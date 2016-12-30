Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)

Name Description

Maurice Levy Mr. Maurice Levy has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since June 1, 2017. He is Member of the Appointment Committee and the Strategy and Risk Committee at the Company. He joined Publicis in 1971 as Director of IT, and was appointed Chairman of Publicis Conseil, the Groupe's flagship agency, in 1984. He was named Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Groupe in 1987, a role that he fulfilled for 30 years. Responsible for the Groupe's international expansion as early as 2000 with the acquisitions of Saatchi & Saatchi and Bcom3 (Leo Burnett, Starcom, Mediavest…), he also built the Groupe's pioneering strategic focus on digital as early as 2006 through the acquisitions of Digitas, Performics, Razorfish, Rosetta and LBi. In 2014, he accelerated the transformation of Publicis Groupe by acquiring Sapient, which both opened new doors in marketing and business consulting and grew the Groupe to 80,000 talents across more than 100 countries. Widely recognized as a leading figure in the communications industry, Mr. Levy also co-founded the French Institute for Brain and Spinal Cord disorders (ICM) in 2005, and serves as the Chairman of the board for several entities, including the International Board of Governors for the Peres Center for Peace. In October 2015, he was appointed President of the Pasteur-Weizmann Institute. Mr. Levy has been honored with numerous distinctions and accolades for his contributions to media, business leadership, and tolerance.

Arthur Sadoun Mr. Arthur Sadoun has been Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Publicis Groupe SA since June 1, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer Publicis Communications, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from 2015. He has served as Chief Executive Officer Publicis Worldwide, Member of the Executive Committee of PUBLICIS GROUPE SA since October 7, 2013. He has been Member of the Strategic Leadership Team of the Company. Prior to this, he held the function of Managing Director of Publicis Worldwide in charge of Western Europe of the Company from 2011. He joined Publicis Groupe SA in December 2006 as Chairman of Publicis Conseil and in 2009 he was appointed CEO of Publicis France. Mr. Sadoun obtained a degree from European Business School and from INSEAD.

Elisabeth Badinter Ms. Elisabeth Badinter has been Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since June 1, 2017. She served as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from April 29, 1996. She also was Member of the Compensation Committee until March 8, 2011. She is Chairperson of the Company's Appointment Committee and Member of the Strategy and Risk Committee. She was first appointed to the Supervisory Board on November 27, 1987. She is a philosopher and writer and was a lecturer at Ecole Polytechnique.

Sophie Dulac Ms. Sophie Dulac has been Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since June 17, 1999. She was first appointed to the Supervisory Board on June 25, 1998. After several years in the sector of Public Relations, Ms. Dulac, graduated in psychographology, pursued her career as the founder and managing director of a recruitment consultancy. Since 2001, she heads film exhibition company Les Ecrans de Paris. She also manages film production and distribution companies Sophie Dulac Productions and Sophie Dulac Distribution.

Jean-Michel Etienne Mr. Jean-Michel Etienne has been Group Executive Vice President Finance, Member of the Management Committee and Member of the Executive Committee of Publicis Groupe SA since July 1, 2010. He was Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from September 2006. He joined Publicis Groupe as Chief Financial Officer in September 2000. He holds a Master's degree in economics and advanced accounting qualifications. He began his career as an auditor with Price Waterhouse from 1975 to 1980. He then joined the finance department of Renault where he held a number of responsibilities, in particular for the group's financial planning. He was appointed Accounting Director at Generale Occidentale in 1986 and held the same position at Valeo from 1998 to 1990 before moving on to the Pinault group as Director of Planning and Control. Beginning in 1991, he worked at CarnaudMetalbox, where he was first appointed Group Vice President and Group Financial Controller. Here, he oversaw the merger with Crown Cork and Seal, leading to the creation of the world's number-one business in metal and plastic packaging, today listed in New York. He continued there to fulfill several functions in which he focused on M&A integration, and was then nominated Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Europe.

Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner Ms. Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner has been General Secretary, Member of the Management Committee and Member of the Executive Committee at Publicis Groupe SA since April 25, 2013. She was Senior Vice President - Compliance and Legal at the Company from April 26, 2012. She oversees legal affairs, human resources, procurement, governance, compliance, internal audit and risk management. A former member of the Inspection Generale des Finances and an alumna of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA), she is also a graduate of Paris business school ESCP and of Sciences Po and holds a postgraduate degree in Law. After holding positions at the French Treasury and in a number of ministerial cabinets, including at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she worked at Euris/Rallye, at the SNCF and as a Senior Banker at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.

Steve King Mr. Steve King has been Chief Executive Officer Publicis Media, Member of the Management Committee and Member of the Executive Committee of Publicis Groupe SA since February 11, 2015. Prior to that, he served as CEO ZenithOptimedia Worldwide and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company. He oversees the media hub of Publicis Groupe. He is responsible for media Brands—Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, and Performics—brought to life through 17,500 employees in over 100 countries. Additionally, he has responsibilities on the management Board of Publicis Groupe and serves on Publicis Groupe’s Directoire. He was one of the founding employees of the ground-breaking media agency, Zenith Media, in 1988. Mr. King, a regular presenter on industry trends and frequently interviewed for his views on global media issues, was named to Adweek’s 2016 Power List.

Chip Register Mr. Chip Register serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer Publicis.Sapient, Chief Executive Officer Sapient Consulting, Member of the Management Committee and Member of the Executive Committee at Publicis Groupe SA. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer Sapient Consulting, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from February 2015. Prior to joining Sapient in 2007, he built and managed trading groups for merchants traders globally including Louis Dreyfus, Essent Energy, and Weyerhaeuser. Named one of the top 25 consultants in the world, he also spent ten years developing trading capabilities for investment banks including UBS and CIBC. He is a frequent contributor to Forbes.com and other top media outlets.

Alan Wexler Mr. Alan M. Wexler serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer Publicis.Sapient, Chief Executive Officer Sapientrazorfish, Member of the Management Committee and Member of the Executive Committee at Publicis Groupe SA. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer Sapient Nitro, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from February 2015. He has held a number of key management positions since joining Sapient in 1998, including leadership of the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. He has also led several industry verticals including Media, Entertainment, Telecommunications and Healthcare, and launched SapientNitro's mobile practice in 2000. Prior to joining Sapient, he founded and operated a management and technology-consulting firm focused on developing solutions for marketing and communications challenges. He earned a BS in Decision Sciences and Computers and an MBA from Rider University, where he is currently a member of their Board of Trustees.

Nick Colucci Mr. Nick Colucci serves as Chief Executive Officer Publicis Health and Member of the Executive Committee at Publicis Groupe SA. He was previously Chairman and CEO, Publicis Healthcare Communications Group (PHCG); Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. PHCG manages top-tier health and wellness agencies promoting innovative solutions in advertising, medical communications, message delivery, digital, market access, insights, and medical and scientific expertise and consulting.

Rishad Tobaccowala Mr. Rishad Tobaccowala serves as Chief Growth Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Publicis Groupe SA. Prior to that, he was Chief Strategist and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company, He holds Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Economics from University of Mumbai, and a Masters of Business Administration from University of Chicago.

Claudine Bienaime Ms. Claudine Bienaime has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since 2015. Previously, she was Member of the Supervisory Board from June 3, 2008. She is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. She joined Publicis in 1966, working in the department of Technical Management. She subsequently became Financial Controller, then General Secretary of Publicis Conseil (1978) and President of the French media division (1995). Named General Secretary of Publicis Groupe in 2001, and Member of the Management Board from 2004, she oversaw the Groupe's human resources, legal and internal audit divisions through the end of 2007.

Jean Charest Mr. Jean Charest has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since May 29, 2013. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Appointment Committee at the Company. A lawyer by training, Mr. Charest was first elected to the House of Commons of Canada in 1984. At age 28, he became the youngest member of the cabinet in Canada's history when he was appointed Minister of State for Youth. He has also served as Environment Minister (leading Canada's delegation to the 1992 Rio Earth Summit), Industry Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister. He was Premier of Quebec from 2003 to 2012. He is currently a partner at McCarthy Tetrault LLP and a Member of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada.

Michel Cicurel Mr. Michel Cicurel has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since June 17, 1999. He is Chairman of the Compensation Committee and Member of the the Appointment Committee at the Company. Mr. Cicurel graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1969 and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration with a Master of Science in Economics in 1973. He has held numerous positions in the course of his career, notably at the French Finance Ministry (Treasury), at Compagnie Bancaire (founder of Cortal), and within the Danone and Cerus Groups. He was President of the Management Board of Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild Banque. Member of several boards, including at Bouygues Telecom and at Societe Generale, he is also Vice-President of Coe-Rexecode.

Thomas Glocer Mr. Thomas H. (Tom) Glocer serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA. He is Member of the Compensation Committee and the Strategy and Risk Committee at the Company. He is the founder and managing partner of Angelic Ventures, LP, a family office focusing on early stage investments in financial technology, cyber defense and healthcare. Tom Glocer was named Chief Executive Officer of Reuters in 2001 and then from April 2008 through December 2011, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters Corp., the news and professional information provider formed upon the acquisition of Reuters by Thomson. Prior to joining Reuters in 1993, Mr. Glocer was a mergers and acquisitions lawyer at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York, Paris and Tokyo. He was admitted to the New York Bar in 1984, the Bar of the United States Supreme Court in 2010, and the American Law Institute in 2011. Mr. Glocer is a member of several boards including Merck & Co., Inc., Morgan Stanley, the Council on Foreign Relations. He is also, among other positions, member of the President ’s Council on International Activities at Yale University, the European Business Leaders Council, the Columbia Global Center (Paris) Advisory Board and the International Advisory Group of Linklaters LLP. He is a former member of several committees and councils including International Advisory Board of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Tsinghua University Advisory Board, the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, the New York City Partnership, Business in the Community (London), the Columbia College Board of Visitors, the Advisory Board of the Judge Institute of Management at Cambridge University. Mr. Glocer holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Columbia University (1981) and a J.D. from Yale Law School (1984).

Marie-Josee Kravis Ms. Marie-Josee Kravis has been Independent Member of Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since June 1, 2010. She is also Chairman of the Strategic and Risk Committee as of March 8, 2011 and Member of the Appointment Committee at the Company. She is an economist specialized in public policy analysis and strategic planning. She is a member of several boards, including LVMH and the Sloan Kettering Institute. She is also President of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA).

Andre Kudelski Mr. Andre Kudelski serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Kudelski Group, a technology company listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange. Kudelski Group is provides digital security and convergent media solutions for the delivery of digital and interactive content, enabling the implementation of high added value services. Mr. Kudelski started his career in 1984 as a Research and Development engineer at Kudelski S.A. In 1989, he became Managing Director of Nagravision, the pay-TV division of Kudelski. In 1991, he succeeded his father to the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kudelski is member of several boards including HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Switzerland). He is also Vice Chairman of both the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce and of Aeroport International de Geneve; member of the Strategic Advisory Board and Board of the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne and of the Swiss Economy Committee. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Nestle, Dassault Systemes and Edipresse SA. Throughout his career, Mr. Kudelski has received numerous awards including the title of “Global Leader for Tomorrow” by the World Economic Forum in 1995 and an Emmy® Award from the US National Academy of Arts and Sciences for achievements in the area of pay TV conditional access and scrambling systems. Mr. Kudelski is a physics engineer graduated from the Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne, an expert in electronic security and encryption systems for pay-TV.

Simon Badinter Mr. Simon Badinter has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since June 17, 1999. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of Mediavision. He was on the Management Board of Medias & Regies Europe (MRE) from 1999 to 2013, and served as Director of International Development (in 1996) and Chairman (2003-2011) of MRE Europe, then as Chairman of MRE North America until 2013. Currently, Mr. Badinter hosts a radio talk show in the United States called “The Rendezvous".

Marie-Claude Mayer Ms. Marie-Claude Mayer has been Member of Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA since June 1, 2010. She is also Member of the Strategic and Risk Committee at the Company as of March 8, 2011. She began her career at Publicis Conseil in 1972. She was named as Director of clients and then Senior Vice President of Publicis Conseil. In 1998, she was named Worldwide Account Director for the L’Oreal Group, supervising L’Oreal brands assigned to Publicis in more than 70 countries. Since 2009, she is Member of the Board at Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society. She graduated from l'Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and has a Masters degree in Sociology.