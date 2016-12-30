Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)

Name Description

Kgomotso Moroka Advocate Kgomotso Ditsebe Moroka SC, BProc, LLB, serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Since 1 June 2010. Kgomotso joined our Board as Chairman and independent nonexecutive director on 1 June 2010. A practising senior advocate, she is Chairman of the Nomination Committee, a member of the combined Remuneration and Nomination Committee and a permanent invitee to all other committee meetings. She is a director of the Standard Bank Group, South African Breweries, Multichoice South Africa and Netcare. Kgomotso is a trustee of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Project Literacy and the Apartheid Museum.

Stephen Phiri Mr. Stephen Ditshebo Phiri, BJuris, LLB, LLM, Dip Corp Law, serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 1 April 2010. He chairs the Executive Committee and the BRPM Joint Venture Management Committee and attends all committee meetings as an invitee. Steve was CEO of Merafe Resources, a company listed on the JSE, for six years before joining RBPlat.

Marthinus Prinsloo Mr. Marthinus Johannes Lourens (Thinus Martin) Prinsloo serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He attends all Audit and Risk Committee meetings as a permanent invitee and is a member of the Executive Committee and the BRPM Joint Venture Management Committee. Before joining RBPlat Martin acted as CFO at Anglo American Platinum and was a member of the Executive Committee.

Lindiwe Montshiwagae Ms. Lindiwe Montshiwagae BCompt (Hons), MCom (Financial Management), MDP serves as Executive - Investor Relations of the Company. Lindi, who has over 11 years’ experience in investor relations, joined RBPlat from Merafe Resources in June 2010. At Merafe Resources, Lindi was responsible for investor relations and corporate finance between 2005 and 2010. She joined Merafe after spending 5 years at Nedbank and having spent the pervious 5 years at PwC.

Neil Carr Mr. Neil Carr, BSc (Mechanical Engineering), EDP, serves as Executive Head - Operations of the Company. Neil, who has over 30 years’ experience in the platinum mining industry, joined RBPlat as Head of Projects and Engineering in 2010 and was promoted to Executive: Head of Operations in 2014. Prior to joining RBPlat he held senior management and leadership positions in Lonmin for 20 years and Implats for nine years.

Reginald Haman Mr. Reginald Haman MBA, PGDBA, Graduate diploma in Company Direction, NHD, ND serves as Executive - Risk, Assurance and Sustainability of the Company. Reg has extensive experience in business risk and governance, gained in senior executive positions in various sectors including mining and financial services. He is the past President of the Institute of Risk Management of South Africa and served on the King III risk management working group and participated in King IV development.

Glenn Harris Mr. Glenn Harris, NHD (Metals), BTech, MDP MMCC, serves as Head - Operations for the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mines of the Company. He has been the General Manager at BRPM since 2006 and holds a BTech in Mining Engineering and Pr. Cert. Eng. He comes with extensive mining industry experience and has worked in the industry for just over 29 years. He has been responsible for the strong operational performance that BRPM has been delivering on a consistent basis. Added to that, the Styldrift I project was started under his leadership and this consolidation of roles and his appointment as Head of the BRPM JV operations provides the streamlining and continuity required.

Mpueleng Pooe Mr. Mpueleng Pooe serves as Executive - Corporate Affairs of the Company. Before joining RBPlat in 2013 Mpueleng was the Public Affairs Executive at RBH. Having begun his career as a lawyer with Bell, Dewar and Hall (now merged with Faskens Martineau), where he later became a director, he joined AngloGold Limited as legal counsel in 1999.

Vicky Tlhabanelo Ms. Vicky Tlhabanelo, MM (Masters in Management), BCom (Hon) Dip (Management & Accounting), serves as Executive - Human Resources of the Company. Vicky, who joined RBPlat in 2010, has held leadership positions for more than 17 years. Her experience includes over 24 years in human resources in various areas including banking, retail research, agriculture and academic institutions, as well as mining and development.

Velile Nhlapo Mr. Velile Nhlapo serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Nhlapo has eighteen years of experience in the mining industry having qualified as a mining engineer. He occupied senior roles at Gold Fields Limited, Anglo American Platinum Limited, PPC Limited and more recently he was the General Manager at the companyâ€™s Styldrift I Project from January 2012 until June 2014. Since June 2014 he has taken up the position of Chief Executive at both Fraser Alexander and MOGS Mining Services which are subsidiary companies of Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

David Wilson Mr. David R. Wilson CA(SA) serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. David, who represents RBH, was appointed to our Board as a nonexecutive director on 29 May 2014. Prior to joining the investment team at RBH, he was a director and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for sub-Saharan Africa at Deutsche Bank, South Africa. Before joining Deutsche Bank in 2004 he was an Associate Director, Corporate Finance at HSBC South Africa and Vice President, Corporate Finance at ING Barings, South Africa. He is a member of the Social and Ethics Committee.

Linda de Beer Ms. Linda de Beer, CA(SA), MCom (Tax), serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Linda joined the RBPlat Board as an independent non-executive director on 1 June 2010. An independent reporting and governance adviser, she has been extensively involved in local and international accounting and audit standard setting. She is also a member of the King Committee and chairs the Financial Reporting Investigations Panel of the JSE Limited. She is Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and is a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Robin Mills Mr. Robin George Mills, BSc (Eng) (Rand) Mining, CEng, FIMM, FSAIMMM, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Robin, who is a partner in a private mining equity fund: Appian Capital Advisory LLP, joined our Board as an independent non-executive director on 20 September 2010, following an international career as a mining engineer with the Anglo American/ De Beers Group. He is a member of the Audit and Risk and the Social and Ethics committees.

Mark Moffett Mr. Mark Moffett serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Moffett, a qualified Chartered Accountant, has over 25 years' experience in all aspects of mining finance having occupied senior financial positions in various parts of the world with Anglo American Plc, the De Beers Group and most recently Xstrata Plc where he held the position of Group Controller, based in Switzerland. Prior to moving to Switzerland he held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Xstrata Alloys South Africa where he was instrumental in overseeing a number of broad based empowerment deals with both employees and communities. He currently operates an independent consultancy in South Africa.

Thoko Mokgosi-Mwantembe Ms. Thoko Martha Mokgosi-Mwantembe serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Mokgosi-Mwantembe holds a BSc and MSc in Medicinal Chemistry and has completed relevant executive courses through Harvard and IMD Business School in Switzerland. She is currently the Chief Executive of the Kutana Investments Group and previously held executive positions at Telkom Limited, Lucent Technologies, Siemens Telecommunications, Alcatel SA and Hewlett Packard SA where she was the Chief Executive Officer. She was the recipient of the BWA Businesswoman of the year award in the corporate category in 2007 and in 2005 she won the ICT achiever of the year award, top ICT Businesswoman in Africa award and ICT Personality of the year. She is currently a non-executive director of Vodacom Limited, ABSA Bank Limited and Aveng Limited.

Michael Rogers Mr. Michael Howard Rogers, BSc (Eng) (Rand) Mining, PrEng, FSAIMMM, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mike, who was appointed to the Board as a non-executive director on 7 December 2009, is Chairman of the Social and Ethics Committee. In his former role as Executive Head of Joint Ventures at Anglo American Platinum Mike gained an in-depth understanding of RBPlat’s operations. He became an independent nonexecutive director of RBPlat in February 2014.