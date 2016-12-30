Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

Name Description

Howard Davies Sir. Howard John Davies is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC., effective 1 September 2015. He is Chairman of the Phoenix Group and has been an independent director of Morgan Stanley since 2004, and chairs the Risk Committee. He also chairs the Risk Committee at Prudential plc, whose board he joined in 2010. He is Professor of Practice at the Paris Institute of Political Science (Sciences Po) and Chairman of the UK Airports Commission. Howard is a member of the Regulatory and Compliance Advisory Board of Millennium LLC, a New York-based hedge fund and is a member of the Advisory Board of Promontory. He has been a member of the International Advisory Council of the China Banking Regulatory Commission since 2003. Howard was Director of the London School of Economics and Political Science from 2003 until May 2011. Prior to that he was Chairman of the UK Financial Services Authority from 1997 to 2003. Howard is also the author of several books on various financial subjects.

Ross McEwan Mr. Ross Maxwell McEwan is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC., October 1, 2013. He became Chief Executive of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group in October 2013. Between August 2012 and September 2013, he was Chief Executive Officer for UK Retail, joining from Commonwealth Bank of Australia where he was Group Executive for Retail Banking Services for five years. Prior to this he was Executive General Manager with responsibility for the branch network, contact centres and third party mortgage brokers. Ross has more than 25 years experience in the finance, insurance and investment industries. Prior to Commonwealth Bank of Australia, he was Managing Director of First NZ Capital Securities. He was also Chief Executive of National Mutual Life Association of Australasia Ltd/AXA New Zealand Ltd. Ross has an MBA from Harvard.

Ewen Stevenson Mr. Ewen Stevenson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective May 19, 2014. Prior to his current role, Ewen was at Credit Suisse for 25 years where he was latterly co-Head of the EMEA Investment Banking Division and co-Head of the Global Financial Institutions Group. He has over 20 years of experience advising the banking sector while at Credit Suisse. Ewen has a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration majoring in Accountancy and a Bachelor of Law from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

Les Matheson Mr. Les Matheson is Chief Executive Officer - Personal & Business Banking of the Company. He joined RBS in January 2010 as Managing Director of Products, assumed additional responsibility for Marketing in October 2011 and then served as interim Chief Executive for UK Retail before assuming the role on a permanent basis. Prior to joining RBS, Les was Group Executive Retail for St George Bank (part of the Westpac Group of companies) and before that was with Citigroup for eleven years, where he was CEO Citibank Australia, Citigroup Country Officer for Australia and a member of the Citigroup Global Management Committee. Prior to Citigroup Les worked for a number of consumer marketing companies. He began his career with Procter & Gamble in Brand Management in the UK. Les is a member of the Board of Visa Europe and is a member of the Edinburgh University Court.

Aileen Taylor Ms. Aileen Taylor is Chief Governance Officer, Board Counsel and Company Secretary of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc., since May 1, 2010. A qualified solicitor, Aileen joined RBS in 2000. She was appointed Deputy Group Secretary and Head of Group Secretariat in 2007, and prior to that held various legal, secretariat and risk roles including Head of External Risk (Retail), Head of Regulatory Risk (Retail Direct) and Head of Legal and Compliance (Direct Line Financial Services).

Frank Dangeard Mr. Frank E. Dangeard is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently Non-Executive Director of RPX Corporation and of Symantec Corporation. He has previously served as a Non-Executive Director of Atari, SA, Crédit Agricole CIB, Moser Baer India Ltd., Sonaecom SGPS, and as Deputy Chairman of Telenor ASA. During his executive career, he held various senior roles at Thomson S.A., including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of France Telecom. Prior to that, Mr Dangeard was Chairman of SG Warburg France having previously been a Managing Director of SG Warburg in London and Madrid.

Mark Seligman Mr. Mark Seligman is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Seligman is currently Senior Independent Director of Kingfisher plc, and a Non-Executive Director of Smiths Group plc. He has previously served as a Non-Executive Director of BG Group plc and as Deputy Chairman of G4S plc During his executive career, Mr Seligman held various senior roles at Credit Suisse/BZW (including Deputy Chairman, CSFB Europe and Chairman, UK Investment Banking, CSFB); and previously SG Warburg (ultimately as Managing Director, Head of Advisory).

Sandy Crombie Sir. Sandy Crombie is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc., since June 1, 2009. Sandy spent his entire full-time career with Standard Life plc, retiring as group chief executive. An actuary, he has served his profession in a variety of roles and has also served as a director of the Association of British Insurers. Sandy has had a variety of cultural and community roles, and was previously Chairman of Creative Scotland, Chairman of the Edinburgh World City of Literature Trust and vice Chairman of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Alison Davis Ms. Alison Davis is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC., since August 1, 2011. Previously, she served as a director of City National Bank and First Data Corporation and as chair of the board of LECG Corporation. She has also worked at McKinsey & Company, AT Kearney, as Chief Financial Officer at Barclays Global Investors (now BlackRock) and as managing partner of Belvedere Capital, a private equity firm focused on buy-outs in the financial services sector.Non-executive director and member of the audit and compensation committees of Unisys Corporation Non-executive director, chair of the compensation committee and member of the audit committee of Diamond Foods Inc. Non-executive director, and member of the audit committee of Fiserv Inc Non-executive director, Ooma Inc.

Morten Friis Mr. Morten N. Friis is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective April 10, 2014. He has also been appointed as member of the Group Audit Committee and Board Risk Committee. Morten has 34 years financial services experience and has previously held various roles at Royal Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries including Associate Director at Orion Royal Bank, Vice President, Business Banking and Vice President, Financial Institutions. In 1997, he was appointed as Senior Vice President, Group Risk Management and served as the Chief Credit Officer then Chief Risk Officer from 2004 to 2014. He was also previously a Director RBC Bank (USA), Westbury Life Insurance Company, RBC Life Insurance Company and of RBC Dexia Investor Services Trust Company. He is a member of the Board of Directors of The Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, the Harvard Business School Club of Toronto and the Philadelphia-based Risk Management Association.

Robert Gillespie Mr. Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from December 2, 2013. Robert began his career with Price Waterhouse (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) where he qualified as a chartered accountant. He then moved into banking joining SG Warburg, specialising in corporate finance, and was appointed as Co-Head and Managing Director of its US investment banking business in 1989. Following the acquisition of Warburg by UBS in 1995, he then held the roles of Head of UK Corporate Finance, Head of European Corporate Finance and Co-Head of its global business and CEO of the EMEA region. He relinquished his management roles at the end of 2005, and was appointed Vice Chairman of UBS Investment Bank. Robert left UBS to join Evercore Partners, from where he was seconded to the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, as Director General, from 2010 to 2013.

Penelope Hughes Ms. Penelope L. Hughes is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc., since January 1, 2010. Previously he is a director and chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and a non-executive director of Home Retail Group plc and chairman of its Remuneration Committee. She spent the majority of her executive career at Coca- Cola where she held a number of leadership positions, latterly as President, Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland. Former non-executive directorships include Vodafone Group plc, Reuters Group PLC, Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc and The Gap Inc. She has been Non-executive director, chair of the corporate compliance and responsibility committee and member of the audit, nomination and remuneration committees of Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc Trustee of the British Museum.

Brendan Nelson Mr. Brendan R. Nelson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc., since April 1, 2010. He was Former global chairman, financial services for KPMG. Previously held senior leadership roles within KPMG including as a member of the KPMG UK board from 1999 to 2006 and as vice-chairman from 2006. Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland from 2005 to 2008. President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland 2013/14. Non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of BP plc. Member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel.

Sheila Noakes Baroness Sheila Noakes is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc., since August 1, 2011. She is an experienced director on UK listed company boards with extensive and varied political and public sector experience. A qualified chartered accountant, she previously headed KPMG’s European and International Government practices and has been President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She was appointed to the House of Lords in 2000 and has served on the Conservative front bench in various roles including as a shadow treasury minister between 2003 and May 2010. Previously held non-executive roles on the Court of the Bank of England, Hanson, ICI, Severn Trent, Carpetright, John Laing and SThree.