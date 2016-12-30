Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO)

Name Description

Beverley Briscoe Ms. Beverley Anne Briscoe is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Ms. Briscoe has strong financial and leadership skills, having been in the industrial and transportation sector for over 15 years and in a number of financial roles prior thereto. Ms. Briscoe’s service on the boards of a number of other institutions enables her to bring to the Board experience and knowledge of governance and financial matters from a number of perspectives. Ms. Briscoe was appointed Chair of the Board effective June 30, 2014 and has been a director of the Company since 2004. Ms. Briscoe’s previous employment includes: from 2004 to present she worked as a management consultant and corporate director; from 1997 to 2004 she was President and owner of Hiway Refrigeration Limited, a British Columbia-based company specializing in selling and servicing transportation refrigeration equipment used in the trucking and shipping industries; from 1994 to 1997 she was Vice President and General Manager of Wajax Industries Limited, a heavy equipment dealer; from 1989 to 1994 she was Chief Financial Officer for the Rivtow Group of Companies, a marine transportation and industrial equipment conglomerate; from 1983 to 1989 she held CFO positions with several operating divisions of The Jim Pattison Group, a diversified holding company; and from 1977 to 1983 she worked as an auditor with a predecessor firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is the past Chair of the Industry Training Authority for British Columbia, past Chair of the BC Forest Safety Council and past Chair of the Audit Committee for the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. She currently is Lead Director and Audit Committee Chair of Goldcorp Inc. Ms. Briscoe is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, and is also a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ravichandra Saligram Mr. Ravichandra K. Saligram has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Interim President, United States and Latin America, Director of the Company effective December 31, 2016. Mr. Saligram’s tenure as CEO, President and a member of the board of directors for OfficeMax Incorporated provides valuable business, leadership and management experience, including expertise in the omnichannel provision of products, services and solutions. Mr. Saligram’s past and current experience as a director on other public boards provides a broad perspective on matters facing public companies and governance matters. Mr. Saligram was appointed CEO and a director in July 2014. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Saligram was CEO, President and a member of the board of directors of OfficeMax Incorporated (2010-2013), an omnichannel provider of workplace products, services and solutions. From 2003 through November 2010, Mr. Saligram served in executive management positions with ARAMARK Corporation, a global food services company, including President of ARAMARK International and Chief Globalization Officer and Executive Vice President of ARAMARK Corporation. From 1994 through 2002, Mr. Saligram served in various capacities for the InterContinental Hotels Group, a global hospitality company, including President of Brands and Franchise for North America; Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Director, Global Strategy; President, International; and President, Asia Pacific. Earlier in his career, Mr. Saligram held various general and brand management roles at S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. in the United States and overseas. Mr. Saligram earned an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and an electrical engineering degree from Bangalore University, India. Other directorships Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: ‘‘CHD’’ — a public consumer products company) — Director and member of the Governance and Nominating Committee.

Sharon Driscoll Ms. Sharon R. Driscoll is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Sharon Driscoll joined the Company in July 2015 as Chief Financial Officer, following 17 years of senior executive experience at companies such as Rexall Pharmacies Canada (Katz Group Canada), Sears Canada Inc. and Loblaw Companies Limited. Most recently, Ms. Driscoll was Executive Vice President and CFO at Katz Group Canada Ltd., where she was responsible for all financial operations, including capital allocation, financing strategies, treasury operations, regulatory compliance, risk management and financial talent development, from 2013 to 2015. Prior to Katz Group, Ms. Driscoll was Senior Vice President and CFO of Sears Canada Inc., one of Canada’s largest retailers, from 2008 to 2013. Ms. Driscoll is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University.

James Barr Mr. James Barr, IV is Group President - Emerging Businesses, Brand Innovation and Technology Services of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Jim Barr was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at OfficeMax, where he was responsible for all aspects of the company's e-commerce business and for driving its multi-channel digital strategy. Mr. Barr has successfully developed and executed strategies to drive profitable growth in several senior level e-commerce positions. He has served as President of Sears Holdings Corporations' online division where he held full P&L accountability for multi-channel strategy and online sites such as sears.com and kmart.com, significantly growing these businesses. Prior to joining Sears, Mr. Barr held positions of increasing responsibility at Microsoft for 12 years, most recently serving as General Manager, Commerce & Marketplaces, where he launched and led several marketplace businesses, including comparison shopping, auctions, online classifieds listings and the Windows Marketplace; and General Manager, Business Development, MSN. Mr. Barr is a graduate of Miami University and received a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Randall Wall Mr. Randall J. Wall is President, Canada of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Mr. Wall has been with Ritchie Bros. since 1988 and has held numerous head office and field management positions with the Company, including Manager of Auction Site Development, Manager of Training, Territory Manager, Managing Director of European and Middle Eastern Operations, and Senior Vice President responsible for the Company's operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Eastern half of North America. In 2002, Mr. Wall was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Randy served as President of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from 2005 to 2008, then enjoyed a brief semi-retirement (during which he continued his involvement with the company in sales training and Board advisory capacities) before re-joining the Company full time in 2013 as Chief Productivity Officer. Mr. Wall is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia. Prior to joining Ritchie Bros. he worked several years with predecessor firms of KPMG as a Senior Tax Manager.

Karl Werner Mr. Karl William Werner is President - International of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Karl Werner joined the Company in 1996 as Territory Manager for the Olympic Peninsula and Alaska. In 1999 he was appointed to Regional Manager for the Northwest US and in 2004 transferred to the Company’s corporate head office as Senior Manager, Strategic Projects. In 2005 he was appointed to Divisional Manager, Auction Operations. In 2008 he was appointed to VP of Auction Operations until October 2013, when he became Chief Auction Operations Officer. Mr. Werner was appointed to his current position in November 2014. Mr. Werner came to the Company after 10 years of operating a heavy-haul transport company. He has a strong background in real estate development and operations management. Mr. Werner sits on advisory boards for various strategic partners.

Todd Wohler Mr. Todd Donald Wohler is Chief Human Resource Officer of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Mr. Wohler brings over 20 years of experience across multiple geographies and industries. After earning a degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech, Todd began his career at Schlumberger, a global oil and gas technology company, where he worked in many different branches of the company in the US, Paris, and London during his 20 year tenure. Todd has also served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Quintiles Transnational, as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at ARAMARK for ARAMARK's international business, and as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at United Water. Over the course of his career Todd has been instrumental in building global teams and organizations that have excellent track records of success. He has developed and implemented transformational HR strategies and recruited hundreds of executives and leaders for organizations across the globe in multiple industries.

Kieran Holm Mr. Kieran C. Holm is Senior Vice President - Operational Excellence & Efficiencies of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Kieran Holm has over a decade of experience with the Company, beginning his career at the Company in 2004 in the marketing department. Mr. Holm has held progressively more senior positions, including Area Manager in Texas from 2008 to 2009; Regional Manager in Chicago from 2010 to 2011; and most recently, Vice President of Sales, North Central U.S. from 2012 to 2014 before being appointed to his current position in Japan in 2014. Mr. Holm has developed and executed strong sales growth strategies, managed high-performing sales teams and spearheaded the Company’s expansion into auctioning real-estate assets. Mr. Holm holds an MBA, specializing in finance, from McGill University, earned at the University’s Tokyo, Japan, campus; and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria (Canada). He speaks English, Japanese and French.

Doug Olive Mr. Doug Olive is Senior Vice President, Pricing & Appraisals of the Company. Doug Olive has been employed by the Company for 21 years. Mr. Olive has held progressively more senior roles at the Company, including Territory Manager, Regional Manager, Divisional Manager, Prairies, and Divisional Manager for Western Canada. He also held the position of Senior Valuation Analyst to work closely with the company’s U.S. Eastern Division and Eastern Canada Division and managed their at risk business. In April of 2015, Mr. Olive was appointed as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Valuations and Appraisals. Prior to that, he was VP of Pricing and Appraisals and had been in that role since 2010. Mr. Olive holds vast equipment knowledge, deal structuring expertise and pricing know how.

Marianne Marck Ms. Marianne Marck serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. Marianne Marck joined the Company as Chief Information Officer in April of 2016. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Marck was Senior Vice President, Retail and Digital Technology at Starbucks Coffee Company from 2011 to 2016. Ms. Marck has over 15 years of executive experience relating to technology and digital platforms working with companies such as Blue Nile Inc., the Walt Disney Internet Group, and CNET Networks. Ms. Marck has a BA, Mathematics from Mills College in Oakland, CA.

Becky Alseth Ms. Becky Alseth serves as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. Becky Alseth joined the Company as its Acting Chief Marketing Officer in December of 2015 and was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer in 2016. Before joining the Company, Ms. Alseth led the U.S. marketing team as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Avis Budget Group from 2006 to 2011. In that role, she oversaw all marketing efforts including brand strategy and insights, advertising and media, partnerships, CRM and ecommerce. Ms. Alseth started her career working in progressive brand management roles at Fortune 500 companies including The Clorox Company, Nestle and Diageo. Ms. Alseth also had the opportunity to grow start-up businesses, move.com and Therasense and served as Vice President of Marketing at HZO from 2014 to 2016, plus lead marketing and development for a non-profit, FIRST from 2012 to 2013, which works to interest kids in careers in math and science. A native of Montana, Ms. Alseth earned her Bachelor of Science in Society and Technology from Montana Tech and an MBA from the University of Washington Foster School of Business in Seattle.

Darren Watt Mr. Darren Jeffrey Watt is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Darren Watt joined the Company in 2004 as in-house legal counsel. In 2012, Mr. Watt was promoted to Vice President Legal Affairs, and in 2013 was appointed General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and also assumed the role of VP Corporate Development until the appointment of Mr. Saligram and the subsequent establishment of a distinct corporate development team in 2015, at which point Mr. Watt resumed his focus on legal matters. Prior to joining the Company Mr. Watt practiced with McCarthy Tétrault LLP (1998-2004) as an Associate lawyer in the area of Corporate Finance & Securities. Mr. Watt is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and holds a Law Degree from the University of British Columbia, as well as an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree (International Relations) from the University of Toronto.

Jeroen Rijk Mr. Jeroen Laurentius Johanus Rijk is Managing Director, Europe of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Mr. Rijk has held progressively more senior roles at Ritchie Bros. since he began at company in 1995. Most recently Mr. Rijk was Group Senior Vice President, Sales – Europe, and oversaw all sales and operations activities for Ritchie Bros. in 15 countries across Europe. He was instrumental in building Ritchie Bros.' business in Southern Europe and developing a team of strong sales leaders in the region. His past roles at the Company span many functions, including sales management, sales, yard operations and accounting. Mr. Rijk has a Master's of Science degree in International Transport from the University of Wales, College of Cardiff, as well as Bachelor degrees specializing in management. He speaks Dutch, English and Spanish fluently, and also understands German.

J. Kim Fennell Mr. J. Kim (Kim) Fennell has been appointed as Director of the Company., effective July 1, 2017. He currently Head, Location-Based Services Partnerships at Uber Technologies, Inc., a mobile application based transportation network that connects passengers with drivers of vehicles for hire. Mr. Fennell had been President and CEO of deCarta, Inc., a location-based services platform company that provided geospatial technologies for online mapping, routing and navigation, prior to its acquisition by Uber in 2015. Prior to deCarta, he held various CEO and other senior positions in the communications and technology sector, principally at Octel Communications, with significant experience in enterprise sales, both in North America and Europe. Kim holds a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from Queen’s University. Kim is a Charter Member of the C100 association and sits on the board of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation.

Amy Guggenheim-Shenkan Ms. Amy Guggenheim-Shenkan has been appointed as Director of the Company., effective July 1, 2017. She is President and Chief Operating Officer of Common Sense Media, the leading national not for profit organization dedicated to helping kids, families and educators successfully navigate the media and technology world. Prior to joining Common Sense Media in 2011, Ms. Shenkan was an online and multichannel sales and marketing expert with McKinsey & Company, Inc. advising global businesses across many industries about the use of the internet to make digital transformations. Ms. Shenkan also held leadership roles at Travelocity (formerly Preview Travel) and Wells Fargo as these companies transformed their companies and their industries by leveraging technology. She holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Robert Elton Mr. Robert George Elton is an Independent Director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Mr. Elton’s experience in senior executive positions during the course of the past 15 years brings strong leadership and management skills to the Company. Mr. Elton’s tenure in academia, currently an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, enables him to bring to the Board knowledge of business from a current and alternative perspective. Mr. Elton has acted as Executive in Residence at Vancouver City Savings Credit Union since 2012. Mr. Elton has also served as a corporate director and an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business. Mr. Elton was President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Hydro, a government-owned electric utility, from 2003 to 2009. Prior to this he was Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of BC Hydro (2002 — 2003), Powerex (2001 — 2002), a subsidiary of BC Hydro, and Eldorado Gold Corporation (1996 — 2001) (TSX: ‘‘ELD’’; NYSE ‘‘EGO’’; ASX: ‘‘EAU’’). Mr. Elton spent over 20 years with PriceWaterhouseCoopers and predecessor firms, becoming partner in 1987 before leaving the firm in 1996. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in British Columbia and has a Master of Arts degree from Cambridge University, U.K. Other directorships Aquatics Informatics Inc. (a private software company) — Director Corix Utilities (a private utility infrastructure company) — Director.

Erik Olsson Mr. Erik Olsson is an Independent Director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Mr. Olsson’s experience in senior leadership positions, as well as his knowledge of the equipment industry in general, provides important insight to our Board on the Company’s strategic planning and operations. Further, his experience as a member of another public company board provides him with an enhanced perspective on issues applicable to public companies. Mr. Olsson has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: MINI), the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, since 2013. He is also a member of the board of Dometic Group AB, a global industrial provider of solutions for mobile living. Mr. Olsson had previously been President, Chief Executive Officer, and a Director of RSC Holdings, Inc., a premier provider of rental equipment in North America, from 2006 until its acquisition by United Rentals, Inc. in April 2012. Prior to that he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of RSC Holdings, Inc. In addition, he held various senior positions in the United States, Brazil, and Sweden in his 13 years with industrial group Atlas Copco AB, a mining equipment maker. Mr. Olsson holds a degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Gothenburg. Other directorships Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ‘‘MINI’’ — self storage company).

Eric Patel Mr. Eric Patel is an Independent Director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. Mr. Patel is currently a business consultant and corporate director. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Pembrook Mining Corp., a private mining company, from 2007 until 2010. Prior to joining Pembrook, Mr. Patel was the Chief Financial Officer of Crystal Decisions, Inc., a privately held software company. Mr. Patel joined Crystal Decisions in 1999 after holding executive level positions, including that of Chief Financial Officer, with University Games, Inc., a privately held manufacturer of educational toys and games. Before 1997, Mr. Patel worked for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream as Director of Strategy, for Marakon Associates strategy consultants and for Chemical Bank. Mr. Patel holds an MBA degree from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University. He is currently a Board Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Other directorships ACL Services Ltd. (a private software company) — Board Chair Daiya Foods Inc. (a private food company) — Chair Mobify, Inc. (a private software company) — Director.

Edward Pitoniak Mr. Edward Baltazar Pitoniak is an Independent Director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. With more than 10 years’ experience in senior leadership positions at several public companies, Mr. Pitoniak has valuable business, leadership and management experience. The Company benefits from Mr. Pitoniak’s strong operational experience, as well as his experience on the board of another public entity. Mr. Pitoniak has served as Vice Chairman of Realterm, a private equity real estate manager based in Annapolis, Maryland, invested in logistics real estate, since 2016. From 2015 until August 2016, he served as the Chairman of InnVest, a real estate investment trust holding a large portfolio of hotels in Canada, and from 2012 until 2015 served as a director of Regal Lifestyle Communities. Mr. Pitoniak retired in 2009 from the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of bcIMC Hospitality Group, a hotel property and brand ownership entity (formerly a public income trust called Canadian Hotel Income Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (‘‘CHIP’’) — TSX: ‘‘HOT.un’’), where he was employed since January 2004. Mr. Pitoniak was also a member of CHIP’s Board of Trustees before it went private. Prior to joining CHIP, Mr. Pitoniak was a Senior Vice-President at Intrawest Corporation (TSX: ‘‘ITW’’; NYSE ‘‘IDR’’), a ski and golf resort operator and developer, for nearly eight years. Before Intrawest, Mr. Pitoniak spent nine years with Times Mirror Magazines, where he served as editor-in-chief of Ski Magazine. Mr. Pitoniak has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College.

Sarah Raiss Ms. Sarah E. Raiss is Independent Director of the Company. Sarah brings 35 years of experience encompassing various board positions and executive and management positions in engineering, operations, strategy, merger and acquisition integration, governance, human resources, information technology, and marketing. She has business experience in Canada, the United States and abroad. Sarah Raiss retired in August 2011 as Executive Vice-President of Corporate Services, TransCanada Corporation responsible for human resources, information systems, aviation, building and office services, real estate, organizational excellence, communications, branding, health and wellness, and other administrative functions. She was also responsible for government and community relations, and community investment as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Public Sector Relations until taking on the greater Corporate Services role. She sat on the Executive Leadership Team, the Operations Committee, the Corporate Performance Committee, the Corporate Allocations Committee and the Business Committee at TransCanada. Ms. Raiss interfaced with all of TransCanada’s Board Committees and was the primary interface for the Human Resource and Compensation Committee. She led the initial effort to develop an enterprise risk management system, a new corporate allocations process post US acquisitions and merger and acquisition integrations initiatives. Since her retirement, Mr. Raiss’s principal occupation has been serving as a corporate director, and she has served on a number of other corporate boards noted below. Sarah was named a 2015 National Association of Corporate Directors Directorship 100, recognizing the most influential people in governance, 50 of which are corporate directors. Ms. Raiss has a BS in Applied Mathematics and an MBA, both from the University of Michigan.