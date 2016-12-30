Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)

Name Description

Brian Mulroney The Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney,P.C., C.C, LL.D. serves as Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Quebecor Inc., with effect from June 2014. He practiced law before assuming the presidency of Iron Ore Company of Canada. He subsequently entered politics as Leader of the Progressive Conservative Party which he led to victory in September 1984. He was Prime Minister of Canada until 1993. He then returned to the practice of law, and joined the well established Canadian law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada (previously Ogilvy Renault) based in Montréal. The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney serves on a number of Boards of Directors and committees in Canada as well as abroad, including that of Quebecor Media Inc. and Videotron Ltd. He is also Chair of the Board of the International Advisory Council of Barrick Gold Corporation (Toronto). He is also Companion of the Order of Canada as well as Grand Officier de l’Ordre national du Québec.

Pierre-Karl Peladeau Mr. Pierre-Karl Peladeau is a President, Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor Inc. He returned to that position on February 16, 2017 and also became President and CEO of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group. At a young age, Pierre Karl Péladeau showed a keen interest in business and in Quebecor, the company founded by his father in 1965. He took the helm of Quebecor subsidiaries starting in 1985 and oversaw a series of acquisitions that would play a decisive role in the future of the family business. In 2000, as President and CEO of Quebecor, he initiated a decisive change in course, the acquisition of Videotron Group and TVA, making Quebecor a major player in the new economy in Canada. In 2014, Pierre Karl Péladeau left the corporate world to enter politics. He ran as the Parti Québécois candidate in Saint-Jérôme riding and was elected to Québec’s National Assembly in April 2014. He became the party’s leader on May 15, 2015 and served as Leader of the Official Opposition in the National Assembly until May 2, 2016. Pierre Karl Péladeau has chaired numerous boards of directors, including LA LA LA Human Steps (1994-2004), the Fondation de l'entrepreneurship (2011-2014), Hydro-Québec (2013-2014) and Quebecor Media (2013-2014). He has also been a member of the board of directors of the Conseil du patronat du Québec (2007-2010) and the Fondation Lionel-Groulx (2012-2014). In line with his longstanding commitment to preserving and promoting Québec culture, in 2008 he launched Éléphant: The memory of Québec cinema, a major philanthropic project dedicated to digitizing, restoring and making accessible Québec’s cinematic heritage. Today, he is President of the Fondation Chopin-Péladeau, a private family foundation named after his parents, Raymonde Chopin and Pierre Péladeau. Pierre Karl Péladeau received the Québec National Assembly’s Medal of Honour in 2005 and was named a Chevalier of the Ordre de la Pléiade in 2013.

Jean La Couture Mr. Jean La Couture ,FCPA, FCA, serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Quebecor Inc. Mr. La Couture is President of Huis Clos ltée, a corporation he created in 1995, which specializes in management and mediation as well as in civil and commercial negotiations. Jean La Couture is a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec. He headed Le Groupe Mallette (an accounting firm) before becoming, from 1990 to 1994, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Guarantee Company of North America. He is currently a director of the following corporations

Jean-Francois Pruneau Mr. Jean-Francois Pruneau serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Quebecor Inc. He joined the Corporation in May 2001 and served, in turn, as Director of Corporate Finance, Assistant Treasurer, Treasurer, and Vice President, Finance of Quebecor, Quebecor Media, Videotron and Sun Media Corporation. Jean-François Pruneau holds an M.Sc. in finance from HEC Montréal and has been a member of the Montréal chapter of the CFA Institute since 2000. Before joining Quebecor, he held treasury positions with BCE Media and Canadian National Railway. He was also a lecturer at HEC Montréal from 1994 to 2003. Since 2012, Jean-François Pruneau has been Chairman of the Board and a member of the Executive Committee of the Fondation Père Sablon, which raises money to support child development through sports and outdoor activities. He is also a member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) national campaign committee and co-chaired JDRF’s Montreal Ride for Diabetes Research in 2012 and 2013. The honours he has received include the “Financial executive of a large corporation” award in “The Aces of Finance” competition, organized by the Québec section of FEI Canada.

Marc Tremblay Mr. Marc M. Tremblay is a Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Public Affairs and Secretary of Quebecor Inc. Mr. Tremblay joined Quebecor Media in 2007 as Vice President, Legal Affairs. He has since headed a legal department that is responsible for meeting the needs of all subsidiaries and divisions in virtually all areas of law, including corporate and commercial law, securities law, labour disputes and law, intellectual property (copyright and trademarks) and real estate law. He also oversees the corporate secretariat and communications departments, which employ some 50 professionals. He has been appointed Corporate Secretary on September 25, 2014. Marc M. Tremblay is a member of the Board of the Fondation du CHUM and a governor of the Fondation du Barreau du Québec.

Denis Sabourin Mr. Denis Sabourin is a Vice President, Corporate Controller of Quebecor Inc.

Chloe Poirier Ms. Chloe Poirier is a Vice President, Treasurer of Quebecor Inc. She holds MBA from Universite Laval and Bachelors in Actuarial Science from Universite Laval.

Denis Desaulniers Mr. Denis Desaulniers is a Vice President - Human Resources of Quebecor Inc., since September 2016. He is responsible for talent development and management, succession planning, and promoting Quebecor’s corporate values with a view to capturing and leveraging synergies among the subsidiaries. He has many years of HR experience, having made his mark as a senior manager with successful international companies. For nearly 15 years (1998-2012), he occupied a series of executive positions with Pepsi-Cola in Québec, the US and the rest of Canada, including VP, Human Resources. Before joining Quebecor, he was Vice President, Human Resources and Communications of Colabor Group Inc., a food industry leader in Québec and Ontario. Denis Desaulniers graduated from Université Laval with a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations and has pursued graduate studies in occupational health and safety. He is a member of the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés (CRHA). Over the years, he has volunteered with many sports organizations

Martin Tremblay Mr. Martin Tremblay is Chief Operating Officer - Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group of the Company. In addition, Mr. Tremblay also becomes a member of the company's executive committee. In order to ensure the development of the Sports and Entertainment Group and the optimal co-ordination of its operations, Mr. Tremblay will have his main office in Quebec City. As part of his mandate, he will be responsible for all the activities of Gestev, of the Videotron Center, the Quebec Remparts and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Originally from Saguenay, Mr. Tremblay holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from the Universite du Quebec in Chicoutimi. He previously worked for several years in political offices, including the Ministry of the Ministere de l'Environnement and the Ministere des Affaires municipales du Quebec, and was also employed by CASACOM, a public relations firm in Montreal.

Pierre Dion Mr. Pierre Dion is Non independent Director of Quebecor Inc., since February 16, 2017. Mr. Dion is Chair of the Board of Quebecor Media Inc. since February 15, 2017. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor from April 2014 to February 2017, and also served, since August 2016, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group. He joined TVA Group in 2004 as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and was appointed President and CEO of TVA Group in 2005. As President and CEO of Quebecor, Pierre Dion and his team completed nine major transactions aimed at maximizing the Corporation’s profitability. During his tenure at TVA Group, he increased TVA Network’s lead in the ratings and spearheaded an expansion strategy that saw the creation of eight specialty channels in order to maintain TVA Group’s dominance of Québec’s television landscape. In September 2011, the TVA Sports channel was launched under his leadership. After only three years, TVA Sports became the NHL’s official French-language broadcaster in Canada. Previously, Pierre Dion held various management positions with Videotron from 1990 to 1996 and then served as President and CEO of a major Canadian publisher. Pierre Dion graduated from Bishop’s University in Lennoxville with a BBA in 1988 and completed the Executive Business Program at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario in 1999. He is actively involved in the community and has served a director of the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal. He is currently a member of the Council of Governors of the Society for the Celebrations of Montréal’s 375th Anniversary.

Andrea Martin Ms. Andrea C. Martin is Director of the Company. Andrea C. Martin was President of ADT Canada, Canada's leading provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses. She has also served as Managing Director of Data Services for Royal Mail Group in London, England and at the time was listed on the Top 50 Most Influential Data-Driven People in the UK. Ms. Martin worked for 27 years at Reader's Digest, where she was president of three global divisions as well as CEO and Executive Chair of the Board of Reader's Digest Canada for three years. Ms. Martin has completed two executive development programs at the University of Oxford's Said Business School in Britain and Queen's University in Ontario. She is also a graduate of McGill University's Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Robert Pare Mr. Robert Pare, LL.D., serves as Non-Independent Director of Quebecor Inc . Mr. Robert Paré is a corporate lawyer and senior partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP. Mr. Paré is a member of the Board of Directors and of the Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Group ADF inc. since 2009 and a member of the Board of Directors and of the Nominating and Governance Committee and of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of RONA Inc. since 2009. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Essilor Canada Ltd. since 1995. Mr. Paré is the current Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Corporate Directors (“ICD”) – Quebec Chapter and is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Institute Heart Foundation, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of Quebecor Media Inc.

Erik Peladeau Mr. Erik Peladeau serves as Non-Independent Director of Quebecor Inc. Mr. Péladeau is President of Groupe Lelys Inc., a corporation he acquired in 1984 which specializes in flexographic label printing. Érik Péladeau has been associated with different companies throughout the Quebecor group where he worked for more than 28 years. He spearheaded the diversification of Quebecor’s digital content offerings with the creation of Quebecor Multimedia. Érik Péladeau was a director of Quebecor Inc. from January 1988 to May 2010, and Vice Chairman of the Board for much of that period. He has also been a director of Quebecor Media Inc. from January 2001 to September 2009, notably as Vice Chairman fo the Board. Érik Péladeau is active in many charitable organizations. He has also been a director of The Jean Coutu Group (PJ) Inc. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Quebecor Media Inc.

Andre Brosseau Mr. Andre P. Brosseau is Independent Director of Quebecor Inc. Mr. Brosseau is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Avenue Capital Markets BNB Inc., a private consulting investment firm for growth companies that he founded in 2010. He currently serves as a director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation Committee for DMD Digital Health Connections Group Inc., a digital solutions company in the United States pharmaceutical industry, of which he is one of the five founders. He was until very recently a board member for BlueRush Media Group Corp., a digital marketing firm based in Toronto. He is Chair of the Audit Committee for the OSMO Foundation and The Notman House, a Montreal-based business accelerator. Mr. Brosseau was President for Blackmont Capital Markets in Toronto until June 2009 and then served as Chairman of Quebec Capital Markets until May 2010. From 1994 to 2007, André P. Brosseau held various executive positions with CIBC, mostly based in Toronto. Most recently he was Co-Head of Canadian Cash Equities and of Global Cash Equities at CIBC World Markets Inc., as well as a member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Brosseau holds a Bachelor’s Degree (B.Sc.) in Politics and a Master’s Degree (M.Sc.) in Political Science from the Université de Montréal.

Christian Dube Mr. Christian Dube is Independent Director of Quebecor Inc. Mr. Dubé is Executive Vice-President, Québec, of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (the « Caisse »), one of the largest institutional fund managers in Canada and North America. Mr. Dubé sits on the Caisse’s Executive Committee and on the Investment-Risk Committee. Mr. Dubé represented the riding of Lévis in the Québec National Assembly from 2012 to 2014. He was notably Vice-Chair of the Commission des finances publiques. Prior to entering politics, he led a distinguished career in the private sector. A chartered accountant by training, he worked at Price Waterhouse before co-founding MIA Biron Lapierre Dubé & associés in 1986 and becoming, in 1992, Head of Finance at Coopers & Lybrand. From 1996 to 2004, he held executive positions at Domtar, including that of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Between 2004 and 2008, he was Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at Cascades, and from 2009 to 2012, he managed its European branch. Mr. Dubé sits on the Board of Directors of Cirque du Soleil, Bombardier Transportation and Ciment McInnis. Previously, he sat on several other boards including those of Norampac, National Bank Financial, Héroux-Devtek and Fido, and chaired the board of Reno De Medici in Europe. Mr. Dubé holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Université Laval and is a member of the Canadian institute of Chartered Accountants.

Sylvie Lalande Ms. Sylvie Lalande serves as Independent Director of Quebecor Inc. Ms. Lalande is Chair of the Board of Directors of TVA Group Inc. and is a corporate director. She held several senior positions in the media, marketing, communication marketing and company communications sectors. Until October 2001, she was the Chief Communications Officer of Bell Canada. From 1994 to 1997, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of UBI Consortium, a consortium formed to develop and manage interactive and transactional communication services. From 1987 to 1994, she occupied several senior positions at Group TVA Inc. and at Le Groupe Vidéotron ltée. Ms. Lalande began her career in the radio industry, after which she founded her own consultation firm. In 2006, Ms. Lalande earned a university certificate in corporate governance from the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés (“CAS”). Ms. Lalande was director, Lead Director and Chair of the Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee of Ovivo Inc. until its privatisation in September 2016. Ms. Lalande is also a director and member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of Quebecor Media Inc. and director of Videotron Ltd. In November 2013, Ms. Lalande was appointed Chair of the Board of the CAS (Laval University).