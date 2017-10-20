Porto Seguro SA (PSSA3.SA)

Name Description

Jayme Brasil Garfinkel Mr. Jayme Brasil Garfinkel serves as Chairman of the Board of Porto Seguro S.A. since August 2012. He joined Porto Seguro in 1972 as Assistant of the Board of Executive Officers and was nominated Vice President in 1978 and Chief Executive Officer in 2006, staying in the role until August 2012. He is currently the President of the Board since its constituion in 1997. He is also President of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Porto Seguro Itau Unibanco Participacoes S.A ("PSIUPAR") holding that is responsible for Porto Seguro S.A since its constitution in 2009. He was a member of CNSP from 1987 to 1991 and President of the Union of Insurance and Capitalization Companies in the State of Sao Paulo from 1989 to 1990. He is currently the President of Fenseg and Vice-President of CNSeg.

Fabio Luchetti Mr. Fabio Luchetti serves as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Porto Seguro SA since August 2012. He joined Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, an insurance company in 1984 as a collection assistant before being promoted to Technical Manager in 1996 and Premiums Officer in August 2000. He took over as Operations Officer in March 2011 and has been an Executive Vice-President since March 2006. He has been an Executive Officer of Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A., the holding company of Porto Seguro S.A., since it was constituted in 2009. He has also been CEO of Porto Seguro - Seguros del Uruguay S.A. since 2009. In August 2012 he was elected the CEO of Porto Seguro S.A. and of the company‘s subsidiaries. He holds Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Centro Universitario SantAnna in 1996.

Jose Castro de Araujo Andrade Rudge Mr. Jose Castro de Araujo Andrade Rudge serves as Vice Chairman of the Board at Porto Seguro S.A. Previously, he served as Director at the firm from November 30, 2009 to 2011. He is also Co-Chief Executive Officer of Itau Unibanco SA since November 2008, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Itau XL Seguros Corporativos SA since February 2009. He graduated in Business Administration.

Marcelo Barroso Picanco Mr. Marcelo Barroso Picanco serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations and a Member of the Executive Board of Porto Seguro S.A. since July 29, 2011. He joined the Company in July 2006 as CFO, Investments Director (Portopar D.T.V.M) and Financial Affairs (Portoseg CFI). Since July of 2011, he took over the Investor Relations and Strategic Planning department. Before joining the Company, he held the position of Financial Services Officer in the Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton (now Booz&Co), where developed strategic positioning projects, design and organizational transformation to leading companies in Brazil and Latin America.

Lene Araujo de Lima Mr. Lene Araujo de Lima serves as Vice-President - Support, Governance and Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Porto Seguro SA since June 2008. He began his career at Porto Seguro in 1994, in the Company‘s legal department. In 2001, he was promoted to the post of Legal Manager and, in June 2008, became Chief Legal Officer, responsible for the Legal Union , Fraud Prevention and Internal Control Departments. Currently, he is Chief Legal Officer of Porto Seguro S.A. and its subsidiaries Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, Porto Seguro Saúde S.A., Itaú Seguros de Auto e Residência S.A., Azul Companhia de Seguros Gerais and Instituto Porto Seguro. He is an Executive Officer of Portoseg S.A. - Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento, Portopar D.T.V.M. Ltda, Porto Seguro Administradora de Consórcio Ltda, Portoserv Promotora de Serviços Ltda and Portomed - Porto Seguro Serviços de Saúde S.A.. Furthermore, he is the Chairman of the Fiscal Concil of Portoprev - Porto Seguro Previdência Complementar. He is a lawyer with specialization in Civil Law from COGEAE/PUC-SP and International Executive MBA from FIA.

Luiz Alberto Pomarole Mr. Luiz Alberto Pomarole serves as Managing Director and a Member of the Executive Board of Porto Seguro SA. He joined Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, an insurance company, in 1979, as an office assistant, became Auto Acceptance Manager in 1988 and was promoted to Head of Auto Products in August 2000. He has been an Executive Vice-President since March 2008. He has also been an Executive Vice-President of the following Porto Seguro S.A. insurance company subsidiaries: Porto Seguro Vida e Previdência S.A. and Porto Seguro - Seguro Saúde S.A., since 2008, and Azul Companhia de Seguros Gerais, since 2010. He is currently an Executive Officer of Porto Seguro S.A. and of the Company’s subsidiaries. He graduated in Business Administration from Faculdades Oswaldo Cruz in 1986.

Evandro Cesar Camillo Coura Mr. Evandro Cesar Camillo Coura serves as the Director of Porto Seguro S.A. since Mar 28, 2014. He has served as a Risk Control and Management Officer at Fibra Celulose S.A; as a CEO at Gaia Energia Participações and as a Investors Relations Officers at Grupo Rede - Empresas de Energia Eletrica. He holds an Electrical Engineering degree from the Military Institute of Engineering (1980) and a Masters degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on managerial control and operations from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro - COPPEAD (1986).

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi Mr. Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi serves as Director at Porto Seguro S.A. Previously, he was Vice Chairman of the Board at the firm. He has been Executive Vice-Presudent of Banco Itau SA and an Executive Officer with UNIBANCO - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA since November 2008, and Vice-President of ACREFI (National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions) since April 2004. He graduated in Economics from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1978 and completed specialization courses in Executive Finance at the Fundacao Getulio Vargas - FGV (1982) and Capital Markets at New York University (1984).

Lucia Fernandez Hauptmann Ms. Lucia Fernandez Hauptmann serves as the Director of Porto Seguro S.A. since Mar 29, 2014. She was a risk management committee coordinator of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance - IBGC and officer of Booz & Company, Sao Paulo, Brasil. She founded in 1998, the ComDominio.Inc, a data storage company that was sold in 2000 to a private equity fund. Started at Credit Suisse (New York, USA) in 1996 as a team member of company analysis, covering media and beverage sectors, having held the position of Vice-President. Joined JP Morgan (Sao Paulo, Brazil and New York, USA) in 1990 as a team member of the corporative finance and M&A. She holds a Philosophy degree from Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, NY and Theology from University of Oxford, Christ Church College, Oxford, Oxfordshire. She holds an M.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business, Chicago, IL

Pedro Luiz Cerize Mr. Pedro Luiz Cerize serves as an Independent Director of Porto Seguro S.A. since 2003. He is an Independent Member of Romi’s Board of Directors, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Fosfertil SA. He worked at Corretora Socopa, Fator and Banco BBA Creditanstalt. He is Founding Partner and Co-Manager of Skopos Administradora de Recursos. He received a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and holds a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Fernando Kasinski Lottenberg Mr. Fernando Kasinski Lottenberg serves as an Independent Director of Porto Seguro S.A. since March 30, 2007. He is Lawyer working in the area of business law. He holds a Bachelors in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo, a Masters in Philosophy from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Doctorate in Philosophy in International Law from the Universidade de Sao Paulo.