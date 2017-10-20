QGEP Participacoes SA (QGEP3.SA)

Name Description

Antonio Augusto de Queiroz Galvao Mr. Antonio Augusto de Queiroz Galvao has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of QGEP Participacoes SA since September 2, 2010. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of several companies, including Manati SA, as well as other companies of the Queiroz Galvao group. During his career, he has acted for over 24 years as Member of the Executive Board of Queiroz Galvao Oleo e Gas SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco. He also attended courses such as Petroleum Engineering at University of Texas, Petroleum Well Drilling Technology at NL Industries, among others.

Lincoln Rumenos Guardado Mr. Lincoln Rumenos Guardado has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of QGEP Participacoes SA since April 24, 2012. Prior to this, he was a Member of the Executive Board and Exploration Officer of QGEP Participacoes SA. He is Member of AAPG (the United States), SBGF (Brazil) and SBG in Brazil. He has over 35 years of experience in the petroleum industry, working in onshore and offshore basins. He has been at Petrobras since 1974, having worked in the international area as General Manager of Exploration, with activities in more than 10 countries. In Brazil, he was General Manager of Exploration from 1995 to 2000. In 1986, acting as Chief of Interpretations at Campos Basin, he was part of the team responsible for the discovery of fields such as Marlim, Barracuda and Marlim Sul, among others. He co-authored several internal technical reports at Petrobras and published a number of articles. He graduated in Geology from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Ricardo de Queiroz Galvao Mr. Ricardo de Queiroz Galvao has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of QGEP Participacoes SA since September 2, 2010. He is Member of the Board of Directors of several companies, including Manati SA (since 2005) and Construtora Queiroz Galvao SA (since 2009). He has over 27 years of experience working at Construtora Queiroz Galvao SA, having served as Executive Officer and participated in a number of projects. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Veiga de Almeida - UVA and attended specialization courses.

Paula Vasconcelos da Costa Corte-Real Ms. Paula Vasconcelos da Costa Corte-Real has served as the Chief Financial Officer, the Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of QGEP Participacoes SA since October 26, 2010. She has been in the Company for over seven years. She has worked in the financial area of companies involved in petroleum and provision of drilling services, such as Petroleo Ipiranga, San Antonio Internacional and Queiroz Galvao Oleo e Gas SA. She received a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), a Masters of Business Administration from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Sergio Michelucci Rodrigues Mr. Sergio Michelucci Rodrigues has served as the Chief Exploration Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of QGEP Participacoes SA since November 5, 2012. With over 37 years of experience in exploration activities, 35 of which with Petrobras, he has worked in most of Brazil’s sedimentary basins (Western Amazonia, Northeast, Sergipe and Alagoas) and in some basins abroad (Bolivia, Peru, the USA, Cuba, Nigeria, Angola and Portugal) as a geophysicist, supervisor or manager. As a result of his national and international experience, he was appointed General Exploration R&D Manager of Cenpes in 2004.

Danilo Oliveira Mr. Danilo Oliveira serves as the Chief Production Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of QGEP Participacoes SA. He has been in the Company for over six years, having worked as Production Manager. During his career, he has worked at Petrobras for 29 years, performing several roles. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal da Bahia and gained a Masters of Business Administration in Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Leduvy de Pina Gouvea Mr. Leduvy de Pina Gouvea Filho has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of QGEP Participacoes SA since October 26, 2010. He has acted in the oil and gas area in companies such as San Antonio, Petrobras, BG Group Plc, Tesco Corporation and Schlumberger Servicos de Petroleo Ltda. He has also international experience, having worked in Libya, Venezuela, Bolivia, France, and England, among others. He worked at Petrobras for 17 years, as Director, Supervisor and Superintendent for drilling and rigs. He graduated in Mining Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), with a specialization degree in Petroleum Engineering from Centro de Treinamento da Petrobras. He also completed a program on Executive Development at University of Columbia.

Mauricio Jose de Queiroz Galvao Mr. Mauricio Jose de Queiroz Galvao has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of QGEP Participacoes SA since September 2, 2010. He is Member of the Board of Directors of several companies, including Queiroz Galvao Oleo e Gas SA and Construtora Queiroz Galvao SA (since 2009). He has over 33 years of experience working at Construtora Queiroz Galvao SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade de Pernambuco and attended a few specialization courses.

Jose Augusto Fernandes Mr. Jose Augusto Fernandes Filho has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of QGEP Participacoes SA since May 10, 2012. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of QGEP Participacoes SA as from 2010. He was Exploration and Production (E&P) Officer of the Company from 1996 until 2010. With over 44 years of experience, he worked as Geophysicist in various Brazilian basins and worked both in Brazil and overseas. He was Superintendent at Distrito de Exploracao da Bahia for approximately nine years. He was also General Manager of Petrobras in Colombia. He graduated in Geology from Universidade Federal da Bahia where he also received a post graduate degree in Geophysics from.

Jose Luiz Alqueres Mr. Jose Luiz Alqueres has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of QGEP Participacoes SA since December 16, 2010. He has experience in the electrical power sector, having been Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alstom do Brasil, Executive Officer at Cia Bozano Simonsen, CEO of Eletrobras, Member of the Executive Board of BNDESPAR, National Secretary of Energy, CEO of CERJ and Assistant Member of the Executive Board of Light, where he is currently CEO. He is currently CEO of Associacao Comercial do Rio de Janeiro – ACRJ, Member of COINFRA-FIESP and Vice Chairman of ABDID. He was CEO of CCFB – Camara de Comercio Franca-Brasil and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADRIO. He is Member of the Strategic Council of several companies, such as ALSTOM, ALCOA and MDU Brasil. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio).