Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.NS)

Name Description

Irfan Razack Mr. Irfan Razack is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Commerce from St. Joseph’s College (Bangalore University) and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by St. Joseph’s Old Boys Association. He also completed a course in Jordan by the United Nations University International’s Leadership Academy (UNU/ILA). He established the business in 1986 and has been its Managing Director since then. He has 38 years of experience in the retail and real estate industry. He is also the Company’s principal architect and possesses the creativity and foresight to construct aesthetically appealing structures. He was adjudged the “Real Estate Professional of the year” at the Real Estate Excellence Awards, 2008. Also, in 2010, he was awarded “Entrepreneur Extraordinaire Award” by Builders Association of India and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India. He was also awarded with the Best Developer Award in 2009-10 by Karnataka State Town Planning Department. He steers the Prestige Group forward. A born leader, Irfan creates opportunities where none exist and possesses the determination to see his visions come to fruition. He served as Honorary Secretary of the Al-Ameen Educational Society for 17 years, the President of Bangalore Commercial Association (BCA), and the Chairman of the Real Estate Committee of CREDAI, Karnataka for four years. He was a special invitee to the southern regional council of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). He is also a sought after panelist for discussions on business and real estate on television channels. As past president of Rotary Midtown, Bangalore, he is still actively involved in the club’s activities, and is also a Paul Harris Fellow. Among his many initiatives is the prestigious Rotary Midtown Prestige Citizen Extraordinaire Award to honour citizens of Bangalore who made signifi cant contributions to society.

Venkat Narayana Mr. Venkat K. Narayana serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director - Finance of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He served as Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of the company. He joined Prestige Group in 2003 and over the past 10 years has been involved in a myriad of aspects in the companies’ operations and growth before assuming the role of Executive Director - Finance & CFO. His responsibilities include Corporate Finance, Accounts & Audit, Budgeting, Investor Relations, Corporate Taxation, Corporate Affairs & Planning. He has pioneered several strategic initiatives to success within the company and has been instrumental in introducing private equity investments into the Group and for entering into several strategic joint ventures. He was the driving force behind the successful IPO and the listing of shares of the Company on Indian bourses. He also successfully steered the Institutional Placement Program (IPP) which was then only the second IPP in the Country and the first in South India in the real estate sector aimed at reducing the promoters’ shareholding as per SEBI guidelines. He won the prestigious CFO 100 award for the year 2012 under the category ‘Winning Edge’ in Raising Capital/Fund Management from CFO Institute (CFO India magazine) for his outstanding contribution in the area of fund raising. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, Cost Accountant and a Law Graduate. He has also qualified from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, United Kingdom.

V. Sarma Mr. V.V.B.S. Sarma serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Finance & Accounts of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. V.V.B.S. Sarma was associated with the group since 1992 as a Consultant & joined Prestige Property Management & Services on May 1, 2009. He holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce from Bangalore University and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has over 25 Years of experience in finance and accounting and currently manages the finance and accounting function for Prestige Property Management & Services and other firms.

Rezwan Razack Mr. Rezwan Razack is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He is a founding member of the Company and has been a Joint Managing Director since 1997. He possesses an experience of 37 years in the retail and real estate industry. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from St. Joseph’s College (Bangalore University). His acumen and foresight played a pivotal role in building the Company since its inception. He oversees the Company’s construction and engineering activities and is a vital cog in the decision making wheel. He has fostered a highly motivated contracting and engineering team creating an atmosphere for people to effectively execute their assignments focussing on innovative lifestyle developments. He works with a vision, towards constructing aesthetic developments without compromising on quality. He has dedicated himself to coordinating the Terry Fox Run - a fund raiser aiding cancer research, in Bangalore. He is also a part of the Resident’s Initiative for Safe Environment (RISE), a movement in Bangalore working towards creating a clean environment. Rezwan is an avid collector of rare and unique currency notes and is currently completing his research in Indian paper money. He has one of the finest bankable collections of Indian paper money and has co-authored a book titled ‘Indian Paper Money’, which is an authoritative reference and guide on currency in India.

Noaman Razack Mr. Noaman Razack is Whole Time Director of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He is a founding member of the Company. He is also Managing Director of Prestige Fashions Pvt. Ltd., which is under the same management. As such he brings to the Company his unique experience in fashion retail, as embodied in the bespoke values of focus on customer individuality and impeccable sattention to detail which have characterised Prestige’s various retail ventures.

V. Gopal Mr. V. Gopal is Executive Director - Project and Planning of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He has been with Prestige Group since March 1992. He holds a B.E. (Civil) Degree from RVCE, Bangalore. In addition, he has attained the Fellowship of Institute of Engineers and is a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). His professional experience spans a period of 28 years with 21 of them being at Prestige. He currently heads the Projects portfolio at the Company as Executive Director - Projects & Planning.

Zackria Hashim Mr. Zackria Hashim is Executive Director - Land Acquisition of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He joined the Company in June, 2005 and was appointed as Executive Director (Land Acquisition) from October, 2009. He has 39 years of real estate industry experience and is currently involved in land surveying and acquisitions of the Company.

Nayeem Noor Mr. Nayeem Noor is Executive Director - Public Relations of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He joined the Company in February, 1992 and has over 38 years of experience. He currently heads public relations and liaison and is an interface between the Company, government departments and statutory authorities.

T. Arvind Pai Mr. T. Arvind Pai is Executive Director - Legal of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He joined the Company in June, 1999 and has over 22 years of experience. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and Law. He handles the Company’s legal affairs, supports land acquisition and development activities and manages general contracting and legal processes and documentation. He has been working as the Head of the Legal Department for 14 years now.

Faiz Rezwan Mr. Faiz Rezwan is Executive Director - Contracts & Projects of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He completed his primary and secondary education in Bangalore from Vidya Niketan and Canadian School of India. He then studied Business Management from The King’s College, London. On returning to India, Faiz underwent rigorous training in the various departments of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, and made a mark in all aspects of the business. Faiz was closely involved with, and made signal contributions to, the launch of several flagship developments of the Prestige Group. Faiz is currently putting his natural flair for negotiation to use by heading Prestige’s Procurement Department. He is also engrossed in planning and developing Prestige Golfshire, the Group’s pre-eminent venture that combines a PGA standard golf course with a 5-star hotel and luxury residences.

Sana Rezwan Ms. Sana Rezwan is Executive Director - Retail of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. She holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Nottingham. A year later, Sana found that her inner creativity was left untapped which led her to the American InterContinental University in London. Here, she completed a dual degree BA Fashion Marketing and was presented with the ‘Academic student of the year award - Graduating class 2007’. She then completed MA in Fashion Buying at Institute Marangoni, London. During her time at the University she worked at several jobs such as assistant to the Marketing Director at the London Management Centre to interning at the Stella McCartney press office. After graduation, Sana worked in the offices of Harrods as a Press Officer for Jasmine Al Fayed’s fashion brand- Jasmine di Milo. Ms. Sana Rezwan is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Indelust.com, a curated online luxury lifestyle boutique for independent and ethical fashion, art and design from the Indian subcontinent. Since 2007, she has served as the Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of 23 Carat, a creative consulting agency for the fashion industry in India and New York. Sana previously worked in the PR, Marketing and Buying Departments of luxury brands such as Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Jasmine Di Milo and Liberty in London. She has also been a freelance contributor to VOGUE India, Hello! India and ELLE India.

Zaid Sadiq Mr. Zaid Sadiq is Executive Director - Liasioning & Hospitality of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He joined the Company in January, 2007 and was appointed as Executive Director (Liasion and Hospitality) from October, 2009. He holds a B.A. (Honours) in Hospitality Management and a Master’s in Business Management Administration (Thames Valley University, U.K.). He also has a Hospitality Management Diploma (American Hotel and Lodging Association) from the London Hotel School. He has over five years of hospitality sector experience. He is actively involved in the Company’s public relations affairs including liaising and hospitality. He also plays a key role in building strong relations with external and internal customers and oversees the critical task of building a suitable image and reputation for the Company.

Asha Vasan Ms. Asha Vasan is Executive Director - Business Development of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. She joined the Company in May, 1992 and has been a part of the organisation for 22 years. She holds a Diploma from Bangalore University and has served in various business functions including guest administration, collections, customer relations and sales and marketing. She is responsible for marketing and sales of office and commercial space and some premium residential projects.

Uzma Irfan Ms. Uzma Irfan is Additional Director of the Company. She was Executive Director - Corporate Communications of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Ms. Uzma Irfan joined the Prestige Group in January 2007. Over the years, the Prestige Group has grown by leaps and bounds and she can be credited for single-handedly strengthening the public image of the company during this phase. From systematically profiling the company and its diverse interests in the media to assisting the company in its various networking forums, she has played an instrumental role in communication and marketing. Uzma Irfan is currently responsible for Marketing Communication, Corporate Communication, Branding and all image related initiatives for the Prestige Group. During her stint, the Prestige Group has secured a lion’s share of various industry and media awards, at both national and international platforms. Uzma Irfan has single-handedly championed this effort and the awards’ list includes those from highly reputed organisations like FIABCI, CNBC, Cityscape, CREDAI and PRCI to name a few. In 2013, Uzma was honoured with the FICCI-FLO Award for ‘Indomitable Spirit’ in inspiring the modern woman. Uzma holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, with focus on Management, from the American Inter Continental University in London. She has graduated with Honours and a dual degree.

Noor Ahmed Jaffer Mr. Noor Ahmed Jaffer is Independent Non-Executive Director of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from St. Joseph’s College (Bangalore University). He began his career with Deepak Cables and later joined Philips India Limited (Bombay). Later, he co-founded Paper Packaging Private Limited in Bangalore and established a Kraft Paper Mill in Shimoga. He is also a Director on the board of Accupak Private Limited, a packaging unit in Bangalore.

B. Koshy Mr. B.G. Koshy is Independent Non-Executive Director of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. He holds a Master’s Degree in English (University of Bombay) and started his career in 1979 with Advani Oerlikon Limited (Bombay). Later, he associated with Oerlikon-Buhrle AG and Zurich & Contraves AG (Zurich). He has been a member on the Company’s Board since November 10, 2009. He is currently part of several non-governmental organisations championing communal harmony, civic problems, and women’s and children’s rights. He is also serving a second term as a member of the advisory cell attached to the Karnataka DG & IG of Police.

Pangal Nayak Dr. Pangal Ranganath Nayak is Independent Non-Executive Director of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. In a career spanning more than 26 years, Dr. P. Ranganath Nayak has served and trained as an Interventional Cardiologist in various geographies worldwide. Currently, Dr. Nayak is a Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Vikram Hospital, Bangalore, India. Dr. Nayak received his DM in Cardiology from Christian Medical College, Vellore, MD from Command Hospital, Bangalore University and a Bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from St. John’s Medical College, Bangalore. He was awarded the Hargobind Overseas Training Fellowship in 1991 for training in interventional cardiology in Australia and France. Dr. Nayak has extensive business experience in the fields of healthcare, pharmaceutical sciences and clinical research.