Praj Industries Ltd (PRAJ.NS)

Name Description

Pramod Chaudhari Mr. Pramod Chaudhari is Executive Chairman of the Board of Praj Industries Limited. Mr. Chaudhari did his engineering from The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT). His career spans over 41 years of professional and entreprenuerial endeavour. He established Praj in 1984. Since then he has built PRAJ into a global Company. Today, Pramod is intensifying the Company's activities into the knowledge domain of biotech processes and systems in the global arena. The focus is on clean technologies coupled with alternate feedstocks like cane juice, tropical sugarbeet and cassava, which will provide renewable energy source. To strengthen his corporate experience, he attended Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 1995. He has contributed to the National Biofuels Policy as a member of the Committee on Development of Biofuels – Planning Commission, Government of India, for introduction of renewable fuels to India. He has been profiled in a recently published book called 'Thought Leaders' by an Indian Author, which focuses on visionary entrepreneurs. Recently ‘Popular Prakashan, Mumbai has published a book under the title ‘As is what Is’ a story of the journey of Praj which recounts its trials, tribulations and achievements. He is also the recipient of the Jagatik Marathi Chamber of Commerce ‘National Level Entrepreneurship’ Award in the Year 2004 and the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ of IIT, Bombay in the Year 2005. He is the Chairman of CII, Pune Zonal Council (for 2006-07).

Parimal Chaudhari Ms. Parimal Chaudhari is Non-Executive Director of Praj Industries Limited. She has a bachelor's degree from Pune University and a post Graduate degree in Journalism & Communications. She also has Integrated Master's degree in Social Sciences. She has been a recipient of the Fulbright Fellowship. She has obtained her Master of Science degree at Syracuse University, New York, USA, in Communication sciences. She applies her multi-media for projects in writing and in creation of audio-visual content for serving various applications of education, organizational behaviour and social causes. She has received formal training in Human Resources & Organisation Activities. She is the Managing Trustee of Praj Foundation. She also steers the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) wing of the Company.

Daljit Mirchandani Mr. Daljit Mirchandani is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of PRAJ Industries Ltd. Mr. Mirchandani is a Graduate Engineer from Birla Institute of Technology. He is currently Chairman of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited. Prior to joining Board of Directors of Praj, Mr. Mirchandani has held several key positions in the Kirloskar Group. Currently, Mr. Daljit Mirchandani acts as a Director on the Board of Ingersoll Rand (I) Ltd., Punjab Tractors Ltd. and Mahindra Forgings Ltd. He Retired from the Board on 9th July, 2009.

Berjis Desai Shri. Berjis Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Praj Industries Limited. Mr. Desai is a solicitor. He is a graduate of Elphinstone College Mumbai with First Class Honours. He studied law at Cambridge University, England followed by articleship with M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co. He is Managing Partner of M/S J. Sagar Associates. He is also on the Panel of Arbitrators of the Indian Council of Arbitration and the London Court of International Arbitration Currently, Mr. Berjis Desai acts as a Director on the Board of Companies viz Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd., Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd., The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd., National Organic Chemical Industries Ltd., Adlabs Films Ltd., Piramyd Retail Ltd., Centrum Capital Ltd., BP Ergo Ltd., Emcure Pharamaceuticals Ltd., Cashtech Solutions India Ltd.

Sivaramakrishnan Iyer Shri. Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer is Non-Executive Independent Director of Praj Industries Limited. Mr. Iyer is a Chartered Accountant Practicing Partner with Patel Rajeev Siva & Associates in Mumbai with special emphasis on management audit and consultancy. Apart from being associated with audit of several known companies, he also has experience in Funds Management. Currently, Mr. Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer acts as a Director on the Board of Companies viz Edelweiss Trustee Services Ltd., Man Infraconstruction Ltd., Phoenix Mills Ltd, Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd., Cineline India Ltd.