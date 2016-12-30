Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)

Name Description

Alan Jackson Mr. Alan Marchant Jackson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Playtech PLC. Alan was appointed to the Board in 2006 on the Company’s flotation on the Alternative Investment Market and became Chairman in October 2013. Alan has over 40 years’ experience in the leisure industry. From 1973 to 1991, he occupied a number of positions at Whitbread, both in the UK and internationally, principally as Managing Director of Beefeater Steak Houses and also the Whitbread restaurant division where he was responsible for the creation and development of the Beefeater, Travel Inn and TGI Friday brands and was responsible for Whitbread’s international restaurant development. In 1991, he founded Inn Business Group plc, which was acquired by Punch Taverns plc in 1999. He was Chairman of The Restaurant Group plc from 2001 until he retired from this position in 2016. He stepped down from his role as Deputy Chairman and Senior Non-executive Director at Redrow plc in September 2014. Having held several Board positions in both an executive and non-executive capacity in a variety of listed companies in the UK, he brings substantial experience of working in public and private companies, along with strategic and leadership experience. He is Chairman of the Nominations Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Risk & Compliance Committees.

Mor Weizer Mr. Mor Weizer is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Playtech PLC. He was appointed as Playtech’s Chief Executive Officer in May 2007. Prior to being appointed CEO, Mor was the Chief Executive Officer of one of the Group’s subsidiaries, Techplay Marketing Ltd., which required him to oversee the Group’s licensee relationship management, product management for new licensees and the Group’s marketing activities. Before joining Playtech, Mor worked for Oracle for over four years, initially as a development consultant and then as a product manager, which involved creating sales and consulting channels on behalf of Oracle Israel and Oracle Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Earlier in his career, he worked in a variety of roles, including as an auditor and financial consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers and a system analyst for Tadiran Electronic Systems Limited, an Israeli company that designs electronic warfare systems. Mor is a qualified accountant and brings considerable international sales and management experience in a hi-tech environment and extensive knowledge of the online gambling industry. Until June 2013 he was a Non-executive Director of Sportech PLC as the Company’s representative, and resigned when Playtech disposed of its shareholding. He chairs the Management Committee and attends the Remuneration, Risk & Compliance and Nominations Committees at the invitation of the Chairs of those Committees.

Andrew Smith Mr. Andrew Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Andrew was appointed as Playtech’s Chief Financial Officer on 10 January 2017, having joined the Group in 2015. Having qualified as a solicitor with Ashurst in 2001, Andrew moved into investment banking, first with ABN AMRO and then with Deutsche Bank, specialising in both the Technology and Leisure sectors. Andrew joined Playtech in 2015 as Head of Investor Relations. Andrew brings a wealth of financial, capital markets and M&A experience to the Board and has been integral to Playtech’s operational and strategic progress since joining the business. Andrew sits on the Management Committee and attends meetings of the Audit Committee and the Risk & Compliance Committee at the invitation of the Chairs of those Committees.

Paul Hewitt Mr. Paul William Hewitt has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 August 2015. Paul is a qualified accountant, and his recent executive responsibilities included being the Deputy Group Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer of the Co- Operative Group from 2003 to 2007; and Finance and IT Director of the RAC plc from 1999 to 2003. Since starting to build a portfolio of non-executive roles in 2007, Paul has helped many management teams adapt their business models to respond to, and anticipate, changes in their regulatory environments, including as Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Tesco Bank from 2012 to 2014. Paul brings a wealth of experience across a variety of sectors, including in the financial services industry. Paul is Chair of the Risk & Compliance Committee and sits on the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominations Committee.

John Jackson Mr. John E. Jackson has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 1 January 2016. John is a qualified accountant and his previous roles include Group Chief Executive of Jamie Oliver Holdings Limited from 2007 to 2015 and Group Retail and Leisure Director of Virgin Group Limited from 1998 to 2007. He is currently Nonexecutive Chairman of Rick Stein Group, a senior independent director of Game Digital plc; and a Non-executive Director of Wilkinson’s Hardware Stores Limited. John brings a wealth of consumer industry experience combined with a strong accountancy and finance background. John is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and sits on the Audit Committee, Risk & Compliance Committee and Nominations Committee.

Claire Milne Ms. Claire Milne is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Claire has a master’s degree from The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, is a member of The Law Society of Scotland, a Manx Advocate and a Writer to Her Majesty’s Signet. She is a member of the Institute of Directors, the Licensing Executive Society and the Society for Computers and the Law, a General Member of the International Masters of Gaming Law and was Chair of the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission from 2007-2012. She is currently a Partner and Team Leader within the Intellectual Property and Science & Technology teams for Appleby in the Isle of Man. Claire is a recognised industry expert in eGaming and technology law and regulation, with over 20 years’ experience advising gaming and financial services clients as an in-house and private practice lawyer. Claire sits on the Remuneration Committee, Risk & Compliance Committee, Audit Committee and Nominations Committee.