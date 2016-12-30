Proximus NV (PROX.BR)

Name Description

Stefaan De Clerck Mr. Stefaan De Clerck has been Chairman of the Board of Proximus N.V. since September 20, 2013. He was appointed by the Belgian state. He has served as Member of the Audit and Compliance Committee of the Company since May 7, 2015. He is Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and Chairman of the Strategic and Business Development Committee of the Company. He chairs the Proximus Joint Committee, the Proximus Pension Fund and the Proximus Art ASBL/VZW. He is board member of the Proximus Foundation and of Connectimmo. He is also member of the Orientation Council of Euronext, of the Strategic Committee of FEB/VBO, of the Board of VOKA, of the BBR (Benelux Business Roundtable), of the Advisory Board of KPMG and of the Bureau of Eurometropole Lille-Kortrijk- Tournai. Before Proximus, he served as a Member of the Belgian Parliament from October 1990 until October 2013. From June 1995 until April 1998 and from December 2008 until December 2011 he was the Belgian Minister of Justice. From 1999 until 2003 he was President of CD&V, the Flemish Christian-Democratic Party. He was the Mayor of the city of Kortrijk (Belgium) from January 2001 until end-December 2012. Mr. De Clerck holds a Master’s degree in Law from the Catholic University of Leuven.

Dominique Leroy Mrs. Dominique Leroy has been Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Proximus N.V. since January 2014. She joined Proximus (formerly Belgacom) as Vice President of Sales for the Consumer Business Unit in October 2011 and was appointed Executive Vice President of the Consumer Business Unit of Proximus in June 2012. She is Member of the Strategic and Business Development Committee of the Company. Prior to Proximus, Mrs. Leroy worked for 24 years at Unilever. She was Managing Director of Unilever Belux and member of Unilever’s Benelux Management Committee. She previously held various positions in marketing, finance and customer development. Mrs. Leroy is Chairwoman of the Boards of BICS and Be-Mobile and Chairwoman of the International Advisory Board of the Solvay Business School. She is an independent Board member at Lotus Bakeries and Ahold Delhaize. Mrs. Leroy holds a Master’s degree in Business Engineering from the Solvay Business School.

Sandrine Dufour Mrs. Sandrine Dufour has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of PROXIMUS N.V. since April 1, 2015. From 1999 to 2013, Mrs. Dufour pursued a career as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Director of Innovation at Vivendi, the former parent company of SFR, in France and the United States. In 2013, she became Executive Vice President Finance & Strategy at SFR. Before that, she held various posts as a financial analyst in France, at BNP and Credit Agricole Cheuvreux (European telecom sector). Mrs. Dufour holds several degrees from ESSEC Business School, the Societe Francaise des Analystes Financiers, and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute. Mrs. Dufour is an independent director at the French company Solocal. She is also a member of the Board of directors of the Proximus subsidiaries BICS, Tango and Telindus Luxembourg, Connectimmo, Be-Mobile, Belgian Mobile Wallet, PGS, Proximus Pension Fund, and Proximus Art.

Jan Van Acoleyen Mr. Jan Van Acoleyen has been Chief Human Resource Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Proximus N.V. since May 2016. He has a 28-year career with various international HR management responsibilities, mainly in high-tech companies such as Alcatel, Agfa-Gevaert and Barco. He has a Master's degree in Educational Studies from Leuven University and an Executive MBA from the University of Antwerp. He is also a member of the Board of directors of SD Worx, Experience@Work, the Proximus subsidiaries BICS, Proximus Foundation, Proximus Pension Fund, and Tango Luxembourg, and is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of BICS.

Geert Standaert Mr. Geert Standaert has been Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Proximus N.V. since 2014. He joined the Belgacom Management Committee as Executive Vice President Service Delivery Engine & Wholesale in March 2012. In this function, he oversees all IT development, service engineering, technical infrastructure and operations for the group as well as the wholesale activities. Mr. Standaert joined the Group in 1994 and held Director positions in various disciplines, including IT, Infrastructure Operations and Data operations before becoming Vice President Customer Operations in 2007. Mr. Standaert holds a Masters degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Ghent.

Dirk Lybaert Mr. Dirk Lybaert has been Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of PROXIMUS N.V. since January 24, 2014. He has the following responsibilities: Legal, Regulatory, Public Affairs, Group Communications, Internal Audit & Risk Management, Security Governance & Investigations and Secretary General. Mr. Lybaert was Secretary- General of Belgacom from 2005 to 2014. From 1995 until 2007, he was an assistant at the Law Faculty of the University of Brussels for the “Named Contracts” course. From 2000 to 2005 he held different positions within the legal department of Belgacom. Prior to joining Belgacom, Mr. Lybaert served as an officer with the Federal Police, where he reached the position of Lieutenant-Colonel and Director of the Anti-Terrorism Program. Mr. Lybaert is a member of the Board of directors of BICS, Proximus Foundation, Proximus Art and Proximus Opal. He also has external mandates at Bednet and Explio. Mr. Lybaert holds a Master’s degree in Criminology from the University of Ghent, Law from the University of Brussels (VUB) and Business Law from the University of Antwerp, and degrees in Advanced Management and Social and Military Sciences.

Renaud Tilmans Mr. Renaud Tilmans has been Chief Customer Operations Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of PROXIMUS N.V. since May 25, 2014. In this function, he works with his teams to align procedures and create synergies between the operational after-sales activities of the different Business Units. Mr. Tilmans joined Belgacom in 1993. He held various director positions in the field of ICT and networks before assuming the post of Vice President Customer Operations of the Business Unit Service Delivery Engine & Wholesale in 2012. Within the Proximus Group, Mr. Tilmans is member of the Board of directors of Tango Luxembourg and Scarlet Belgium. Mr. Tilmans is a civil engineer from the University of Louvainla- Neuve (UCL) and holds degrees in IT and management.

Bart Van Den Meersche Mr. Bart Van Den Meersche serves as Chief Enterprise Market Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Proximus N.V. In 2011, he joined Belgacom following 28 years of experience in the ICT sector with a professional career at IBM, where he held various executive management functions for 16 years, and spent eight years as Country General Manager of IBM Belgium/Luxembourg. In his last year at IBM, he was Vice President Industries & Business Development IBM South-West Europe, and a member of the IBM South-West Europe Executive Committee. For six years, Mr. Van Den Meersche was Chairman of Agoria ICT and a member of the Board of Directors of Agoria, VOKA and VBO. Within the Proximus Group, Mr. Van Den Meersche is a member of the Board of directors of Proximus SpearIT, Tango, Telindus Luxembourg and Be- Mobile. He is also a member of the Board of directors of SixDots, a joint venture between the 4 banks (BNP Paribas Fortis, Belfius, ING and KBC) and the 3 mobile network operators (Proximus, Orange, Telenet/Base). Mr. Van Den Meersche has a Master’s degree in Mathematics from Leuven University.

Karel De Gucht Mr. Karel De Gucht has been Director of Proximus N.V. since September 25, 2015. He was appointed by the Belgian state. He has served as Member of the Strategic and Business Development Committee of the Company since October 22, 2015. He was European Commissioner for Trade from February 2010 until 31 October 2014. Previously he served as Belgium’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2004 to 2009, Deputy Prime Minister from 2008 to 2009, and as European Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response from 2009 to 2010. Mr. De Gucht is Professor of law at the Free University of Brussels (VUB) and President of IES, The Institute of European Studies at the VUB. He serves on the Board of ArcelorMittal sa, is a member of the Advisory Board of CVC Capital and serves on the Board of Merit Capital nv.

Martine Durez Prof. Martine Durez has served as Director of Proximus N.V. since 1994. She is Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee. She served as Chief Financial and Accounting Officer at bpost until January 2006, when she became Chairman of the Board, a position she held until June 2014. She is a member of the Board of directors of several companies, including Ethias DC. Mrs. Durez was also Professor of Financial Management and Analysis at the University of Mons-Hainaut until 2000. She has also served as a member of the High Council of Corporate Auditors and the Committee of Accounting Standards and as a special emissary at the Cabinet for Communication and State Companies. She has been a member of the Royal Academy of Belgium (Technology and Society Action) since 2010. She served as a regent of the National Bank of Belgium. She graduated as a Commercial Engineer and holds a Ph.D. in Applied Economics from the University of Brussels (ULB).

Laurent Levaux Mr. Laurent Levaux serves as Director of Proximus N.V. He was appointed by the Belgian state. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Chicago and a degree in Applied Economics from Universite catholique de Louvain. Mr. Levaux began his career at the age of 22 at the head of a small struggling company in Liege, at the time employing some 100 people. Four years later the company was turned around, developed, and was merged with an international group. He next obtained an MBA from the University of Chicago (1985) before going to work for McKinsey & Co, where he spent some 10 years, the last four as a partner, undertaking strategic and restructuring assignments throughout Europe. In 1995 he joined the Executive Committee of Belgian steel group Cockerill-Sambre as head of its non-steel subsidiaries, in particular CMI, a loss-making company, where he was CEO. When he left CMI in February 2003, it was a debt-free, growing and profitable engineering and maintenance Group. In March 2003, Mr. Levaux became CEO of ABX Logistics, a multinational logistics group, operating in over 30 countries and headquartered in Belgium. It was a company which had suffered heavy losses since its creation in 1998. Since 2003, the results have been constantly improved to reach a level that is among the industry’s best. In October 2008, ABX Logistics merged with the Danish Group DSV, quoted in Copenhagen. From October 2008 until June 2016, Mr. Levaux has been Chairman and CEO of Aviapartner. In June 2016 he handed over his daily operational duties as CEO and remains Chairman of the Board. Headquartered in Brussels, Aviapartner is a leading player in ground-handling services for passengers in 38 European airports. Mr. Levaux is also a director of bpost, FN Herstal and Investsud.

Isabelle Santens Ms. Isabelle Santens serves as Director of Proximus N.V. She is Managing Director of Andres NV, a Belgian fashion company that designs, produces and distributes the ladies clothing brands Xandres, Xandres xline and Hampton Bays. After studying geography and economics at the KUL, she joined Andres in 1985, became Director of Design and was named CEO in 2000. She turned the company from a mere production-oriented facility into a sales and marketing-driven company with a focus on building brands and opening pilot stores. She is also a Board member in several cultural institutions.

Paul Van de Perre Mr. Paul Van de Perre has been Director of Proximus N.V. since December 23, 2006. He was appointed by the Belgian state. He is Member of Audit and Compliance Committee of the Company. He is co-founder of GIMV (a Venture Capital Firm listed on Euronext) and was formerly a director of Sidmar (Arcelor-Mittal), Thomassen Drijver Verblifa Belgium, Sunparks (a division of Sunair) and other companies. He is currently director of Greenbridge Incubator (University of Ghent), Scientific Investment Board (University of Brussels), President of the Board of Directors of CityDepot (a subsidiary of bpost) and member of the Investment Committee of Participatie Maatschappij Vlaanderen (PMV). Mr. Van de Perre is CEO of Five Financial Solutions (corporate finance). Mr. Van de Perre is currently member of the advisory Board of several high tech startups. He holds a Master's degree in Economics and several postgraduate degrees.

Martin De Prycker Mr. Martin De Prycker has been Independent Director of Proximus N.V. since April 15, 2015. He has served as Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company since May 7, 2015. He has served as Member of the Strategic and Business Development Committee of the Company since May 7, 2015. He is a managing partner of the Qbic Fund, an inter-university fund of 41 million euro, supporting university spinoff companies in Belgium. Mr. De Prycker was CEO of Barco between 2002 and 2009. Under his leadership he focused on, and made the company grow in, markets using displays such as the medical, digital cinema, control and airline industry, and spinning off the non-core product lines such as graphics, textile and subcontracting. Prior to that, he was CTO and member of the Executive Committee of Alcatel-Lucent. Before becoming CTO of Alcatel- Lucent, Mr. De Prycker was responsible for establishing the company's worldwide market leadership in the broadband access market. Under his leadership, ADSL was transformed from a research project into a multi-billion dollar business for Alcatel-Lucent. Between 2009 and 2013 Mr. De Prycker was CEO of Caliopa, a startup in silicon photonics, allowing the transport of hundreds of Gbps on optical fiber; Caliopa was acquired by Huawei in 2013. He is also a member of the Board of directors of several companies, including EVS, Newtec, Sentiance, Molecubes and Anteryon. Mr. De Prycker holds a Ph.D. in Computer Sciences, a Master of Science in Electronics from the University of Ghent, as well as an MBA from the University of Antwerp.

Pierre Demuelenaere Mr. Pierre Demuelenaere has served as Independent Director of Proximus N.V. since April 13, 2011. He has served as Member of the Audit and Compliance Committee of the Company since May 7, 2015. He is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Until August 31, 2015, Mr. Demuelenaere was President and CEO of I.R.I.S. (Image Recognition Integrated Systems), a company he co-founded in 1987 to commercialize the results of his PhD. Mr. Demuelenaere has more than 30 years of experience in Imaging and Artificial Intelligence. He has accumulated solid experience in technology company management, R&D management and setting up international partnerships with US and Asian companies (HP, Kodak, Adobe, Fujitsu, Samsung, Canon, etc.). Throughout the years, he remained very involved in defining the R&D vision of I.R.I.S and contributed to the development of new technologies, new products and the filing of a number of patents. Mr. Demuelenaere received the “2001 Manager of the Year” award and I.R.I.S. the "2002 Company of the Year" award. In 2008, Data News elected him as ICT personality of the year. He is also a member of the Board of directors of Pairi Daiza, BSB and Guberna and served for seven years as a director on the Board of BSB, an insurance and banking software company. In 2013, Pierre Demuelenaere negotiated the acquisition of I.R.I.S. Group by Canon. The company has now become a member of the Canon Group. Mr. Demuelenaere holds a Civil Engineering degree in Microelectronics from the Universite Catholique de Louvain (UCL) and received his Ph.D. in Applied Sciences in 1987.

Guido Demuynck Mr. Guido J. M. Demuynck has been Independent Director of Proximus N.V. since April 11, 2007. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit and Compliance Committee, and Member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Until December 2010, Mr. Demuynck was CEO of Liquavista. Before that, he held various positions within Royal Philips Electronics NV from 1976 until 2002. Amongst others, he was Vice President Marketing Audio in the USA, CEO of Philips in South Korea, General Manager Line of Business Portable Audio in Hong Kong, and CEO Group Audio in Hong Kong. In 2000, he became CEO Product Division Consumer Electronics in Amsterdam and member of the Group Management Committee of Philips. In 2003, Mr. Demuynck joined Royal KPN where he became member of the Board of Management and CEO of the Mobile Division (KPN Mobiel Netherlands; Base Belgium, EPlus Germany). Until July 2008, he was CEO of Kroymans Corporation BV in the Netherlands. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of TomTom from June 2005 until April 2016. In addition, he has been a Board member of Teleplan International N.V. since May 2011, of Divitel BV and Aito BV since January 2012 and of Wizz Air Holding Plc since March 2014. He holds a degree in Applied Economics from the University of Antwerp (UFSIA) and a degree in Marketing from the University of Ghent (R.U.G).

Tanuja Randery Mrs. Tanuja Randery has been Independent Director at PROXIMUS N.V. since April 20, 2016. She is Member of the Strategic & Business Development Committee at the Company. She is President for UK & Ireland for Schneider Electric, the global energy management and automation firm, since February 2015. Prior to Schneider, she spent more than 10 years in Telecom and Managed Services at Colt Technology Services, and most recently at BT Global Services, as President of Strategy & Transformation. While at Colt, Mrs. Randery led Strategy, Global Accounts, and was also Managing Director of the Benelux business during 2006-2008. Prior to joining Colt, Mrs. Randery led the Strategy function at EMC Corporation in Massachusetts, USA and was instrumental in a number of key software acquisitions. Mrs. Randery started her career at McKinsey, the global strategy consulting firm where she spent 7 years specializing in technology and telecoms growth strategy serving global companies. Mrs. Randery graduated from Boston University with an MBA and has an undergraduate degree in Economics.

Agnes Touraine Mrs. Agnes Touraine serves as Independent Director of Proximus N.V. She is Member of the Strategic and Business Development Committee of the Company. She is CEO of Act III Consultants, a management consulting firm dedicated to digital transformation. Previously, Mrs. Touraine served as Chairman and CEO of Vivendi- Universal Publishing, after having spent 10 years with the Lagardere Group as Head of Strategy and CEO of the mass market division and five years with McKinsey. She graduated from Sciences-Po Paris and Columbia University (MBA). She sits on the Boards of Darty Plc and Neopost SA, as well as on those of non-profit organizations such as The French-American Foundation, The Women’s Forum and IDATE. Since May 2014 she has been Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of IFA (French Governance Institute).

Luc Van den hove Mr. Luc Van den hove gas been Independent Director at PROXIMUS N.V. since April 20, 2016. He is Member of the Strategic & Business Development Committee at the Company. He is President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of imec since July 1, 2009. Before holding this position he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He joined imec in 1984, starting his research career in the field of interconnect technologies. In 1988, he became manager of imec’s micro-patterning group; in 1996, Department Director of Unit Process Step R&D; and in 1998, Vice-President of the Silicon Process and Device Technology Division. In January 2007, he was appointed as imec's Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). Currently, Mr. Luc Van den hove is also professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Leuven. He is also a member of the Technology Strategy Committee of ASML. He has authored or co-authored more than 150 publications and conference contributions. He is a frequently solicited speaker on technology trends and applications for nano-electronics at top conferences. He has presented more than 50 key note presentations. Mr. Luc Van den hove received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Leuven, Belgium.