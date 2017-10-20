PBG SA (PTBL3.SA)

Name Description

Cesar Bastos Gomes Mr. Cesar Bastos Gomes serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Portobello SA. He is Director of Gomes Administracao de Bens e Participacoes Societarias Ltd, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Refinadora Catarinense SA and Managing Partner of Pedra Branca Ltda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Cesar Gomes Mr. Cesar Gomes Jr. serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Portobello SA. He is CEO of Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Refinadora Catarinense SA, Managing Partner of Mineracao Portobello Ltda, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Portobello America Inc, CEO of Portobello Shop SA and Member of the Board of Directors of PBTech Comercio e Servicos de Revestimentos Ceramicos Ltda. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina(ESAG/UDESC).

Claudio Avila da Silva Mr. Claudio Avila da Silva has served as Member of the Executive Board and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Portobello SA since June 23, 2010 and its Member of the Board of Directors since April 30, 2012. He was also Investor Relations Officer of the Company from July 11, 2011 to September 20, 2011. He was State Deputy for Santa Catarina State, Mayor of Florianopolis, Federal Deputy for Santa Catarina State, Advisor to the Secretary General of the Organization of American States – OAS, State Secretary for Technology, Tourism, Energy and the Environment for Santa Catarina, Chairman of Centrais Eletricas do Sul do Brasil SA – Eletrosul, and Chairman of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina.

John Suzuki Mr. John Shojiro Suzuki has served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Portobello SA since October 5, 2012. He has acted in the field of strategic consulting at Booz Allen & Hamilton. He was Credit Analyst and Manager of Corporate Client Relations at Itau BBA. Moreover, he served as Summer Associate at Monitor Clipper Partners. He has held the post of Member of the Executive Board at Angra Partners. He graduated in Aeronautics Mechanical Engineering from the Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica (ITA) and obtained an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago. He participated in an internship program of Miyazaki Politech Centre em Miyazaki.

Mauro do Valle Pereira Mr. Mauro do Valle Pereira serves as Member of the Executive Board of Portobello SA. He has developed all his professional career in the Portobello group, which he joined in 1978. He graduated in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado de Santa Caterina (UDESC), with specialization in Administration of Human Resources.

Glauco Jose Corte Mr. Glauco Jose Corte serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Portobello SA. He was Advisor to the Financial Director of Sotelca, Assistant to the Financial Director of Eletrosul, Chief Financial Officer of Cia Siderurgica Nacional and Deputy Chairman of Portobello SA. He is Deputy Chairman of Refinadora Catarinense SA and Usati Administracao de Bens e Participacoes Societarias Ltda, Member of the Board of Directors of Multilog SA, Santinvest SA and Pedra Branca Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. He is also elected Member of the Board of Directors of SC Parcerias SA, Director of the National Confederation of Industry Brazil – CNI, Chairman of the Deliberative Council of PREVISC (Sociedade de Previdencia Complementar do Sistema FIESC) and Chairman of Santa Catarina Federation of Industry – FIESC. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law form Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina, with specialization degrees in Public Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas and in Domestic Public Law from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina. He also took courses at the American Graduate School of International Management and at the International Institute for Management Development.

Rami Naum Goldfajn Mr. Rami Naum Goldfajn serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Portobello SA. He was invited to teach postgraduate courses at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). He is Chief Executive Officer of Governanca e Gestao Investimentos Ltda and Governanca e Gestao Investimentos Alternativos Ltda. He is Member of the Board of Directors of BRF - Brasil Foods, Ediouro Participacoes SA and Rapidao Cometa Logistica e Transportes SA. He is Member of the Investment Committee of FIP Governanca e Gestao, BIRD (F I Multimercado Cred. Priv.e Investim. no Exterior), FIQ FIDC SEM, MAP Funds (Agnes Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Credito Privado, Babel Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Credito Privado and Yafo Fundo de Investimento de Acoes) and an Alternate Member of the Investment Committee of FIP Governanca e Gestao II. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), a Master's degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and an International MBA degree from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mario Jose Gonzaga Petrelli Mr. Mario Jose Gonzaga Petrelli serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Portobello SA. He is Director of Icatu Hartford Seguros e Capitalizacao, of Vanguarda Companhia de Seguros Gerais and of the National Confederation of Private Insurance and Capitalization (Confederacao Nacional de Seguros Privados e Capitalizacao). He is Chief Executive Officer of RIC Record in Parana state and Santa Catarina state, Chief Executive Officer of the newspapers Noticias do Dia and Record News in Santa Catarina state, and Record News in Parana state, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Palmar Empreendimentos Turisticos Ltda. He is Member of the Superior Policy Council of the Securities and Capitalization Companies Federation (Conselho de Politica Superior da Federacao das Empresas de Seguros e Capitalizacao), Member of the Fiscal Council of Federalcap, Member of the Deliberative Council of Mongeral Previdencia Privada and Member of the Board of Directors of Mares Mapfre Riscos Especiais Seguradora SA. He is Founding Member of the Superior Council of the National Academy of Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization (Conselho Superior da Academia Nacional de Seguros, Previdencia e Capitalizacao). He got a Bachelor's degree in Law from Universidade Federal do Parana in 1960.

Maurício Levi Mr. Mauricio Levi serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Portobello SA. After working at Procter & Gamble for two years, he founded FAMA Investimentos. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Rodobens Negocios Imobiliarios. He was Fiscal Councilor at America Latina Logistica, Tecnisa, Lopes and Kepler Web. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas, with emphasis in Finance.