ experience in the banking industry and advisory services world-wide, gained banking experience at Royal Bank of Canada, Société Générale and Citi; International Consultant for the Apogee Gold Fund based in Boston; project manager for Interros in Russia; Director of investments and financing for Norilsk Nickel; Managing Director at HCF International Advisers. Qualifications Business degree from EMLYON , France, and MBA from the Schulich School of Business, Toronto, Canada. Other roles Managing Director and Founding partner of Coignard & Haas GmbH.

Leonard Homeniuk Mr. Leonard Anthony Homeniuk is Independent Non-Executive Director of Polymetal International PLC. Previous experience Board member of JSC Polymetal, 2010-2012. President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold, 2004-2008. Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Polygon Gold Inc., 2011-2014. Held executive positions with Centerra Gold, Kumtor Gold and Cameco Corporation. Qualifications MSc from the University of Manitoba. Member of the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers, the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. Honorary Professor at the Kyrgyz Mining Institute. Other roles Director of Trade Ideas LL C.