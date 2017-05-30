PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)
PZC.L on London Stock Exchange
320.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Caroline Silver
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
G. Alex Kanellis
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Brandon Leigh
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Christopher Davis
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Sam Plant
|Company Secretary
|
Jez Maiden
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Helen Owers
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
John Nicolson
|64
|2017
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Caroline Silver
|Ms. Caroline Silver is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of PZ Cussons Plc. Ms. Silver joined the PZ Cussons Board as a Non-executive Director in 2014, becoming Senior Independent Director in 2016 and Chair in 2017. She has worked within the investment banking sector for over 25 years and is Partner and Managing Director at Moelis & Company. She is a chartered accountant and has previously held senior corporate finance and M&A positions at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. She has a wealth of international experience especially within African markets.
|
G. Alex Kanellis
|Mr. G. Alex Kanellis is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of PZ Cussons Plc. He joined PZ Cussons in 1993. He was appointed Managing Director of the Group’s Thailand operations in 1998 and Managing Director of Indonesia in 2001. He joined the Board in 2003 as Regional Director of Asia before becoming Chief Executive Officer in June 2006. Alex has a PhD in mechanical engineering.
|
Brandon Leigh
|Mr. Brandon H. Leigh is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of PZ Cussons Plc. He joined PZ Cussons in 1997 and held a number of senior finance roles within the Group before being appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer in 2006. Previous to joining PZ Cussons, Brandon worked at Deloitte & Touche where he qualified as a chartered accountant. as a chartered accountant.
|
Christopher Davis
|Mr. Christopher G. Davis is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of PZ Cussons PLC. Mr. Davis joined PZ Cussons in 1993. After holding various senior posts, he was appointed as Managing Director of the Group’s Australian operations. In 2006 he joined the Board as Regional Director of Africa and in 2008 moved into the role of Group Commercial Director. Chris was appointed to his present position in 2013. Previous to joining PZ Cussons, Chris worked in senior sales and marketing roles in various consumer goods companies including BTR Nylex Group.
|
Sam Plant
|
Jez Maiden
|Mr. Jez Maiden is an Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Maiden joined the PZ Cussons Board as a Non-executive Director on 1 November 2016. He currently holds the post of Group Finance Director at Croda International Plc, the FTSE 100 global speciality chemicals company. He has previously held similar positions at National Express Group Plc, Northern Foods Plc and British Vita Plc and was, until 2015, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Synthomer Plc.
|
Helen Owers
|Mrs. Helen Owers is an Non-Executive Director of PZ Cussons plc. She joined the PZ Cussons Board as a Non-executive Director in 2012. Prior to this she held senior roles within Thomson Reuters, including Chief Development Officer with responsibility for the company’s expansion in rapidly developing economies and the implementation of the company’s digital strategy, and President of Global Businesses for Thomson Reuters Legal, responsible for building new businesses in emerging markets. She also has extensive experience working as a consultant for Gemini Consulting, developing and implementing corporate and operational strategies for consumer products clients.
|
John Nicolson
|Mr. John Ross Nicolson is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined the PZ Cussons Board as a Non-executive Director on 1 May 2016. John has significant experience of global consumer goods businesses for both developed and emerging markets, having held senior positions in the FMCG sector, including being Regional President and Executive Committee member of Heineken NV and Executive Board Director for international markets at Scottish & Newcastle.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Caroline Silver
|148,676
|
G. Alex Kanellis
|1,586,330
|
Brandon Leigh
|889,940
|
Christopher Davis
|904,424
|
Sam Plant
|--
|
Jez Maiden
|37,193
|
Helen Owers
|68,017
|
John Nicolson
|59,827
