Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)

Name Description

Manfred Karobath Prof. Dr. Manfred Karobath has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Qiagen N.V. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Independent Supervisory Director at the Company. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2000 and joined the Compensation Committee in 2005. He has served as a member of our Science and Technology Committee since 2014 and he is also a member of the Selection and Appointment Committee. Prof. Dr. Karobath studied medicine, and from 1967 to 1980 he worked first in the Dept. of Biochemistry of the University of Vienna and, after a stage as postdoctoral fellow, he joined the Dept. of Psychiatry where he became Professor of Biological Psychiatry. In 1980, he joined Sandoz Pharma in Basel, first in drug discovery, and later becoming Senior Vice President and head of R&D. In 1992, Prof. Dr. Karobath joined Rhone Poulenc Rorer (RPR) as President of R&D and Executive Vice President, and later, he became a member of the boards of directors of RPR, Pasteur Merieux Connought, Centeon and Rhone Poulenc Pharma. He has received several scientific awards and has published 92 scientific papers.

Peer Schatz Mr. Peer M. Schatz is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Qiagen N.V. He joined QIAGEN in 1993, when the Company had just 30 employees and revenues of approximately $2 million, and has been Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2004. He was Chief Financial Officer between 1993 and 2003 and became a member of the Managing Board in 1998. Mr. Schatz was previously a partner in a private management buyout group in Switzerland, worked in finance and systems positions in Sandoz, Ltd. and Computerland AG, and participated in the founding of start-up companies in the computer and software trading industry in Europe and the United States. Mr. Schatz graduated from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, with a Master's degree in Finance in 1989 and obtained an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business in 1991. Mr. Schatz served as a member of the German Corporate Governance Commission from 2002 to 2012. He is a board member of AdvaMedDx, an advocacy dedicated to issues facing the in vitro diagnostics industry in the United States and Europe, and ALDA (the Analytical, Life Science and Diagnostics Association), a trade association of developers and suppliers in these fields.

Roland Sackers Mr. Roland Sackers is Chief Financial Officer of Qiagen N.V. He joined the Company in 1999 as Vice President Finance and has been Chief Financial Officer since 2004. In 2006, Mr. Sackers became a member of the Managing Board. Between 1995 and 1999, he served as an auditor with Arthur Andersen Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft. Mr. Sackers earned his Master Degree Business Administration (Diplom-Kaufmann) from University of Munster, Germany. He is a former member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of IBS AG and a former member of the board of directors of Operon Biotechnologies, Inc. Mr. Sackers is a board member of the industry association BIO Deutschland. He is also a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holding PLC (IDS), a producer of immunological tests for research and diagnostic applications publicly listed in the United Kingdom.

Thomas Schweins Dr. Thomas Schweins is Senior Vice President - Human Resources, Strategy & Marketing Services of Qiagen NV since 2012. He leads QIAGEN’s initiatives to maximize human capital as well as the corporate strategy and marketing services teams. He joined QIAGEN in 2004 as Vice President Corporate Strategy and became Vice President Marketing & Strategy in 2005. In 2012 Dr. Schweins was named Senior Vice President Human Resources, Strategy & Marketing Services. He joined QIAGEN from The Boston Consulting Group, where he was a core team member of the Pharma/Health Care Area as well as the Corporate Development Practice Area. Before this, Dr. Schweins worked as Technology Manager and later as Assistant to the Management Board with Hoechst/Aventis. Dr. Schweins has a degree in Biochemistry from the University of Hanover. He obtained his Ph.D. at the Max Planck Society and received a M.S. from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where he studied Business Administration and Chemistry.

Thierry Bernard Mr. Thierry Bernard is Senior Vice President, Molecular Diagnostics Business Area of the Company. He leads QIAGEN’s growing presence in diagnostic solutions for healthcare. Mr. Bernard joined the QIAGEN team in February 2015 from bioMérieux, where he served in roles of increasing responsibility for 15 years, most recently as Corporate Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, Investor Relations and the Greater China Region. Prior to joining bioMérieux, he served in management roles in multiple international environments. Mr. Bernard is a member of the Boards of Directors of three privately held U.S. companies, AdvanDx, HepatoChem and more recently, Daktari Diagnostics, where he also served as CEO. He has earned degrees from Sciences Po (Paris), Harvard Business School, London School of Economics and the College of Europe and is a member of French Foreign Trade Advisors.

Laura Furmanski Dr. Laura Furmanski is Senior Vice President - Bioinformatics Business Area of Qiagen N.V. She leads QIAGEN’s rapidly growing presence in bioinformatics, which is a key foundation of the strategy to address the rapidly growing needs of customers to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. Dr. Furmanski joined QIAGEN in June 2014 from McKinsey & Company, where she was a partner in their Silicon Valley office and led a broad range of projects involving med-tech and life science companies. She has a distinguished track record of working with experts in advanced medical fields, of delivering revenue growth through scalable business models and of bringing unique insights across the healthcare value chain. Furthermore, Dr. Furmanski is a board member of two non-profit organizations, ACMG Foundation and ReSurge International. Dr. Furmanski has a B.A. in Psychology from Stanford University as well as a Ph.D. and an M.A. in Psychology, Cognitive Neuroscience from UCLA.

Douglas Liu Mr. Douglas Liu is Senior Vice President - Global Operations of Qiagen NV. He heads Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Regulatory and Clinical Affairs at QIAGEN. He joined QIAGEN in 2005 as Vice President Global Operations. Mr. Liu has thirty years of experience in the life sciences industry and previously worked at Bayer Healthcare, Chiron, Abbott Labs and Washington University. He has worked in the United States and Europe with leadership roles in R&D, Manufacturing, Strategic Planning and Program Management. Mr. Liu has an MBA from Boston University and a BS from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He is active in support business development and is chairman of BioHealth Innovation, Inc. a public private partnership focusing on developing the life science industry as well as being a member of the Maryland Governor's International Business Advisory Council.

Manuel Mendez Mr. Manuel O. Mendez is Senior Vice President - Global Commercial Operations of the Company. He leads QIAGEN’s commercial organizations worldwide. He joined QIAGEN in 2014 with 25 years of experience in diagnostics and life sciences, most recently as Executive Vice President Americas for bioMeriéux since 2010. Previously he served in sales, marketing and general management roles with Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific and OraSure Technologies – with leadership experience in the United States, Latin America, Europe and Asian markets. He serves on the advisory board of 908 devices, a maker of point-of-need chemical analyzers, and the board of VillageCare, a New York nonprofit serving persons with chronic care needs. He received a BS in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

Stephane Bancel Mr. Stephane Bancel is Independent Supervisory Director of Qiagen N.V. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board as well as the Compensation Committee in 2013 and joined the Audit Committee and Science and Technology Committee in 2014. He is President and Founding Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which is advancing multiple drug development programs involving messenger RNA therapeutics. Before joining Moderna, Mr. Bancel served for five years as Chief Executive Officer of the French diagnostics company bioMérieux SA. Prior to bioMerieux, he was Managing Director of Eli Lilly in Belgium and Executive Director of Global Manufacturing Strategy and Supply Chain at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, Indiana, after having started at Lilly in Great Britain. Before joining Eli Lilly, Mr. Bancel served as Asia-Pacific Sales and Marketing Director for bioMerieux while based in Tokyo, Japan. He holds a Master of Engineering degree from Ecole Centrale Paris (ECP), a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Hakan Bjorklund Dr. Hakan Bjorklund has been Supervisory Board Director at Qiagen N.V. since March 2017. He is a member of the Compensation Committee and the Selection and Appointment Committee. Dr. Bjorklund brings an international background in the life science industry to QIAGEN, in particular through his current role as Operating Executive at Avista Capital Partners, as well as through previous roles as CEO of the global pharmaceutical company Nycomed, Regional Director at Astra (now AstraZeneca) and President of Astra Draco. Under Mr. Bjorklund’s leadership, Nycomed grew from a predominantly Scandinavian business into a global pharmaceutical company. In addition to QIAGEN, he currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Acino International AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) and Trimb Healthcare AB. Dr. Bjorklund earlier served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lundbeck A/S, and was also a Member of the Board of Directors of several international life science companies, including Alere, Atos, Coloplast and Danisco. He has a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

Metin Colpan Dr. Metin Colpan is Independent Supervisory Director of Qiagen N.V. He is a co-founder of QIAGEN and was the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a Managing Director from 1985 through 2003. Dr. Colpan has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2004 and has served as Chairman of the Science and Technology Committee since 2014. He has been a member of the Selection and Appointment Committee since 2015. Dr. Colpan obtained his Ph.D. and M.S. in Organic Chemistry and Chemical Engineering from the Darmstadt Institute of Technology in 1983. Prior to founding QIAGEN, Dr. Colpan was an Assistant Investigator at the Institute for Biophysics at the University of Düsseldorf. Dr. Colpan has had wide experience in separation techniques and in the separation and purification of nucleic acids in particular, and has filed many patents in the field. Dr. Colpan also serves as a Supervisory Board member of Qalovis Farmer Automatic Energy GmbH, Laer, Germany. Dr. Colpan previously served as a Supervisory Board member of Ingenium Pharmaceuticals AG, GenPat77 Pharmacogenetics AG, GPC Biotech AG and Morphosys AG, each in Munich, Germany.

Ross Levine Dr. Ross L. Levine has been Supervisory Board Director at Qiagen N.V. since 2016. He is a physician-scientist focused on researching and treating blood and bone marrow cancers as the Laurence Joseph Dineen Chair in Leukemia Research, the Director of the Center for Hematologic Malignancies, and an Attending Physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. He leads a research lab investigating genetics and targeted therapies in myeloid malignancies and is interested in application of next-generation sequencing technology in the practice of medicine in hematologic cancers. He trained in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and in hematology-oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, earning board certification in these specialties. He received his M.D. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and his A.B. degree from Harvard College.

Elaine Mardis Prof. Dr. Elaine R. Mardis is Independent Supervisory Director of Qiagen N.V. She joined the Company’s Supervisory Board and its Science and Technology Committee in 2014. Since 2014 she has served on the Scientific Advisory Board of Ingenuity Systems, Inc. Dr. Mardis holds over two decades experience in DNA preparation and sequencing-based research. She is the Robert E. and Louise F. Dunn Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Washington University and also serves as Co-Director of its McDonnell Genome Institute where she has worked since 1993. Prof. Dr. Mardis serves on several study sections of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is an editorial board member of Molecular Cancer Research, Annals of Oncology, and Disease Models and Mechanisms and acts as a reviewer for Nature and The New England Journal of Medicine. Prof. Dr. Mardis also serves on the scientific advisory boards of QIAGEN Silicon Valley (formerly Ingenuity) and Regeneron Genomics Center. Between 2008 and 2009 she served on the board of directors of Applied Biosytems, Inc. Prof. Dr. Mardis is also Professor in the Department of Genetics, with an adjunct appointment in the Department of Molecular Microbiology at Washington University. Prior to joining the Washington

Lawrence Rosen Mr. Lawrence A. Rosen is Independent Supervisory Director of Qiagen N.V. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board as well as the Audit Committee in 2013 and has served as the committee's chairman since 2014. Mr. Rosen is a member of the Board of Management and Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Post DHL. Holding this position since 2009, Mr. Rosen is in charge of controlling, corporate accounting and reporting, investor relations, corporate finance, corporate internal audit and security, taxes, as well as the group’s global business services. Prior to joining Deutsche Post DHL, Mr. Rosen served as Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in Germany from 2003 to 2009. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and Treasurer for Aventis SA in Strasbourg, France. Between 1984 and 2000, Mr. Rosen held different positions at the Aventis predecessor companies Hoechst AG and American Hoechst/Hoechst Celanese Inc. Mr. Rosen, who is a U.S. citizen, holds a Bachelor in Business Administration from the State University of New York and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.