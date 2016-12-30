Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

Name Description

Sidney Taurel Mr. Sidney Taurel serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has over 40 years of experience in business and fi nance, and is currently a board director and chairman of the compensation committee at IBM Corporation. Sidney is an advisory board member at pharmaceutical fi rms Takeda Pharmaceutical and Almirall. He was chief executive offi cer of global pharmaceutical fi rm Eli Lilly and Company from 1998 until 2008, chairman of the business from 1999 until 2008, and has been chairman emeritus since 2009. He was also a director at McGraw Hill Financial, Inc., a role which he held from 1996 until April 2016. Sidney has received three US presidential appointments to: the Homeland Security Advisory Council, the President’s Export Council and the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, and is an offi cer of the French Legion of Honour.

John Fallon Mr. John Fallon serves as Chief Executive officer, Executive Director of Pearson PLC. He became Pearson’s chief executive on 1 January 2013. Since 2008 he had been responsible for the company’s education businesses outside North America, and a member of the Pearson management committee. He joined Pearson in 1997 as director of communications and was appointed president of Pearson Inc., in 2000. In 2003, he was appointed CEO of Pearson’s educational publishing businesses for Europe, Middle East & Africa. Prior to joining Pearson, John was director of corporate aff airs at Powergen plc, and was also a member of the company’s executive committee. Earlier in his career, John held senior public policy and communications roles in UK local government. He is an advisory board member of the Global Business Coalition for Education and a member of the Council of the University of Hull.

Coram Williams Mr. Coram Williams serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Pearson in 2003 and has held a number of senior positions including fi nance and operations director for Pearson’s English Language Teaching business in Europe, Middle East & Africa, interim president of Pearson Education Italia and head of fi nancial planning and analysis for Pearson. In 2008, Coram became CFO of The Penguin Group and was latterly appointed CFO of Penguin Random House in 2013. Coram trained at Arthur Andersen, and subsequently worked in both the auditing and consulting practices of the firm. He is a nonexecutive director of the Guardian Media Group.

Stephen Jones Mr. Stephen Jones serves as Company Secretary of the Company since 1 January 2016. He was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Company.

Elizabeth Corley Ms. Elizabeth Corley CBE serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pearson PLC. She is non-executive vice chair of Allianz Global Investors, where she was chief executive offi cer, initially for Europe then globally, from 2005 to 2016. She was previously at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Coopers & Lybrand. Elizabeth is a director of the FICC Markets Standards Board, a member of the ESMA stakeholder group and the advisory council of TheCityUK. She is a non-executive director of BAE Systems plc and the Financial Reporting Council. In addition, she is a member of FEAM’s management committee, the CFA Institute Board of Governors, the Committee of 200 and a trustee of the British Museum. She is a fellow of the CFA UK Society and the Royal Society of Arts and is also a crime fiction author.

Vivienne Cox Dr. Vivienne Cox CBE serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Pearson PLC. She has wide experience in energy, natural resources and business innovation. She worked for BP plc for 28 years in global roles including executive vice president and chief executive of BP’s gas, power and renewables business and its alternative energy unit. She is non-executive director of Stena International and chairman of the supervisory board of Vallourec, a leader in the seamless steel pipe markets. She is also non-executive director at pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline plc. She is lead independent director at the UK Department for International Development.

Joshua Lewis Mr. Joshua Lewis serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pearson PLC. He has experience spans finance, education and the development of digital enterprises. He is the founder of Salmon River Capital LLC, a New York-based private equity/venture capital fi rm focused on technology-enabled businesses in education, fi nancial services and other sectors. Over a 25-year career in active, principal investing, he has been involved in a broad range of successful companies, including several pioneering enterprises in the education sector. In addition, he has long been active in the non-profi t education sector, with associations including New Leaders, New Classrooms, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He is also a non-executive director of several enterprises in the fi n-tech/data, education and other sectors.

Linda Lorimer Ms. Linda Koch Lorimer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pearson PLC. She has spent almost 40 years serving higher education. She retired from Yale in spring 2016 after 34 years at the university where she served in an array of senior positions including vice president for Global & Strategic Initiatives. She oversaw the development of Yale’s burgeoning online education division and the expansion of Yale international programmes and centres. During her tenure, she was responsible for many administrative services, ranging from Yale’s public communications and alumni relations to sustainability, human resources and the university press. Previously, Linda was president of Randolph-Macon Woman’s College and chair of the board of the Association of American Colleges and Universities. She also served on the boards of several public companies, including as presiding director of the McGraw-Hill companies. She is a member of the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Harish Manwani Mr. Harish Manwani serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pearson PLC. He has an extensive background in emerging markets and senior experience in a successful global organisation. He was previously chief operating offi cer of consumer products company Unilever, having joined the company in 1976 as a marketing management trainee in India, and held senior management roles around the world, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia. He is non-executive chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited in India, and serves on the boards of Whirlpool Corporation, Qualcomm Inc. and Nielsen Holdings. He is also on the board of the Indian School of Business and the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Singapore, and is global executive advisor at Blackstone Private Equity.

Tim Score Mr. Tim Score serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has extensive experience of the technology sector in both developed and emerging markets, having served as chief financial officer of ARM Holdings plc, the world’s leading semiconductor IP company, a position he held for 13 years. He is an experienced non-executive director and currently sits on the boards of The British Land Company plc and HM Treasury. He served on the board of National Express Group plc from 2005 to 2014, including time as interim chairman and six years as the senior independent director. Earlier in his career Tim held senior finance roles with Rebus Group, William Baird, BTR plc and others.