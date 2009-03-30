Praj Industries Ltd (PRAJ.NS)
PRAJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
67.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Pramod Chaudhari
|64
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Sachin Raole
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance & Commercial, Whole Time Director
Dattatraya Nimbolkar
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Parimal Chaudhari
|2006
|Non-Executive Director
Daljit Mirchandani
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Mrunalini Joshi
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
Berjis Desai
|60
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Sivaramakrishnan Iyer
|47
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Rajiv Maliwal
|55
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Pramod Chaudhari
|Mr. Pramod Chaudhari is Executive Chairman of the Board of Praj Industries Limited. Mr. Chaudhari did his engineering from The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT). His career spans over 41 years of professional and entreprenuerial endeavour. He established Praj in 1984. Since then he has built PRAJ into a global Company. Today, Pramod is intensifying the Company's activities into the knowledge domain of biotech processes and systems in the global arena. The focus is on clean technologies coupled with alternate feedstocks like cane juice, tropical sugarbeet and cassava, which will provide renewable energy source. To strengthen his corporate experience, he attended Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 1995. He has contributed to the National Biofuels Policy as a member of the Committee on Development of Biofuels – Planning Commission, Government of India, for introduction of renewable fuels to India. He has been profiled in a recently published book called 'Thought Leaders' by an Indian Author, which focuses on visionary entrepreneurs. Recently ‘Popular Prakashan, Mumbai has published a book under the title ‘As is what Is’ a story of the journey of Praj which recounts its trials, tribulations and achievements. He is also the recipient of the Jagatik Marathi Chamber of Commerce ‘National Level Entrepreneurship’ Award in the Year 2004 and the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ of IIT, Bombay in the Year 2005. He is the Chairman of CII, Pune Zonal Council (for 2006-07).
Sachin Raole
Dattatraya Nimbolkar
Parimal Chaudhari
|Ms. Parimal Chaudhari is Non-Executive Director of Praj Industries Limited. She has a bachelor's degree from Pune University and a post Graduate degree in Journalism & Communications. She also has Integrated Master's degree in Social Sciences. She has been a recipient of the Fulbright Fellowship. She has obtained her Master of Science degree at Syracuse University, New York, USA, in Communication sciences. She applies her multi-media for projects in writing and in creation of audio-visual content for serving various applications of education, organizational behaviour and social causes. She has received formal training in Human Resources & Organisation Activities. She is the Managing Trustee of Praj Foundation. She also steers the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) wing of the Company.
Daljit Mirchandani
|Mr. Daljit Mirchandani is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of PRAJ Industries Ltd. Mr. Mirchandani is a Graduate Engineer from Birla Institute of Technology. He is currently Chairman of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited. Prior to joining Board of Directors of Praj, Mr. Mirchandani has held several key positions in the Kirloskar Group. Currently, Mr. Daljit Mirchandani acts as a Director on the Board of Ingersoll Rand (I) Ltd., Punjab Tractors Ltd. and Mahindra Forgings Ltd. He Retired from the Board on 9th July, 2009.
Mrunalini Joshi
Berjis Desai
|Shri. Berjis Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Praj Industries Limited. Mr. Desai is a solicitor. He is a graduate of Elphinstone College Mumbai with First Class Honours. He studied law at Cambridge University, England followed by articleship with M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co. He is Managing Partner of M/S J. Sagar Associates. He is also on the Panel of Arbitrators of the Indian Council of Arbitration and the London Court of International Arbitration Currently, Mr. Berjis Desai acts as a Director on the Board of Companies viz Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd., Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd., The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd., National Organic Chemical Industries Ltd., Adlabs Films Ltd., Piramyd Retail Ltd., Centrum Capital Ltd., BP Ergo Ltd., Emcure Pharamaceuticals Ltd., Cashtech Solutions India Ltd.
Sivaramakrishnan Iyer
|Shri. Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer is Non-Executive Independent Director of Praj Industries Limited. Mr. Iyer is a Chartered Accountant Practicing Partner with Patel Rajeev Siva & Associates in Mumbai with special emphasis on management audit and consultancy. Apart from being associated with audit of several known companies, he also has experience in Funds Management. Currently, Mr. Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer acts as a Director on the Board of Companies viz Edelweiss Trustee Services Ltd., Man Infraconstruction Ltd., Phoenix Mills Ltd, Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd., Cineline India Ltd.
Rajiv Maliwal
|Mr. Rajiv P. Maliwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Praj Industries Limited. Mr. Maliwal has experience in investing and managing businesses in financial service industry. Directorships held in other public companies (excluding foreign companies and section 25 companies ) : Currently, Mr. Rajiv Maliwal acts as a Director on the Board of various Companies viz. ECI Engineering & Construction Company Ltd., Ramky Infrastructure Ltd., Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Memberships/Chairmanships of committees of public companies (includes only Audit Committee and Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee): Mr. Rajiv Maliwal is a member of Audit Committee of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Mechanical Engineer from BITS and post graduate in Business Administration from IIM Bangalore.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Pramod Chaudhari
|63,735,000
Sachin Raole
|--
Dattatraya Nimbolkar
|--
Parimal Chaudhari
|--
Daljit Mirchandani
|--
Mrunalini Joshi
|--
Berjis Desai
|--
Sivaramakrishnan Iyer
|--
Rajiv Maliwal
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2009
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Pramod Chaudhari
|0
|0
Sachin Raole
|0
|0
Dattatraya Nimbolkar
|0
|0
Parimal Chaudhari
|0
|0
Daljit Mirchandani
|0
|0
Mrunalini Joshi
|0
|0
Berjis Desai
|0
|0
Sivaramakrishnan Iyer
|0
|0
Rajiv Maliwal
|0
|0