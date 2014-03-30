PTC India Ltd (PTCI.NS)
PTCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
119.45INR
19 Oct 2017
119.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.55 (-1.28%)
Rs-1.55 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs121.00
Rs121.00
Open
Rs121.50
Rs121.50
Day's High
Rs122.00
Rs122.00
Day's Low
Rs118.05
Rs118.05
Volume
304,995
304,995
Avg. Vol
2,632,269
2,632,269
52-wk High
Rs130.45
Rs130.45
52-wk Low
Rs66.65
Rs66.65
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Deepak Amitabh
|53
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Arun Kumar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance
|
Rajiv Maheshwari
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajib Mishra
|2015
|Director - Marketing & Business Development, Director
|
Ajit Kumar
|2015
|Director - (Commercial & Operations)
|
Kulamani Biswal
|2015
|Director - Nominee of NTPC Limited
|
Mathew Cyriac
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|2017
|Non-Executive Nominee Director of Power Finance Corporation
|
Mahesh Mittal
|56
|2017
|Non-Executive Nominee Director of NHPC Limited
|
Krishna Nagnyal
|2017
|Non-Executive Nominee Director of LIC of India
|
Ravi Singh
|57
|2012
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
|
Arun Verma
|57
|2017
|Non-Executive Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India
|
Jayant Gokhale
|61
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Rakesh Kacker
|64
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Harbans Bajaj
|69
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Anil Razdan
|65
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dhirendra Swarup
|70
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Varun Sethi
|Manager
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Deepak Amitabh
|Shri. Deepak Amitabh has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of PTC India Ltd., effective October 16, 2012. He belongs to the 1984 batch of Indian Revenue Service. He is on deputation at PTC and has more than 24 years of work experience in auditing, financial analysis and revenue mobilization. He has acted as Financial Advisor to Director General Naval Projects, Mumbai and has held in the Indian Revenue Service, the post of Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. He is a Director of PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS), and in Athena Energy Ventures Private Limited (AEVPL) as nominee of PTC. He is also a Director on the Board of Athena Damwe Power Private Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. He is a Chairman of Audit Committee of AEVPL.
|
Arun Kumar
|
Rajiv Maheshwari
|
Rajib Mishra
|
Ajit Kumar
|
Kulamani Biswal
|
Mathew Cyriac
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|
Mahesh Mittal
|Shri. Mahesh Kumar Mittal serves as Non-Executive Nominee Director of NHPC Limited of the Company. He is a Director (Finance) of NHPC Limited.
|
Krishna Nagnyal
|
Ravi Singh
|Shri Ravi Prakash Singh serves as the Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Degree of B.E.( Mechanical) and Post-Graduate Diploma in HR. He has previously held the positions of Executive Director (Eastern Region- II) and Executive Director (Human Resource Management & Corporate Communication) in Powergrid. Shri Singh has over 30 years of work experience in the power sector, handling various multi-disciplinary functions like HR, Telecom, Contracts, Materials, Planning etc.
|
Arun Verma
|Shri. Arun Kumar Verma serves as Non-Executive Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India of the Company. He was Director - Nominee of Ministry of Power, Government of India of the Company. He is a Joint Secretary in Ministry of Power, Government of India.
|
Jayant Gokhale
|Shri. Jayant Purushottam Gokhale, F.C.A. serves as Independent Director of the Company. He holds position of Independent Director in Syndicate bank and has lot of experience in the field of Audit and Account/Finance.
|
Rakesh Kacker
|Shri. Rakesh Kacker, Retd. lAS serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has worked in the Energy and Resource Institute.
|
Harbans Bajaj
|Shri. Harbans Lal Bajaj serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Master Degree in Power System and B.E. (Electrical). He is Fellow-The Institute of Electrical and Electronics (IEEE), U.S.A and Fellow- The Institute of Engineers (India). He has held the positions of Chairman, Central Electricity Authority. Shri Harbans Lal Bajaj has over four decades of experience in the development and growth of Indian Power Sector. He has experience in Engineering, Contracting, Construction, Commercial and Human Resource Management in NTPC Ltd. He has proficiency in Policy making and Regulatory matters at Apex Level in CEA and Appellate Tribunal for electricity and NTPC Ltd.
|
Anil Razdan
|Shri. Anil Razdan IAS (Retd.) serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Degree in B.Sc. (Hons.) and Law Graduate from Delhi University. He had joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1973. Shri Anil Razdan was secretary of the Government of India in Ministry of Power during 2007-2008. He has held various assignments in the Government of Haryana, and the energy sector in the Government of India, including that of Additional & Special Secretary with the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. He has experience of Indian Power Sector.
|
Dhirendra Swarup
|Shri. Dhirendra Swarup serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Post – Graduate Degree in Humanities. He is a Govt. certified Public Accountant and a Fellow of Institute of the Public Auditors of India. Along with this Shri Swarup was member of the Board of SEBI, and a member of Permanent High – Level Committee on Financial Market between July 2005 and December 2009. As former civil servant, he retired as Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India in 2005, & has approximately 42 years of experience in finance, budgeting, audit, public policy. Shri Swarup has also served as Chairman of Pension Funds Regulatory Authority between 2005 & 2009, Chief of Budget Bureau of GoI between 2000& 2005. He has experience of finance sector.
|
Varun Sethi
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Deepak Amitabh
|7,900,000
|
Arun Kumar
|--
|
Rajiv Maheshwari
|--
|
Rajib Mishra
|--
|
Ajit Kumar
|--
|
Kulamani Biswal
|--
|
Mathew Cyriac
|--
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|--
|
Mahesh Mittal
|--
|
Krishna Nagnyal
|--
|
Ravi Singh
|--
|
Arun Verma
|--
|
Jayant Gokhale
|--
|
Rakesh Kacker
|--
|
Harbans Bajaj
|--
|
Anil Razdan
|--
|
Dhirendra Swarup
|--
|
Varun Sethi
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Deepak Amitabh
|0
|0
|
Arun Kumar
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Maheshwari
|0
|0
|
Rajib Mishra
|0
|0
|
Ajit Kumar
|0
|0
|
Kulamani Biswal
|0
|0
|
Mathew Cyriac
|0
|0
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|0
|0
|
Mahesh Mittal
|0
|0
|
Krishna Nagnyal
|0
|0
|
Ravi Singh
|0
|0
|
Arun Verma
|0
|0
|
Jayant Gokhale
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Kacker
|0
|0
|
Harbans Bajaj
|0
|0
|
Anil Razdan
|0
|0
|
Dhirendra Swarup
|0
|0
|
Varun Sethi
|0
|0