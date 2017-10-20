Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV (Q.MX)

Name Description

Joaquin Brockman Lozano Mr. Joaquin Brockman Lozano serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He served as General Manager of Quálitas Insurance Company from 1994 to March 2016. He is also Member of the Investment, Finance and Planning Committee, Integral Management of Financial Risk Committee and Reinsurance Committee. He has been Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company since 1994 and became Chairman of its Board in 1996. He has also acted as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qualitas Compania de Seguros SAB de CV. from 1974 to 1991, he worked at Brockman y Schuh, and was National Chairman of AMASFAC from 1989 to 1991. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and attended to the Executive Program of IPADE. Moreover, he has a diploma in Insurance Risk from the New York College of Insurance.

Wilfrido Javier Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Mr. Wilfrido Javier Castillo Sanchez Mejorada serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He has served as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company from 1996 to 2014. He was also Member of the Investment, Finance and Planning Committee, Communication and Control Committee, Integral Management of Financial Risk Committee and Reinsurance Committee of the Company. He has also acted as Board Member and Chief Financial Officer of Qualitas Compania de Seguros SAB de CV and Independent Board Member of Grupo Sports World SAB de CV. In the past, he worked at Casa de Bolsa Cremi, Sociedad Bursatil Mexicana, Mexival Casa de Bolsa, Casa de Bolsa de Mexico and Bursamex Casa de Bolsa, as well as he has been Associate Partner of the firm Castillo Miranda y Cia since 1972 and acted as its CEO in 1976. He is Member of the Mexican Accountants' Bar Association, where he also acted as Chairman between 1982 and 1984. He graduated in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Jose Antonio Correa Etchegaray Mr. Jose Antonio Correa Etchegaray serves as Chief Financial Officer of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He was involved with internal auditing, controlling, treasury, process control and legal. He has started his career in Procter and Gamble as Finance Director for Mexico and Central America, as well as other countries. Prior to this, he was Finance Director at Seguros Monterrey New York Life. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana Mexico.

Irma Perez Pinera Mr. Irma Perez Pinera serves as Chief Risk Officer of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He has wide experience in areas policy (political, procedures, arrays of powers and risks) and of operation in the bouquet of automobiles, has collaborated in Qualitas during 10 years, currently is plays as responsible of the area of Control of processes, has to charge the project of implementation of Solvency II. It has previously been 1.5 years in AUSA group company that provides welfare services to insurance companies, for 2 years in RSA as responsible for the operation of auto claims and 7 years in GNP within policy areas. He is an engineer in communications and electronics by the IPN, He holds a master's degree in business administration majoring in engineering finance, graduate programs in: development of management skills, address.

Gerardo Aramburu Adame Mr. Gerardo Aramburu Adame serves as General Counsel of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He has extensive experience in the legal address having been director of several companies, the most recent being the litigious legal direction of Grupo ADO where he served for 11 years, and various positions since 1992. Previously served as partner and director of the firm corporate legal assistance, providing legal advice to tourism, messaging and transport companies. Gerardo began his career in the area legal since 1989, by what has with more than 25 years of experience. He holds a degree in law from the University of the Valley of Mexico, has a master's degree in administrative law, a graduate in corporate law, specialties in Amparo, criminal law and labour law, diploma in law of insurance and surety and commercial contracts.

Guadalupe Saad Sotomayor Mr. Guadalupe Saad Sotomayor serves as Director of Human Resources of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He has worked in services companies, mainly financial as Brockmann and Schuh, safe commercial, Grupo Financiero Serfin and Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat where he was Director of human resources from the Casa de Bolsa and the Casa de Cambio, for 10 years, in addition to participating in the corporate group. He has been Professor of the Universidad Iberoamericana and also served as a consultant for companies.

Rene Marcel Abdala Mirwald Mr. Rene Marcel Abdala Mirwald serves as Director of Strategic, Planning and Operating Efficiency at Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He also served as a Director of Systems and Operations for Latin America of Relian National since 1999. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering specialized in Applied Statistics and Operations Research.

Paola Campanella Molina Ms. Paola Campanella Molina serves as Director of Corporate Business of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. She has 25 years of experience in insurance, in the development of portfolio through agents, brokers and customers with a model of comprehensive care in all ramos. She worked in insurance companies such as Cigna/ACE, and Zurich insurance company, holding various business positions, and also as an independent agent. She holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Noah Daniel Couttolenc Brockmann Mr. Noah Daniel Couttolenc Brockmann serves as Director of Metropolitan Office of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Administration from Universidad Anahuac and an Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Notre Dame.

Ramon Cesar Gonzalez Villalva Mr. Ramon Cesar Gonzalez Villalva serves as Director of Claims of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He is also Member of the Reinsurance Committee within the Company. He joined the Company in 1998 as Director of Claims in the Federal District. He began his career in 1979 in Grupo Nacional Provincial, where he served in 1998 as Deputy Director of Heavy Machinery at Grupo Nacional Provincial.

Martha Beatriz Macias Corona Ms. Martha Beatriz Macias Corona serves as Director of Operations of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. She holds a degree in Administration and Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Rosa Maria Morales Rojas Ms. Rosa Maria Morales Rojas serves as Director of Quality - Latin America of Qualitas Compania de Seguros, S.A.B. de C.V. She is also Member of the Reinsurance Committee within the Company. She joined the Company in 2007 as International Coordinator. She has 25 years of experience in the Insurance sector. She has acted as Corporate Counsel of Reaseguros Alianza, AMIS, Morales y Asociados Ajustadores Profesionales, Laser Intermediario de Reaseguro, as well as Director in the Investigations Division of Colegio de Graduados en Alta Direccion. Currently, she is Partner at Consultoria en Administracion Inteligente SA de CV. She graduated from the Actuarial Science Faculty of Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM), and she holds a Masters degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa, and a Masters degree in Advanced Management AD-2 from the Graduate in Senior Management School. She also holds a diploma in Executive Development and Management from the Yoshikai Management Educational Center.

Eduardo Pedrero Gonzalez Mr. Eduardo Pedrero Gonzalez serves as Director of Insurance Sector of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V.

Blanca Aurora Velazquez Sanchez Ms. Blanca Aurora Velazquez Sanchez serves as Deputy Director of Foreign Offices Services and Agents Control of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. She acts as Member of the Company's Communication and Control Committee. She joined the Company in September 2004 as Coordinator of Northeast Region and in October 2005, she became Director of Northeast Region. She began her career in the area of Insurance in 1998 at Compania Seguros Comercial America. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, and a diploma in Insurance from the same academic institution.

Xavier Mangino Duenas Mr. Xavier Mangino Duenas serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He has also acted as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Alsea SAB de CV and Secretary of Sare Holding SAB de CV. He graduated in Trade Regulation Law from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) in 1994 and Economic Law in 1993, Trade Regulation Law in 1994 and Tax Law 1995 from Universidad Panamericana.

Maria del Pilar Moreno Alanis Ms. Maria del Pilar Moreno Alanis serves as Director, Director of Technical of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. She has 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, in the automotive industry. Prior to this reicorporacion to Qualitas in 2014 she served as Director technical of car individual on Group National Provincial. The 2002 to 2012 she collaborated in Qualitas, her last position being Director of subscription and special business. From 1991 to 2001 collaborated in safe Monterrey New York Life. In her career she has worked in the technical Areas, both on the part of reserves as products, support to foreign offices, subscription and special business.

Juan Enrique Pozzi Mr. Juan Enrique Murguia Pozzi serves as Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 1998. He has experience in the areas of finance and insurance and has worked at Afianzadora Insurgentes, Grupo Financiero Serfin, Afore Garante and Murguia Consultores Agente de Seguros y Finanzas. Currently, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Fincomun, Servicios Financieros Comunitarios, Afianzadora Insurgentes and Afianzadora Aserta. He graduated in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho and holds a diploma in High Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Madeleine Bremond Santacruz Ms. Madeleine M. C. Bremond Santacruz serves as Independent Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Currently, she also serves as General Director of Orion Tours and Member of the Management Board of Liverpool. She has been serving as Vice President of the Board of Directors of El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. and Tobanis (Holding). She has been actively involved in various philanthropic institutions such as the Foundation Pierre Bremond, A.C., and the Board of Trustees of the French-Mexican-Swiss and Belgian Association of beneficence, I.A.P. In addition to being Vice President of the French Alliance of Mexico and of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Anthropology A.C., she has been an Independent Director of INVEX Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. since November 15, 2011. She also participates in the Board of Directors of Invex S.A. de C.V., Hoteles y Condominios and Companía Hotelera de Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. She holds Degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anauac.

Mauricio Domenge Gaudry Mr. Mauricio Domenge Gaudry serves as Independent Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Chairman of Corporate practices Committee. He has also acted as Independent Board Member of Qualitas Compania de Seguros SAB de CV. In the past, he worked for a period of 25 years at NM Rothschild & Sons. He specializes in finance, project structure and corporate finance. He worked at several entities established in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Chile, as well as he was Board Member of Banco Bice and Su Casita. He founded the firm Sequentia Consultores in 2003. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac in 1978.

Harald Feldhaus Herrmann Mr. Harald Feldhaus Herrmann serves as Independent Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He is Member of the Company's Corporate Practices Committee. He has experience in the area of insurance. From 1967 to 2004, he worked at Brockmann y Schuh, where he acted as Chairman of the Board from 1990 until 2004. He holds a Bachelors degree in Actuarial Science from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and obtained a diploma in High Management from IPADE.

Juan Marco Gutierrez Wanless Mr. Juan Marco Gutierrez Wanless serves as Independent Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since April 5, 2017. He served as Director of the company from 2008 to April 5, 2017. Prior to this, he has acted as Director General of companies such as Promecap, SC, Pegaso, SA de CV, phone mobile, SA of CV., and Desc corporate, SA of CV. Currently, he also serves as Founder of Anteris Capital, SAPI's CV. He acts as member of the Board of Directors of the Audit Committee and corporate practices of UNIFIN. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Anahuac and Masters of Business Administration from Institute of Technology Autonomous of Mexico (ITAM).

Raul Alejandro Jimenez-Bonnet Garcia Mr. Raul Alejandro Jimenez-Bonnet Garcia serves as Independent Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He has also acted as Independent Board Member of Qualitas Compania de Seguros SAB de CV. He has experience in the Banking sector and has worked at Bank of America and ING Bank (Mexico). Since 1998, he has been Associate Director of Dymax Asesores Financieros. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Design from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in Finance and Business Management from the Boston College.

Juan Orozco y Gomez Portugal Mr. Juan Orozco y Gomez Portugal serves as Independent Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He acts as Chairman of Social Responsibility Committee of the company since April 5, 2017. In the past, he served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seguros La Comercial SA, Seguros America and Seguros Interamericana. Moreover, he was Deputy CEO of Banco Nacional de Mexico and CEO of DESC Sociedad de Fomento Industrial (KUO). Currently, he is Chairman of Grupo Esal SA and Board Member of other entities. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and has attended to the High Management Program of IPADE.

Christian Alejandro Pedemonte del Castillo Mr. Christian Alejandro Pedemonte del Castillo serves as Independent Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He has over 30 years of professional experience, he has spent his career primarily in the areas of commercial banking and investment banking. Currently he is working in Rothschild, where their performance has included the management and execution of projects and transactions of mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, project finance, privatization and channeling foreign investment through the establishment of new businesses in various sectors. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Iberoamericana, also has a major in Finance.

Juan Felipe Sottil Achutegui Mr. Juan Felipe Sottil Achutegui serves as Independent Director of Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He has experience in the capital raising and finance, accounting and treasury management, investor relations and human capital management areas. From 1987 to 1992, he served as Vice President of Citibank. From 1992 to 1997, he served as Director of Administration and Treasurer of ING Bank Mexico. From 1997 to 2001, he served as Director of Global Markets of Deutsche Bank. In addition, he acts as Counselor at Qualitas Compania de Seguros and Member of the Board of Directors of Calzado Coqueta, Grupo SIM and Laboratorios Dermatologicos Darier. He studied Industrial Engineering at the Universidad Anahuac and has a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard University.