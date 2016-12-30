Edition:
United States

Pason Systems Inc (PSI.TO)

PSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.49 (-2.69%)
Prev Close
$18.22
Open
$18.19
Day's High
$18.23
Day's Low
$17.70
Volume
113,151
Avg. Vol
80,981
52-wk High
$22.36
52-wk Low
$14.79

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

James Hill

66 2011 Executive Chairman of the Board

Marcel Kessler

50 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jon Faber

2014 Chief Financial Officer

David Elliott

2016 Vice President - Finance

Kevin Boston

2010 Vice President - Sales & Business Development

Kevin Lo

2015 Vice President - New Ventures

Lars Olesen

2017 Vice President - Product Management

Russell Smith

2015 Vice President - International Operations

Ryan Van Beurden

2017 Vice President - Rigsite R&D

Melinda Ando

2015 General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Timur Kuru

2016 President and General Manager - USA

James Howe

67 2011 Lead Independent Director

T. Jay Collins

70 2012 Independent Director

Judi Hess

58 2015 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

James Hill

Mr. James D. Hill is Executive Chairman of the Board of Pason Systems Inc. He has been a director of Pason Systems Inc. since 1996. Mr. Hill is Chairman of the Board of Pason Systems Inc., and served as President and Chief Executive Officer for 26 years. Mr. Hill’s career includes previous work experience as the Secretary-Treasurer with Badger Drilling Ltd. Prior to that, he spent five years with Ernst & Young in various capacities, including working as an Audit Manager. Mr. Hill has served on the Board of Directors of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada and the Board of the Canadian Association of Drilling Engineers (CADE). He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta and also holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Marcel Kessler

Mr. Marcel Kessler is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Pason Systems Inc. Prior to his appointment as President and CEO, Mr. Kessler was the President, North America of Exploration Logistics Group, a medical and safety services provided, and prior to that, he was the President and Chief Executive officer of CCR Technologies Ltd., a petrochemical reclamation company, and a partner with McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm.

Jon Faber

Mr. Jon Faber, CFA, CBV, is a Chief Financial Officer of Pason Systems Inc. As chief financial officer, Mr. Faber will partner with the chief executive officer and the executive team to shape Pason's agenda for profitable growth. He most recently served as vice-president, investment banking, with National Bank Financial, with a dedicated focus on the energy services sector. Mr. Faber received a master of business administration from Purdue University and a bachelor of business administration from Brock University. He is a chartered financial analyst and holds a chartered business valuator designation.

David Elliott

Mr. David Elliott is Vice President - Finance of Pason Systems Inc.

Kevin Boston

Mr. Kevin Boston is a Sales & Business Development of the Company. Previous to that, he was the VP, International Operations.

Kevin Lo

Lars Olesen

Russell Smith

Mr. Russell Smith is Vice President - International Operations of Pason Systems Inc. Russell Smith was appointed VP, International Operations on January 5, 2015. Previous to that, he was the VP, Business Development and Marketing.

Ryan Van Beurden

Melinda Ando

Timur Kuru

James Howe

Mr. James B. Howe, C.A., is an Lead Independent Director of Pason Systems Inc. Mr. Howe is President of Bragg Creek Financial Consultants Ltd., a private financial consulting company. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of several public companies and also serves on the board of directors and audit committees of Bengal Energy Ltd., and Ensign Energy Services Inc. Mr. Howe earned a B.A. from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta. He has been a member of Pason’s Audit Committee for eighteen years.

T. Jay Collins

Mr. T. Jay Collins is a Independent Director of Pason Systems Inc. Since 2002, Mr. Collins has been a director of Oceaneering International, Inc., a global oilfield provider of engineered service and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry. Mr. Collins served as Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering from 2006 to 2011, and held numerous senior positions in the company prior to that, including Chief Operating Officer from 1998 to 2006, Executive Vice President – Oilfield Marine Services from 1995 to 1998, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1993 to 1995. Mr. Collins has substantial knowledge and experience in the oil and gas industry and has served on numerous boards affiliated with the industry, including the National Ocean Industries Association, National Petroleum Council, the American Productivity & Quality Center, the Texas Institute of Science, and the Houston Technology Center. He also serves on the board of Murphy Oil Corporation. Mr. Collins holds an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business and both his Bachelor of Arts degree and Masters of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from Rice University. He has been a member of Pason’s Audit Committee for three years.

Judi Hess

Ms. Judi M. Hess is an Independent Director of Pason Systems Inc. Ms. Hess is the CEO of Copperleaf Technologies, Inc., a position she has held since 2009. Copperleaf Technologies is a privately-owned enterprise software startup. Previously, she was the President of Creo Inc., a publicly-traded printing technology and workflow company that was acquired by Kodak in 2005. After Kodak’s acquisition, she was named Country Manager of Canadian operations and Corporate Vice President and General Manager of one of Kodak’s global business units. Prior to joining Creo, Judi Hess was at MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates, an aerospace and defense company. She has been a member of the Premier’s Technology Council of British Columbia since 2009.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

James Hill

93,906

Marcel Kessler

1,574,730

Jon Faber

855,564

David Elliott

445,051

Kevin Boston

647,118

Kevin Lo

--

Lars Olesen

--

Russell Smith

648,180

Ryan Van Beurden

--

Melinda Ando

--

Timur Kuru

1,060,750

James Howe

118,000

T. Jay Collins

122,965

Judi Hess

103,899
As Of  30 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading