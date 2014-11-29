Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO)

Name Description

Jocelyn Proteau Mr. Jocelyn Proteau is Independent Chairman of the Board and Corporate Directors of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. From March 1989 to June 2001, he was Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Fédération des caisses populaires Desjardins de Montréal et de l’Ouest-du-Québec. He was also Chair of the Board of Standard Life of Canada from 2004 to 2009. He was lead director, member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and member of the Compensation Committee of Technologies 20-20 Inc., from 2000 to September 2012. He is Chair of the Board and member of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust; director and chair of the Audit Committee of CO2 Solutions inc.; director and chair of the Governance Committee of the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB).

Richard Lord Mr. Richard Lord is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. From 1986 to 1988, Mr. Lord was Executive Vice President and General Manager of The Ro-Na Dismat Group Inc. From 1976 to 1986, he worked for Mark Hot Inc., a heating and ventilation equipment manufacturer, where he was Vice President and General manager until he left in 1986. Mr. Lord is director, member of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee of Colabor Income Fund; director and member of the Audit Committee of Technologies 20-20 Inc.; director and Chair of the Audit Committee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust.

Antoine Auclair Mr. Antoine Auclair is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Prior to joining Richelieu, he was Vice President and Controller of CAE Inc. from 2006 to November 2011. Mr. Auclair was Vice President and Controller of Bell Nordiq Inc. from 2005 to 2006 and he held various positions at Bombardier Inc. from 1995 to 2005.

Charles White Mr. Charles White is Vice-President and General Manager, United States of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Mr. White was the General Manager, Central and Eastern United States of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. From 2005 to 2008, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Grass America Inc. and from 1996 to 2005, he held the position of Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for C.H. Briggs Hardware Inc.

Guy Grenier Mr. Guy Grenier is Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Industrial of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. He served as Vice President - Industrial Sales and Marketing of the Company. He is with the Company since April 1989.

Jeff Crews Mr. Jeff Crews is the Vice President - Business Development, Retailers Market of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Mr. Crews joined the Corporation in January 2015. Previously, Mr. Crews held the position of President of Stanley Black and Decker Canada.

Eric Daignault Mr. Eric Daignault is General Manager - Divisions of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. He works for Richelieu since 2000. From 1995 to 2000, he held the position of Vice-President Operations for Wrebbit Inc.

Marion Kloibhofer Ms. Marion Kloibhofer is General Manager, Central Canada of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. She is with the Company since August 1989.

John Statton Mr. John Statton is General Manager, Western Canada and Western United States of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. He is with the Company since November 1994.

Christian Dion Mr. Christian Dion is Manager - Human Resources of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. From 2000 to 2005, he was Manager, Human Resources, East Region Canada, for Solectron (company amalgamated to C-Mac Inc.). From 1997 to 2000, he held the positions of Chief, Corporate Service- Compensation and Special Projects and Chief of Human Resources Department with Viasystems Canada Inc.

Genevieve Quevillon Ms. Genevieve Quevillon is Principal Manager - Supply Chain and Logistics of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. From 2005 to 2008, she worked for Premier Horticulture Inc., a corporation specialized in manufacturing and distributing of peat moss products and was Vice President, Logistic and Supply Chain when she left the corporation. From 2000 to 2005, she was Director of Supply Chain for the North American division of Orica, an Australian corporation.

Yannick Godeau Mr. Yannick Godeau is Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Richelieu Hardware Ltd., since January 2014. Prior to joining Richelieu, Mr. Godeau held the position of General Counsel, Director of alliances and Corporate Secretary of 20-20 Technologies since 2003.

Pierre Pomerleau Mr. Pierre Pomerleau is Director of the Company. Since 1997, Mr. Pomerleau has acted as president and chief executive officer of Pomerleau Inc., a leading general contractor with extensive expertise in all facets of the Canadian construction business, from medium- to large-scale institutional, industrial, commercial, infrastructure and civil engineering projects. Mr. Pomerleau previously held a variety of progressively senior management roles within the Pomerleau group of companies. Mr. Pomerleau graduated with a bachelor in civil engineering from Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal and holds a master of business administration degree from the University of Western Ontario's Richard Ivey School of Business.

Sylvie Vachon Mrs. Sylvie Vachon has been appointed as Director of Richelieu Hardware Ltd., with effect from 2 April 2015. . A Business Administration graduate from the University of Sherbrooke, Mrs. Sylvie Vachon holds the function of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) since July 2009. Having joined the MPA in 1990 as Head of Human Resources, Mrs. Vachon held various other functions before being promoted CEO. Mrs. Vachon further acts as President of the Logistic and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal – Cargo Montreal, is a member of the boards of directors of the St. Lawrence Economic Development Council (SODES), of the Association of Canadian Port Authorities as well as of Cascade. She is also a governor member of the Quebec Business Council on the Environment.

Denyse Chicoyne Ms. Denyse Chicoyne is an Independent Corporate Director of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Ms. Chicoyne graduated from McGill University with a Master degree in Business Administration (Finance and International Affairs) in 1981 and has held the designation Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from the Association for Investment Management and Research (AIMR) since 1986. From 1991 to 2003, Ms. Chicoyne held the position of Vice-President and Analyst for the retail industry at BMO Nesbitt Burns/Nesbitt Thompson. Ms. Chicoyne acts as a director, member of the Finance and Audit Committee, the Governance Committee, and the Regulatory Oversight Committee of the TMX Group, as well as a director and member of the Audit Committee and of the Independent Review Committee of Deans Knight Income Corporation.

Robert Courteau Mr. Robert G. Courteau is Independent Director of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. He currently acts as President and CEO of SPI Health and Safety Inc. since July 2012. Previously, from April 2009 to April 2011, he was Senior Vice-President of Business Solutions for Fujitsu Canada Inc. From June 2007 to April 2009 and from May 2011 to June 2012, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Courteau Mainville Management Inc. From February 2005 to June 2007, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Business Solutions Inc, the same Corporation having bought Technologies Nexxlink Inc. the same Corporation for which he was President and Chief Operating Officer from June 2002 to February 2005.

Mathieu Gauvin Mr. Mathieu Gauvin is Independent Director of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. He graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1983 as well as a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy in 1984. In 1986 he was awarded the Chartered Accountant (CA) designation and in 1987 completed with distinction the Canadian Securities course. Mr. Gauvin has also been awarded the Chartered Business Valuators (CBV) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designations. Since September 2006, he is employed by the Richter Advisory Group Inc., where he acted first as Vice President and, since 2011, as he is Partner of the firm. He is director and Chair of the Audit Committee of HNZ Group inc. (formerly Canadian Helicopters Group Inc.) and Supremex inc. Before that, he worked as Chief Financial Officer of Europe’s Best Inc. and as Vice President and Partner at Schroders & Associates Canada Inc. He has advised three private equity funds with total capital commitments of over $360 million dedicated to buy-outs and development capital for mid-sized Canadian companies in the areas of general and industrial manufacturing, distribution, services and retail. Having participated in mergers and acquisitions and divestitures, Mr. Gauvin has been involved in all aspects of a transaction. Because of his training and experience, he has a good understanding of the accounting principles used by Richelieu, is able to generally assess the application of the generally accepted accounting principles and has evaluated financial statements that present accounting issues of an importance and degree of complexity similar to the ones on the financial statements of Richelieu.