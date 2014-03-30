Rico Auto Industries Ltd (RAUT.NS)

Name Description

Arvind Kapur Shri. Arvind Kapur serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited. He has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective November 10, 2012. He is a Science Graduate from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi and done President Management Program from Harvard Business School, USA. His other directorships includes: Rico Auto Industries Inc.,USA, Rico Auto Industries (UK) Limited, U.K., FCC Rico Limited, Higain Investments Private Limited, Kapsons Associates Investments Private Limited, Rico Jinfei Wheels Limited, Continental Rico Hydraulic Brakes India Private Limited, S. T. Limited, Unitech Machines Limited, KDB Investments Private Limited, Magpie Properties Private Limited, Haridwar Estates Private Limited, Octan Media Limited, Raasaa Retail Private Limited.

Arun Kapur Shri. Arun Kapur is the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited. He is an Arts completion and expected to start the commercial Graduate from Punjab University. His other directorships includes: Rasa Autocom Limited, RAA Autocom Limited, Uttarakhand Automotives Limited, Higain Investments Private Limited, Kapsons Associates Investments Private Limited, Magpie Properties Private Limited, Octan Media Limited, Rico Castings Limited, Kapbros Engineering Industries Limited.

Rakesh Kapur Shri. Rakesh Kapur is the Non-Executive Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited since 30th January, 1985. He is a Commerce Graduate. He has Industrial and Administrative experience to his credit. His experience has enabled the Company to achieve the progress. His other directorships include Rico Auto Industries Inc.,USA, Rico Castings Limited, Rasa Autocom Limited, RAA Autocom Limited, Uttarakhand Automotives Limited, Higain Investments Private Limited, Kapsons Associates Investments Private Limited, Magpie Properties Private Limited, Octan Media Limited, Rico Jinfei Wheels Limited, Kapbros Engineering Industries Limited, KRP Auto Industries Limited.

Amarjit Chopra Shri. Amarjit Chopra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Rico Auto Industries Ltd., since 18 September, 2001. He is M.Com. and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and has experience of 36 years in the field of Accounting, Auditing, Taxation, Corporate Laws, Banking and Finance. He has been a member of the Central Council of ICAI for the last fourteen years and is presently the Chairman of the Accounting Standards Board of ICAI. He has served as the Vice President (2009-10) and the President (2010-11) of the ICAI. His other Directorship includes Roop Automotives Limited, Garden Reach Ship Builders & Engineers Limited, Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India Limited, GSA & Associates, C.A. (Formerly known as Surendar K. Jain & Company).

Kanwal Monga Shri. Kanwal Monga is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited since 18 September. 2001. He is B.Sc. and has experience of 46 years as Advisor to the domestic as well as to the international Companies. His other directorships include Monga Holdings Private Limited, M & M Estates Private Limited, Virgo Marketing Private Limited, Virgo Consultants Private Limited, Telecom Finance India Limited, C & C Constructions Limited, Deloro Stellite India Private Limited, Virgo Consultants & Marketing Private Limited, Newgen Communications Private Limited.

Satish Sekhri Shri. Satish Sekhri is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited since 28th May, 2010 is B.E. (Mech.), Delhi College of Engineering, 1971 (First Class with Distinction) & MBA, Chandigarh, 1973 (First Class First in University, Gold Medalist). He has vast experience of 39 years in the field of Automotive Industry. He held the position of Managing Director in Bosch Chassis Systems India Limited, Pune from 1995 to March, 2010. He held the position of Chairman in Precision Seals Manufacturing Limited, Pune upto March, 2010. He is also holding the position of Executive Committee Member of Professional Bodies namely (a) Automotive Component Manufacturers Association; (b) Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture; and (c) CII Pune Zonal Council.