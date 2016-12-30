Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY.TO)

Name Description

Glenn Carley Mr. Glenn R. Carley is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Carley has been a director of Niko Resources Ltd. since September 2016. He served as director of Guide Exploration Ltd. (formerly Galleon Energy Inc.) from 2003 to 2011. He also served as Chairman and director of Marquee Energy Ltd. From 2011 to 2016, Culane Energy Corp. from 2002 to 2011, and Chairman of High Point Resources Inc. from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Carley has also served as the President of Selinger Capital Inc., a private investment company, for over twenty years. He was the Executive Chairman of Flagship Energy Inc. from 2005 to 2008, Chairman and Chief Executive of New Venture Energy Inc. from 2004 to 2005, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Venture Energy Inc. from 2002 to 2004, and co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Magin Energy Inc. from 1995 to 2001. Mr. Carley, BA, J.D., M.B.A., has an ICD.D. designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree, a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree, all from the University of Saskatchewan.

Patrick Ward Mr. Patrick R. Ward is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Ward has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since May 6, 2007. Mr. Ward was a member of the board of directors of Striker Exploration, a TSXV company, from 2014 to 2016. Mr. Ward served as Vice President, Exploration of Innova Exploration Inc. from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Ward co-founded Chowade Energy Ltd. in 2003, which merged into Innova Exploration Inc. in 2004. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Ward served as Manager, Geology & Geophysics with the NCE Resources Group and Petrofund Energy Trust. Mr. Ward served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Rockport Energy Corp. from 1998 to 1999. He held various positions, lastly as Exploration Manager from 1981 to 1997 for Total Petroleum Canada Ltd. (subsequently Rigel Oil & Gas Ltd.). Mr. Ward is a Professional Geologist registered with APEGA. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology degree with Honours from the University of Calgary.

W. Derek Aylesworth Mr. W. Derek Aylesworth has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company effective August 15, 2017. Mr. Aylesworth joins Painted Pony with over twenty-five years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Aylesworth previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer for an intermediate oil and gas company for nine years. In his previous role, he was primarily responsible for capital markets, financial reporting and compliance, financial risk management, tax and treasury functions. Mr. Aylesworth holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is a Chartered Accountant with expertise in taxation and has experience as a tax advisor in both the oil and gas industry and public practice in Calgary.

Rick Kessy Mr. Rick Kessy has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, with effective from October 1, 2017. Mr. Kessy brings over 34 years of oil and gas industry experience. Most recently Mr. Kessy was the Vice President and Director of the Marcellus Business Unit, Repsol Oil & Gas USA. Mr. Kessy was an initial key contributor and then leader for the project that was started in 2008 and peaked at over 600 MMcf/d within a short period and included the build out of 300 miles (approximately 500 kilometers) of pipeline and over 100,000 HP of compression. His previous roles include Vice President Marcellus Infrastructure and Production Operations at Talisman Energy Inc. Mr. Kessy earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a Professional Engineer registered with APEGA.

Edwin Hanbury Mr. Edwin S. Hanbury is Senior Vice President - Engineering of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Hanbury is a professional engineer with over 26 years of experience in the oil & natural gas industry. Most recently, Mr. Hanbury was Executive Vice President at Daylight Energy Ltd. from 2006 through to its acquisition by Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation in 2011. During this time, from 2008 to 2010, Mr. Hanbury also served as a member of the board of directors at Bengal Energy Ltd. From 2005 until 2006, Mr. Hanbury served as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sequoia Oil & Gas Trust, and as a director of White Fire Energy Ltd. following its spinout from Lightning Energy Ltd. From 2003 until 2005 Mr. Hanbury was Vice President, Business Development at Argo Energy Ltd. primarily providing technical evaluations of strategic asset acquisitions. Prior to Argo, he held the position of Manager then Vice President, Technical Services at Advantage Energy Services Ltd. from 2000 until 2003. Mr. Hanbury served at Rigel Oil & Gas Ltd. from 1994 to 1999, in increasing capacities as a development engineer, becoming District Manager – Peace River Arch Business Unit, and prior thereto, from 1991 to 1994, as a Development Engineer at Rigel’s predecessor, Total Petroleum Canada Ltd. From 1985 to 1991, Mr. Hanbury was employed at Gulf Canada Resources in various Petroleum and Project Engineering capacities. Mr. Hanbury holds a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in, Civil Engineering, from the University of Waterloo, where he participated in the Co-operative Education Program, and is a Professional Engineer registered with APEGA.

Tonya Fleming Ms. Tonya L. Fleming is Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Ms. Fleming joined Painted Pony in September 2014. Ms. Fleming was General Counsel at Birchcliff Energy Ltd. for the prior five years. Previously, she practiced law in the Calgary office of the national firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP where she specialized in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and corporate governance matters. Ms. Fleming holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Alberta and a Bachelor of Laws and a Masters of Business Administration from Dalhousie University. She is a member of the Law Society of Alberta.

Stuart Jaggard Mr. Stuart W. Jaggard serves as Vice President, Controller of the Company. Mr. Jaggard joined Painted Pony as Vice President and Controller in October 2014. He has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, obtaining his Chartered Accountant designation in 1985. Over the last six years, he held the positions of Vice President, Finance and Vice President, Business Performance at Centrica Energy Canada, the Canada oil and gas operating division of Centrica, plc. Prior to this, Mr. Jaggard served as Chief Financial Officer of Flagship Energy Inc. He held various senior finance positions within the oil and gas industry prior to this. Mr. Jaggard worked in the audit practice of KPMG LLC for the period 1982-1995. Mr. Jaggard completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Calgary in 1982. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta.

L. Barry McNamara Dr. L. Barry McNamara is Vice President - Corporate Development and Marketing of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Dr. McNamara is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in the oil & natural gas industry. This includes wide ranging experience in western Canada and Australia, with recent emphasis and success in converting to production both oil and gas in tight, unconventional reservoirs through horizontal drilling. Most recently, Dr. McNamara was Vice President, Development at Spartan Oil Corp., from June 2011 to July 2012, and prior thereto, he was Vice President, Geology at Spartan Exploration Ltd., from 2009 until 2011. Other management and technical experience includes Pegasus Oil and Gas, Innova Exploration, Vintage Petroleum, Baytex Energy, Santos Ltd, Gulf Canada Resources and Chevron Canada, where he began his career in 1984. Dr. McNamara holds a PhD from the University of Calgary, which he attained in 1995 for his work on “An Evaluation of Geological Information for Defining Flow Units for Use in Quantitative Reservoir Modeling.” He also holds a MSc in Geology from the University of Calgary (1989), and an Honours BSc in Geology from St. Francis Xavier University (1984).

Bruce Hall Mr. Bruce G. Hall is Vice President - Land of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Hall has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry including land negotiations, acquisitions, divestments and strategic planning initiatives. Mr. Hall has been working with Painted Pony since 2008, holding the role of Negotiations Specialist, where he has been a key member of the team in the development of corporate strategy, deal generation and partner relationships. Mr. Hall was appointed Vice President, Land in September 2012. Previously, Mr. Hall was Vice President, Land at Redcliffe Exploration Ltd., Aquest Explorations Ltd. and Causeway Energy Corporation. Mr. Hall holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Calgary and a Professional Landman (P. Land) designation from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen.

James Reimer Mr. James D. Reimer is Vice President - Geoscience and Technology of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Prior to joining Painted Pony, he was Executive Vice President of Result Energy Inc. and co-founder of Online Energy Inc. He previously held executive positions at Encal Energy Ltd., and Stampeder Exploration Ltd. Mr. Reimer was also founder and CEO of Race Rocks Resources Ltd. Mr. Reimer currently serves as a director of the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources. He is a Past-President of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists and previously served on the executive policy group for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. He has been named a ‘Science Alumnus of Honour’ and recently received the ‘Contributions to Science Award’ from the University of Waterloo.

Paul Beitel Mr. Paul J. Beitel is Director of the company. He is a Managing Director at ARC Financial Corp. and co-leads ARC's portfolio management team. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and a MBA from the University of Calgary. Mr. Beitel is a designated P. Eng in the Province of Alberta and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

David Cornhill Mr. David W. Cornhill is Director of the Company. Mr. Cornhill is a founding member of AltaGas, a diversified energy infrastructure business listed on the TSX, and has served as Chairman of the Board since AltaGas’ inception on April 1, 1994. He served also as Chief Executive Officer of AltaGas for 22 years, stepping down from this role in April 2016. He is a director of Alterra Power Corp. and has served on the boards of many for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Prior to forming AltaGas, Mr. Cornhill served at Alberta and Southern Gas Co. Ltd. in the capacities of President and Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Finance and Administration and Treasurer from 1987 to March 31, 1994, and in various roles at Gulf Canada Resources Limited from 1980 to 1987. Mr. Cornhill, M.B.A., holds a Bachelor of Science degree with honours from the University of Western Ontario and a Masters of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of Western Ontario in 2015.

Joan Dunne Ms. Joan E. Dunne has been appointed as Director of the Company., effective Oct. 7, 2016. Ms. Dunne currently serves as a director of Tundra Oil & Gas Limited and a director of both Sprott Resource Holdings Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sprott Resource Corp. She also serves as a director of the Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization and is a Director-Designate to the Capital Markets Regulatory Authority upon its establishment. Ms. Dunne also serves on two Chartered Professional Accountants (“CPA”) Canada committees: she co-chairs and is a member of the Canadian Performance Reporting Board. Ms. Dunne also chaired the Small Company Advisory Group until her resignation in February 2017. Ms. Dunne served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of True Energy Trust / True Energy Inc., from 2002 to 2006; Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Ionic Energy Inc., from 1998 to 2000; and held senior financial positions with Petrorep Resources Ltd. and Barrington Petroleum Ltd. Ms. Dunne was a founder and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Painted Pony before retiring from that role in September 2013. Ms. Dunne holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary. Ms. Dunne is also a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta (CPA, CA) and has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

George Voneiff Mr. George W. Voneiff is Director of the company. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Unconventional Resources, LLC, a US exploration and production company, and is a director and co-founder of the Vendor. He teaches graduate-level classes on Petroleum Economics and Reserves at Texas A&M University and is Co-Chair of the Executive Committee of the Texas A&M Petroleum Department Industry Advisory Board. Mr. Voneiff holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science, both in Petroleum Engineering, from Texas A&M University.

Kevin Angus Mr. Kevin D. Angus is Independent Director of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Angus is currently Executive Vice President of Point Loma Resources Ltd., since 2016 and President of KD Angus Corp., formerly KD Angus & Associates Ltd., since 2012. Mr. Angus served as Vice President, Exploration of Surge Energy Inc. from 2010 to 2012, Executive Vice President and Director of Pegasus Oil and Gas Inc. from 2006 to 2009, Vice President, Exploration at Mustang Resources Inc. from 2003 to 2005, and President of KD Angus & Associates Ltd. from 1997 to 2002. Mr. Angus worked in senior geophysical positions at three junior oil and natural gas companies, Archean Energy Ltd. in 1997, Ulster Petroleum Ltd., from 1995 to 1996, and Petrorep Resources Inc., from 1994 to 1995. Prior to, Mr. Angus worked at Husky Oil Operations Ltd. from 1983 to 1994. Mr. Angus, P. Geoph., has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology degree from the University of Calgary, is registered as a Professional Geophysicist with APEGA and is a member of the Canadian Society of Exploration Geophysicists (CSEG) and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG).

Nereus Joubert Dr. Nereus Louis Joubert is Independent Director of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd., since 15 May 2014. Mr. Joubert has been an independent businessman since June 2013. Mr. Joubert has held several executive positions in the Sasol Group of companies (“Sasol”) in the 19 years prior to joining the Corporation’s Board, including the role of Country President of Sasol Canada from 2011 to 2013. He has served as a director on the boards of many of the subsidiaries of Sasol Limited (a New York Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Securities Exchange listed company), including Sasol Petroleum International (Pty) Limited, Sasol Synfuels International (Pty) Limited and Sasol’s Canadian legal entities. From 2003 to 2011, he was a Group Executive of Sasol Limited (a position similar to an Executive Vice President) for Legal and Assurance. He also served as a member of the Group Executive Committee of Sasol Limited from 1996 to 2011. In 1995, Mr. Joubert was appointed General Manager and Company Secretary and in 1994, he was appointed Company Secretary of Sasol Limited. Prior thereto, from 1983 to 1994, he was a full time member of the Faculty of Law at the Rand Afrikaans University (now the University of Johannesburg), initially as Lecturer and finally, the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Law. Mr. Joubert, LLB, LLD holds a Doctorate of Law, a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Juris Bachelor degree from the University of Johannesburg. He also completed an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Lynn Kis Ms. Lynn Kis, P Eng. is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Kis is currently a corporate director. She was a Senior Vice President and Manager of Ryder Scott Company, an oil and gas consulting firm, from 2013 to 2015. Ms. Kis began her career at the Energy and Resources Conservation Board and then moved into roles of increasing responsibility at such companies as Gulf Canada Inc., Sundance Oil Company Canada and Brent Petroleum Industries Ltd. She then worked as a consultant for approximately 10 years for numerous clients including Talisman Energy Inc., BP Canada Resources Ltd., Encor Inc., the TD Bank and the AMH Group. Ms. Kis joined Jordan Petroleum as Engineering Manager in 1994 and then moved to Pengrowth Energy Corporation where she became Vice President of Engineering and Planning. In 2006 she joined AJM Petroleum Consultants as Vice President and Partner, then Director of Evaluations, Energy and Resources Advisory Services at AJM Deloitte. Ms. Kis formerly served as a board director for eight years for the nonprofit organization, Aspen Family Services. Ms. Kis holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree with honours from the University of Wales, Cardiff and is a member of APEGA and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.