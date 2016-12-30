Rational AG (RAAG.DE)

Name Description

Walter Kurtz Mr. Walter Kurtz is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft since August 13, 2017. He was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft. He is an Entrepreneur.

Peter Stadelmann Dr. Peter Stadelmann is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2014. He studied political economics and gained a doctorate in business management. He then worked for more than twenty years in various capacities at the Malik Management Centre in St. Gallen. There he was involved or in charge of a host of international management development and management consultancy projects. From 1998 to 2002 he set up a subsidiary of the Malik Group as partner and co-managing director. From 2002 to 2006 he was in charge of the Management Education & Development division at Malik. From 2006 to 2012 Dr. Stadelmann was the Head of Operative Management for the entire Malik Group. In December 2012 he joined RATIONAL AG and was responsible for personnel development and personnel management on the Executive Board.

Hans Maerz Dr. Hans Maerz is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft since 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from September 1, 2011. He is an Auditor and Tax Consultant. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FWU AG and Chairman of the Audit Committee at FWU Provisions-Factoring GmbH.

Axel Kaufmann Dr. Axel Kaufmann is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board atRATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. He joined the Company's Executive Board on October 1, 2015. He had positions in the finance sector in various industries. Since 2010 he was CFO and Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Koenig & Bauer AG. . Kaufmann began his career with an apprenticeship at Deutsche Bank. In 1996 he started working with Siemens where he held various managerial functions and gained wide-range experience both nationally and internationally in particular in the financial, supply chain and administrative areas for over 10 years. Thereafter he had a senior position at Nokia Networks for various business units as the Head of Finance and later on in the area of Business Strategy.

Peter Wiedemann Mr. Peter Wiedemann is Chief Technical Officer and Member of the Executive Board of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft since September 1999. He joined Rational GmbH in 1988 as an Engineer, after studying Mechanical Engineering at Technische Universitaet Muenchen. From 1990 to 1993, Mr. Wiedemann was Product Manager. Subsequently, Mr. Wiedemann supported the development of the American subsidiary. Since January 1996, he has been responsible for the technical division.

Markus Paschmann Mr. Markus Paschmann is Member of the Executive Board and Chief Sales Officer of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft since December 1, 2013. He is responsible for sales and marketing at the Company. After completing his studies in industrial engineering at Technische Universitaet Darmstadt, he began his career at Siemens AG. He then moved to the Harting Technology Group, where he was head of the Global Business Unit Electronics and Managing Director of Harting Electronics GmbH. In 2006 he became a member of the Executive Board of SICK AG with responsibility for factory automation and marketing segments.

Erich Baumgaertner Mr. Erich Baumgaertner is Member of the Supervisory Board of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft ince January 1, 2017. He was ember of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Rational AG with effect from December 31, 2015, a position he has held since December 1998. From 1979 to 1987, Mr. Baumgaertner worked in various commercial functions at Messerschmitt-Boelkow-Blohm GmbH, Ottobrunn. His last position at the company was managing the tender department of the appliance division. In 1988, he moved to Digital Equipment GmbH, Munich, where, from 1996 onwards, Mr. Baumgaertner was responsible for commercial operations as Managing Director. In October 1998, he joined Rational GmbH.

Gerd Lintz Dr. Gerd Lintz is Member of the Supervisory Board of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft. He is a retired notary, independent lawyer.