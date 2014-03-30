Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)

Name Description

Lalit Khaitan Dr. Lalit Khaitan is Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Radico Khaitan Ltd. He is a veteran of the Indian liquor industry (over 45 years), Dr. Khaitan oversees the entire business of the Company. He has been instrumental in improving quality standards and seeking and achieving customer satisfaction, to substantial growth in sales and revenues, and increased market shares. In the process, he has succeeded in transforming the Company from a small, behind-the-scenes player to a Rs 995 crore company, the most profitable in its sector, and a sought-after partner by an international liquor brands seeking to enter the Indian market. His unique management style has helped maintain the Company as an open, ethical and transparent organisation. Dr. Khaitan has been recognised for his contribution to the liquor industry. He has been associated with a number of developmental projects, has represented India with several international delegations, and is involved in social & educational activities across India. He is currently Chairman, U.P. Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Member, Managing Committee, ASSOCHAM, Member, Managing Committee, All India Distillers Association, Member, Managing Committee, U.P. Distillers Association, and Trustee, Khaitan Public School, Noida.

Abhishek Khaitan Mr. Abhishek Khaitan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Radico Khaitan Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Production) from Bangalore, and has done a Managerial Finance & Managerial accounting course at Harvard, USA. He joined the Company in 1997, and supervised the establishment of the company's Marketing Division in the same year. The first brand to be launched by the division, 8 PM Whisky, was a runaway success. In the first year alone, it sold one million cases - a record for any Indian or foreign brand operating in India. This also made it the first brand in the liquor industry to make it to the Limca Book of Records. Under his leadership, the Company's brand portfolio is deep, with brands that straddle almost every market segment, taste preference and price category. To recognize Mr. Khaitan's contribution to Indian Industry, Economic Development & Research Association bestowed the Bhartiya Udyog Ratan Award on him. The World Economic Progress Society has honoured him with the National Industrial Excellence Award.

K. Singh Mr. K. P. Singh is Wholetime Director of Radico Khaitan Ltd. He is a qualified technocrat with over 30 years of experience in the liquor industry with the qualification of B.Sc. & DIFAT. he has also been Director of Radico NV Distilleries Maharashtra Ltd.

Karna Mehta Mr. Karna Singh Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Radico Khaitan Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and is FCA, A.C.I.S. (London). His other directorships include Prudential ICICI Asset Management. Co. Ltd., Mumbai, Medpat Finance Limited, Kolkata, Kothari Industrial Management Company Ltd., Kolkata, Blue Coast Hotels & Resorts Ltd., New Delhi, Transport Corporation of India Ltd. Gurgaon, Ayurvet Limited, New Delhi, Consafe Mcnullty JV Ltd., Consafe Engineering Services Ltd., Mcnulty Offshore Construction Ltd., Mcnulty Group Holdings Limited.

Ashutosh Patra Mr. Ashutosh Patra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Radico Khaitan Ltd. He has legal experience and holds MA and LLM.