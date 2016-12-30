Pason Systems Inc (PSI.TO)

Name Description

James Hill Mr. James D. Hill is Executive Chairman of the Board of Pason Systems Inc. He has been a director of Pason Systems Inc. since 1996. Mr. Hill is Chairman of the Board of Pason Systems Inc., and served as President and Chief Executive Officer for 26 years. Mr. Hill’s career includes previous work experience as the Secretary-Treasurer with Badger Drilling Ltd. Prior to that, he spent five years with Ernst & Young in various capacities, including working as an Audit Manager. Mr. Hill has served on the Board of Directors of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada and the Board of the Canadian Association of Drilling Engineers (CADE). He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta and also holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Marcel Kessler Mr. Marcel Kessler is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Pason Systems Inc. Prior to his appointment as President and CEO, Mr. Kessler was the President, North America of Exploration Logistics Group, a medical and safety services provided, and prior to that, he was the President and Chief Executive officer of CCR Technologies Ltd., a petrochemical reclamation company, and a partner with McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm.

Jon Faber Mr. Jon Faber, CFA, CBV, is a Chief Financial Officer of Pason Systems Inc. As chief financial officer, Mr. Faber will partner with the chief executive officer and the executive team to shape Pason's agenda for profitable growth. He most recently served as vice-president, investment banking, with National Bank Financial, with a dedicated focus on the energy services sector. Mr. Faber received a master of business administration from Purdue University and a bachelor of business administration from Brock University. He is a chartered financial analyst and holds a chartered business valuator designation.

David Elliott Mr. David Elliott is Vice President - Finance of Pason Systems Inc.

Kevin Boston Mr. Kevin Boston is a Sales & Business Development of the Company. Previous to that, he was the VP, International Operations.

Russell Smith Mr. Russell Smith is Vice President - International Operations of Pason Systems Inc. Russell Smith was appointed VP, International Operations on January 5, 2015. Previous to that, he was the VP, Business Development and Marketing.

James Howe Mr. James B. Howe, C.A., is an Lead Independent Director of Pason Systems Inc. Mr. Howe is President of Bragg Creek Financial Consultants Ltd., a private financial consulting company. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of several public companies and also serves on the board of directors and audit committees of Bengal Energy Ltd., and Ensign Energy Services Inc. Mr. Howe earned a B.A. from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta. He has been a member of Pason’s Audit Committee for eighteen years.

T. Jay Collins Mr. T. Jay Collins is a Independent Director of Pason Systems Inc. Since 2002, Mr. Collins has been a director of Oceaneering International, Inc., a global oilfield provider of engineered service and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry. Mr. Collins served as Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering from 2006 to 2011, and held numerous senior positions in the company prior to that, including Chief Operating Officer from 1998 to 2006, Executive Vice President – Oilfield Marine Services from 1995 to 1998, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1993 to 1995. Mr. Collins has substantial knowledge and experience in the oil and gas industry and has served on numerous boards affiliated with the industry, including the National Ocean Industries Association, National Petroleum Council, the American Productivity & Quality Center, the Texas Institute of Science, and the Houston Technology Center. He also serves on the board of Murphy Oil Corporation. Mr. Collins holds an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business and both his Bachelor of Arts degree and Masters of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from Rice University. He has been a member of Pason’s Audit Committee for three years.