PTC India Ltd (PTCI.NS)

Name Description

Deepak Amitabh Shri. Deepak Amitabh has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of PTC India Ltd., effective October 16, 2012. He belongs to the 1984 batch of Indian Revenue Service. He is on deputation at PTC and has more than 24 years of work experience in auditing, financial analysis and revenue mobilization. He has acted as Financial Advisor to Director General Naval Projects, Mumbai and has held in the Indian Revenue Service, the post of Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. He is a Director of PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS), and in Athena Energy Ventures Private Limited (AEVPL) as nominee of PTC. He is also a Director on the Board of Athena Damwe Power Private Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. He is a Chairman of Audit Committee of AEVPL.

Mahesh Mittal Shri. Mahesh Kumar Mittal serves as Non-Executive Nominee Director of NHPC Limited of the Company. He is a Director (Finance) of NHPC Limited.

Ravi Singh Shri Ravi Prakash Singh serves as the Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Degree of B.E.( Mechanical) and Post-Graduate Diploma in HR. He has previously held the positions of Executive Director (Eastern Region- II) and Executive Director (Human Resource Management & Corporate Communication) in Powergrid. Shri Singh has over 30 years of work experience in the power sector, handling various multi-disciplinary functions like HR, Telecom, Contracts, Materials, Planning etc.

Arun Verma Shri. Arun Kumar Verma serves as Non-Executive Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India of the Company. He was Director - Nominee of Ministry of Power, Government of India of the Company. He is a Joint Secretary in Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Jayant Gokhale Shri. Jayant Purushottam Gokhale, F.C.A. serves as Independent Director of the Company. He holds position of Independent Director in Syndicate bank and has lot of experience in the field of Audit and Account/Finance.

Rakesh Kacker Shri. Rakesh Kacker, Retd. lAS serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has worked in the Energy and Resource Institute.

Harbans Bajaj Shri. Harbans Lal Bajaj serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Master Degree in Power System and B.E. (Electrical). He is Fellow-The Institute of Electrical and Electronics (IEEE), U.S.A and Fellow- The Institute of Engineers (India). He has held the positions of Chairman, Central Electricity Authority. Shri Harbans Lal Bajaj has over four decades of experience in the development and growth of Indian Power Sector. He has experience in Engineering, Contracting, Construction, Commercial and Human Resource Management in NTPC Ltd. He has proficiency in Policy making and Regulatory matters at Apex Level in CEA and Appellate Tribunal for electricity and NTPC Ltd.

Anil Razdan Shri. Anil Razdan IAS (Retd.) serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Degree in B.Sc. (Hons.) and Law Graduate from Delhi University. He had joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1973. Shri Anil Razdan was secretary of the Government of India in Ministry of Power during 2007-2008. He has held various assignments in the Government of Haryana, and the energy sector in the Government of India, including that of Additional & Special Secretary with the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. He has experience of Indian Power Sector.