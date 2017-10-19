Quess Corp Ltd (QUEC.NS)

Name Description

Ajit Isaac Mr. Ajit Isaac is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company. He holds a masters degree in Arts in Social Work from the University of Madras and has completed the Managers for Leadership Course from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom. He is responsible for the daily operations and takes strategic decisions for our Company. He was nominated for the Forbes India Leadership Awards, 2011 under the category of “Outstanding Startup” and for the CII Regional Emerging Entrepreneur Awards, 2011. He has 25 years of experience in the field of human resources and corporate management. Prior to joining our Company, he was the country manager for India and Middle East of Adecco Peopleone India Limited. He has been a director of our Company since April 2009 and Chairman and Managing Director since May 2013.

Subrata Nag Mr. Subrata Kumar Nag serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive and Whole-Time Director of the Company. He was Executive and Whole-Time Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Executive and Whole-Time Director of the Company. He holds a masters degree in Business Management from the University of Calcutta. He is also a member of the ICWAI, ICSI and also an AICPA. He is responsible for the overall finance and accounts functions of our Company. He has 27 years of experience in the field of finance. Prior to joining our Company, he was the vice president – finance and company secretary of Ilantus Technologies Private Limited. He has been a director of our Company since July 2013.

Vikram Gulati Mr. Vikram Gulati is President – Global Technology Solutions of the Company. He has been associated with us since November 1, 2014. He holds a bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering and a masters degree in Business Administration from University of Bombay. Prior to joining our Company, he was the chief executive officer and co-founder of Happiest Minds, prior to that he was the chief executive officer for Intelligroup and has had multiple roles at Wipro. He has over 25 years of experience in the IT services industry and heads our global technology solutions business. During Fiscal 2016, he was paid a gross compensation of `18.73 million from our Subsidiary MFX US.

TS Kumar Mr. TS Krishna Kumar is President – Professional Staffing of the Company since February 24, 2014. He holds a bachelors degree of Engineering in Industrial and Production Engineering from Bangalore University and a masters degree in Technology in Foundry - Forge Technology from National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology. He has also completed the Stanford Advanced Project Management Program from Stanford University. He has over 23 years of experience in the field of IT and heads our India IT staffing business. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Wipro Infotech and Wipro Power Fluid (both divisions of Wipro Limited) and Wipro Limited.

A Rao Mr. A Rajeswara Rao is President – Industrial Asset Management of the Company since June 30, 2014. He holds a bachelors degree in Science (Physics) from the University of Madras and a masters degree of Arts in Personnel Management and Labour Welfare from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. He has over 40 years of experience in the field of commercial, manufacturing and business operation segments and heads our industrial asset management group. Prior to joining our Company, he has held positions at TVS Srichakra Limited, Sundaram Industries Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited and Parry & Company Limited.

Guruprasad S Mr. Guruprasad S is President – People and Services of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in Commerce from Bangalore University and a masters degree in Business Administration from the Karnataka State Open University. He has completed the Stanford Ignite certificate program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has over 18 years of experience in healthcare and services industry. He heads our People and Services business. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Adecco Flexione Workforce Solutions Limited as GM – Payroll & Services.

Vivek Arora Mr. Vivek Arora is Business Head – Integrated Facility Management Services of the Company since January 27, 2009. He holds a bachelors degree in Technology (Computer Science) from the University of Allahabad. He has over 16 years of experience in the service industry ranging from IT, human resources and facility management services and heads our integrated facility management business. Prior to joining our Company, he worked in a management role with Strategic Manpower Solutions Limited.

Madhavan Menon Mr. Madhavan Karunakaran Menon is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also the nominee Director of TCIL. He holds a bachelors and a masters degree in business administration from George Washington University, USA. He is the chairman and managing director of TCIL. He has over 34 years of experience in the fields of banking, finance and foreign exchange management. He has been a director of our Company since May 2013.

Chandran Ratnaswami Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also the nominee Director of TCIL. He holds a masters degree in Business Administration from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, Canada. He has 23 years of experience in the field of investment management. He has been a director of our Company since January 2016.

Sanjay Anandaram Mr. Sanjay Anandaram is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in electrical engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He has over 25 years of experience as an investor and corporate executive. He has been a director of our Company since December 2015.

Revathy Ashok Ms. Revathy Ashok is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She holds a bachelors degree in science from the Bangalore University and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. She has also been awarded the faculty medal from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. She has over 30 years of experience in the field of finance. She was previously the director – finance and administration of TSI Ventures and the chief financial officer of Syntel Limited. She was nominated as one of the women achievers by the CII for southern India in 2011. She has been a director of our Company since July 2015.

Pratip Chaudhuri Shri. Pratip C. Chaudhuri is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in science from the University of Delhi, a masters degree in business administration from the Punjab University and is a member of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has over 40 years of experience in the field of banking. He was the chairman of State Bank of India. He has also served as the chairman of SBI Global Factors Limited, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Patialia, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad. He has also served as the managing director of the State Bank of Saurashtra. He has been a director of our Company since July 2015.