Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)
RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
298.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs302.90
Open
Rs304.75
Day's High
Rs305.00
Day's Low
Rs294.30
Volume
133,811
Avg. Vol
201,942
52-wk High
Rs306.30
52-wk Low
Rs163.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. R. Venketrama Raja
|53
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Balamurugasundaram
|2013
|Compliance Officer, General Manager - Legal , Company Secretary
|
P. V. Abinav Raja
|2017
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
V. Santhanaraman
|2014
|Additional Director
|
S. S. Ramachandra Raja
|1992
|Non-Executive Director
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
R. Agarwal
|69
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
N. K. Shrikantan Raja
|1986
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
K. Ramachandran
|75
|1986
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
P. R. Venketrama Raja
|ShriP. R. Venketrama Raja, B.Tech., MBA is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Michigan, USA. Under the able administration and management of Shri P.R. Venketrama Raja, VCMD, the Company has achieved substantial overall growth both in terms of volume of business and also under the Financial Parameters viz., Total Income and Profits.
|
S. Balamurugasundaram
|
P. V. Abinav Raja
|
V. Santhanaraman
|
S. S. Ramachandra Raja
|Shri. S. S. Ramachandra Raja, B.Sc is Non-Executive Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Science Graduate. He has been a Director of the Company since 1992 giving guidance. Shri Ramachandra Raja is also a Director in the following Companies: 1. Rajapalayam Mills Limited 2. Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Limited 3. Ramco Systems Limited 4. Ramco Management Private Limited 5. Sri Sethu Ramasamy Farms Private Limited.
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|
R. Agarwal
|Shri. R.S. Agarwal, B.Sc., B.E. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Science Graduate and B.E. in Chemical Engineering. He started his career in 1965 and after serving in various capacities with a Paper Mill in North India for 9 years and with Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) for 28 years retired as the Executive Director of IDBI. He has been a Director of the Company since 2008 extending guidance.
|
N. K. Shrikantan Raja
|Shri. N. K. Shrikantan Raja, B.E., M.Sc., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Commerce graduate. He was first appointed as a Director of the Company in 1986. He continues to be a Director in the Board giving guidance. He is also a Director in the following Companies: 1. The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Limited 2. Sri Yennarkay Services Limited 3. Ramco Systems Limited 4. Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited 5. Sudharsanam Investments Limited 6. Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Limited 7. Sri Harini Textiles Limited 8. N.R.K. Construction Systems Private Limited 9. N.R.K. Infra System Private Limited.
|
K. Ramachandran
|Shri. K. T. Ramachandran, B.E. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is B.E. in Civil Engineering from Madras University. He was first appointed as a Director of the Company in 1986 and since then he continues to be a Director giving guidance. He is a Member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and the Share Transfer Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
P. R. Venketrama Raja
|34,904,000
|
S. Balamurugasundaram
|--
|
P. V. Abinav Raja
|--
|
V. Santhanaraman
|--
|
S. S. Ramachandra Raja
|--
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|--
|
R. Agarwal
|--
|
N. K. Shrikantan Raja
|--
|
K. Ramachandran
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2010
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
P. R. Venketrama Raja
|0
|0
|
S. Balamurugasundaram
|0
|0
|
P. V. Abinav Raja
|0
|0
|
V. Santhanaraman
|0
|0
|
S. S. Ramachandra Raja
|0
|0
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|0
|0
|
R. Agarwal
|0
|0
|
N. K. Shrikantan Raja
|0
|0
|
K. Ramachandran
|0
|0