Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)

Name Description

Alan Horn Mr. Alan Douglas Horn CPA, CA, serves as Chairman of the Board, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Horn was appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in October 2016. He has served as Chairman of the Board of RCI and President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Telecommunications Limited and certain private companies which control RCI since March 2006. In addition, Mr. Horn was appointed a director of Rogers Bank on April 24, 2013. Mr. Horn was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company from September 1996 to March 2006. Mr. Horn was Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of RCI from October 2008 to March 2009. Mr. Horn is a member of the Advisory Committee of the Rogers Control Trust7. Mr. Horn is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant. Mr. Horn received a B.Sc. with First Class Honours in Mathematics from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

Philip Lind Mr. Philip Bridgman Lind, Ph.D., serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. Lind serves as Vice-Chairman of the Company and is a member of the Advisory Committee of the Rogers Control Trust7. Mr. Lind joined the Company in 1969 as Programming Chief and has served as Secretary of the Board and Senior Vice President, Programming and Planning. Mr. Lind is also Chairman of the Board of the CCPTA (Channel 17, WNED) and a director of the Atlantic Salmon Federation, Vancouver Art Gallery Board, Art Gallery of Ontario and The US Cable Center, Denver. Mr. Lind holds a B.A. (Political Science and Sociology) from the University of British Columbia and a M.A. (Political Science) from the University of Rochester. In 2002, he received a LL.D, honoris causa, from the University of British Columbia. In 2002, Mr. Lind was appointed to the Order of Canada. In 2012, he was inducted into the U.S. Cable Hall of Fame, the third Canadian to be so honoured.

Edward Rogers Mr. Edward Samuel Rogers serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. Rogers serves as Deputy Chairman of RCI. Mr. Rogers is also Chairman of Rogers Bank, Chairman of the Toronto Blue Jays and is on the Board of Directors of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Cablelabs and the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation. He is the Control Trust Chair and a member of the Advisory Committee of the Rogers Control Trust7. Mr. Rogers previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Cable Communications Inc. during 2003 to 2009. He served as Vice President and General Manager, Paging, Data and Emerging Technologies of Rogers Wireless Inc. from 1996 to 1998; Vice President and General Manager, GTA of Rogers Cable Inc. from 1998 to 2000; and Senior Vice-President, Planning and Strategy of the Company from 2000 to 2002.

Anthony Staffieri Mr. Anthony Staffieri, FCPA, FCA, serves as Chief Financial Officer of Rogers Communications Inc. He has been our Chief Financial Officer since April 2012. Prior to joining Rogers, Mr. Staffieri was Senior Vice President, Finance for Bell Canada Enterprises. He joined BCE in 2005 from Celestica International Inc., where he served in various senior executive roles from 1999 to 2005. Mr. Staffieri was a Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he began his career, leaving the firm in 1999 to join the executive leadership team of his then client Celestica. Mr. Staffieri serves as a board member for several of the Company’s subsidiaries and affiliates including Rogers Bank, the Toronto Blue Jays, and MLSE. He also serves Ryerson University as a member of their Board of Governors and Vice Chair of their Finance Committee. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, as well as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Staffieri holds a B.B.A. from the Schulich School of Business.

Roderick Brace Mr. Roderick A. Brace serves as President - Media Business Unit of Rogers Communications Inc. He has served as President, Media Business Unit since August 2015. Mr. Brace is responsible for driving strategy and overseeing operations for the company’s robust portfolio of media assets. Mr. Brace is an accomplished business leader and innovative pioneer with more than 40 years of experience in the media industry. Prior to joining Rogers, Mr. Brace was with Bell Media/CTVglobemedia for 13 years in senior leadership roles, including President of CTV and President of Specialty TV, until December 2013. Mr. Brace is Chair of the Advisory Council for the Rick Hansen Foundation, Trustee of the Canadian Wildlife Foundation, and a director of the Jays Care Foundation. He also serves on the President’s Council of Ryerson University, his alma mater, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts Degree in 1972.

Nitin Kawale Mr. Nitin S. Kawale serves as President - Enterprise Business Unit of Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. Kawale has served as our President, Enterprise Business Unit since December 2014. Mr. Kawale is responsible for the delivery of the Company’s enterprise business strategy and commercial plan covering Small and Medium Business, enterprise, and public sector customers. Mr. Kawale joined Rogers from Cisco Systems Canada Co where he held the position of President since 2008. Mr. Kawale is Past Chair of the Conference Board of Canada. Mr. Kawale holds a B.A.Sc. from the University of Toronto.

Dirk Woessner Mr. Dirk Stefan Woessner serves as President - Consumer Business Unit of Rogers Communications Inc., effective April 6, 2015. Prior to joining Rogers, Mr. Woessner was with Deutsche Telekom (DT) and its affiliates since 2002 holding a number of senior leadership positions. Most recently, Mr. Woessner was Sales Director at Telekom Deutschland since January 2012, and prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President Wholesale with DT from January 2009 to December 2011. Before joining DT, Mr. Woessner worked at McKinsey & Company in Munich and Madrid from 1997 to 2002, providing consulting services to Europe’s leading telecommunications companies. Mr. Woessner holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Humboldt University of Berlin.

James Reid Mr. James M. Reid serves as Chief Human Resources Officer of Rogers Communications Inc. He was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer in August 2011. Mr. Reid is responsible for shaping the talent, culture, and engagement strategy at Rogers. Prior to joining Rogers, Mr. Reid was Head of Global Human Resources at both Husky Injection Molding Systems and MDS Inc. He also served as an officer and pilot in the Canadian Armed Forces. Mr. Reid holds a B.Sc. from the Royal Roads Military College and M.B.A. from McMaster University.

Robert Berner Mr. Robert F. Berner serves as Chief Technology Officer of the Company. He has been our Chief Technology Officer since April 2006, and was Interim Chief Information Officer from October 2014 until April 2015. Mr. Berner is responsible for the evolution, planning, engineering, construction, and operations of Rogers’ networks. Mr. Berner was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Rogers Wireless in 1998. Mr. Berner has been employed with Rogers since 1985. Mr. Berner holds a B.A.Sc. in Engineering specializing in Operational Research and Management Science from the University of Toronto.

Jamie Williams Mr. Jamie J. Williams serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. He has served as our Chief Information Officer since April 2015 after first joining the company in 2014 as Senior Vice President of Consumer IT and Billing. Mr. Williams is accountable for all aspects of IT delivery, including development and production operations. Prior to joining Rogers, Mr. Williams was IT VP of App Development & Shared Services at Sprint Corporation. Mr. Williams joined Nextel in 1998, prior to its merger with Sprint in 2005, holding many varied roles in IT. Mr. Williams has a M.Sc. in Information Systems Technology from George Washington University and received his B.Sc. in Physics from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the State of New York.

Frank Boulben Mr. Frank J. M. Boulben serves as Chief Strategy Officer of Rogers Communications Inc. He has served as our Chief Strategy Officer since May 2014, and was Interim President, Consumer Business Unit until April 2015. He is responsible for Corporate Strategy, Transformation Management, Strategic Partnerships, Innovation, Financial Services (including the Rogers Bank), and Wholesale Operations. Prior to joining Rogers, Mr. Boulben was Chief Marketing Officer at BlackBerry from May 2012 to November 2013. He joined BlackBerry from LightSquared where he served as EVP, Strategy, Marketing and Sales from March 2010 to April 2012. Prior to moving to North America to join LightSquared, Mr. Boulben was Global Director Commercial Strategy at Vodafone from March 2007 to March 2010. Mr. Boulben graduated from École Polytechnique University of Paris Saclay, and École des Ponts, ParisTech with a major in network economics.

Dale Hooper Mr. Dale E. Hooper serves as Chief Brand Officer of Rogers Communications Inc. He has served as our Chief Brand Officer since May 2014. He leads brand strategy, consumer insight, and all advertising and creative for the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands, as well as all Rogers Media brands, with a key focus on repositioning Rogers brands around the customer. Previously, Mr. Hooper was Senior Vice President, Marketing & Consumer Insights at Rogers Media from February 2011. Prior to joining Rogers, Mr. Hooper served in senior roles at PepsiCo Beverages Canada from 2008, including Vice-President of Marketing & Insights from January 2008 to February 2011. Mr. Hooper also serves on the Advisory Board for Canada Paralympic Committee.

Deepak Khandelwal Mr. Deepak K. Khandelwal serves as Chief Customer Officer of Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. Khandelwal has served as our Chief Customer Officer since November 2014. Mr. Khandelwal is responsible for all customer experience functions. Mr. Khandelwal joined Rogers from Google Inc. where he was VP, Global Customer Experience. He joined Google in 2010 as Head of Special Projects - Global Advertiser Operations and then, from October 2010 to January 2012, served as VP, Global Advertiser Operations. Prior to Google, Mr. Khandelwal worked at McKinsey & Company from 1994 to 2010 becoming a Principal in 2001. Mr. Khandelwal holds a M.B.A. from Ivey Business School (Western University) and a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan.

David Miller Mr. David P. Miller serves as Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Rogers Communications Inc. He was appointed our Chief Legal Officer and Secretary in May 2014. Mr. Miller is responsible for providing expert legal advice, ombudsman, and corporate support to the Company. He was previously Vice President, General Counsel of RCI since 1987 and Secretary of RCI since 2002. He is a director of CI Financial Corp. and a member of the Advisory Board of Atlantic Packaging Limited. Mr. Miller holds a B. Comm. and both Civil and Common Law degrees from McGill University.

Charles Sirois Mr. Charles Sirois, C.M. serves as Lead Independent Director of Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. Sirois has served as Lead Director of the Company since April 2014. Mr. Sirois is founder, controlling shareholder and Chairman of Telesystem Ltd., a private family-owned media and technology holding company. Mr. Sirois is also founding Partner of Tandem Expansion Fund, a growth equity investor in high potential Canadian technology companies, Chairman and Co-founder of Pangea Agriculture Group, Founder and Chairman of Enablis Entrepreneurial Network, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurship in Africa and Argentina, and Chairman of the Fondation de l’entrepreneurship. Mr. Sirois holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Université de Sherbrooke, a Master’s degree in Finance from Université Laval, as well as honorary doctorates from Université du Québec à Montréal, the University of Ottawa, Concordia University, Université Laval and École de technologie supérieure. Mr. Sirois received the Order of Canada in 1994 and was appointed Knight of the Ordre national du Québec in 1998. In 2010, he was inducted into Canada’s Telecommunications Hall of Fame. He is also a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Loretta Rogers Mrs. Loretta Anne Rogers serves as Director of Rogers Communications Inc. Mrs. Rogers serves as a corporate director and is a member of the Advisory Committee of the Rogers Control Trust7. Mrs. Rogers is the former President of the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation and remains a Board member, and sits on the Board of the American Lyford Cay Foundation. Mrs. Rogers is also a member of the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation and The Bateman Foundation. Mrs. Rogers holds a B.A. from the University of Miami, an honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario, and an honorary Doctor of Laws from Ryerson University.

Martha Rogers Ms. Martha Loretta Rogers serves as Director of Rogers Communications Inc. Ms. Rogers is a member of the Advisory Committee of the Rogers Control Trust7 and previously served as a director of Rogers Wireless Communications Inc. and Rogers Media Inc. She holds a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine and a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario. Ms. Rogers serves on several charitable boards including as Chair of The Rogers Foundation, and as a director of the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation, a member of the Advisory Board of Artists for Peace and Justice, and is Chair of Global Poverty Project Canada.

Melinda Rogers Ms. Melinda Mary Rogers serves as Director of Rogers Communications Inc. Ms. Rogers has been a director of RCI since May 2002. Ms. Rogers served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Development from 2006 to 2014. She has been the Founder of Rogers Venture Partners since September 2011. Ms. Rogers joined RCI in 2000 as Vice President, Venture Investments and served as Vice President, Strategic Planning & Venture Investments from 2004 to 2006. In addition, Ms. Rogers has served as a board member and advisor for a number of companies. She is currently the Vice Chair of the Rogers Control Trust7, Chair of the Jays Care Foundation, Chair of Texture by Next Issue Media and is a director of The Governing Council of the University of Toronto and Right to Play International. Ms. Rogers holds a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and a M.B.A. from Joseph L. Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Bonnie Brooks Ms. Bonnie R. Brooks serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Brooks is the Chair of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, appointed in August 2016. Ms. Brooks has more than 30 years of executive leadership in media, marketing, and merchandising. Most recently Ms. Brooks was the Vice Chairman of Hudson’s Bay Company (Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord and Taylor USA, Kaufhof Galleria Germany, and Hudson’s Bay Canada) from February 2014 until December 2016. Ms. Brooks joined Hudson’s Bay in September 2008 as CEO and President and, in January 2012, was appointed President of Hudson’s Bay Company for both Hudson’s Bay and Lord and Taylor in the US. Ms. Brooks is the former Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Ontario Museum. Ms. Brooks is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her role in philanthropy and in supporting the Canadian Olympic Association and in December 2016, Ms. Brooks was appointed to the Order of Canada. Ms. Brooks holds an M.B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and two honorary Doctorate Degrees (L.L.D. from the University of Guelph and D.C.L. from St. Mary’s University, Halifax).

Robert Burgess Mr. Robert Kenneth Burgess serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Burgess has been a director of RCI since April 2016. Mr. Burgess has been an independent consultant since December 2005. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Macromedia, Inc., a provider of Internet and multimedia software, from November 1996 to January 2005. Mr. Burgess also served on the Board of Directors of Macromedia commencing November 1996, was Chairman of the Board commencing July 1998 and was Executive Chairman commencing January 2005, until December 2005 when Micromedia, Inc. was acquired by Adobe Systems Incorporated. Mr. Burgess holds a B.Com. and an honorary Doctor of Laws from McMaster University.

John Clappison Mr. John Henry Clappison FCPA, CPA, serves as Independent Director of Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. Clappison is a corporate director. Mr. Clappison was also appointed a director of Rogers Bank in April 2013. Mr. Clappison was associated with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1968 until his retirement in 2005. From 1990 to 2005, Mr. Clappison was the Greater Toronto Area Managing Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Clappison is a Chartered Professional A

John MacDonald Mr. John A. MacDonald serves as Independent Director of Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. MacDonald is an experienced senior executive who has worked at some of Canada’s largest technology organizations. Mr. MacDonald was President, Enterprise Division of MTS Allstream when he retired in December 2008. In November 2002, Mr. MacDonald joined AT&T Canada as President and Chief Operating Officer. The company was re-branded Allstream in 2003 and was subsequently acquired by MTS the following year. Mr. MacDonald joined Bell Canada as Chief Technology Officer in 1994 and retired from Bell in 1999 as President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his work at Bell, he spent 18 years at NBTel, rising to the position of Chief Executive Officer in 1994. Mr. MacDonald is also a director of BookJane Inc. Mr. MacDonald holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Dalhousie University and a B.A. in Engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia.

Isabelle Marcoux Ms. Isabelle Marcoux serves as Independent Director of Rogers Communications Inc. Ms. Marcoux is Chair of Transcontinental Inc., a major Canadian printing, publishing and flexible packaging company, and was previously Vice Chair from 2007 and Vice President, Corporate Development from 2004. Between 1997 and 2004, Ms. Marcoux held the positions of Director, Mergers and Acquisitions and Legal Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Transcontinental Inc. Prior to joining Transcontinental Inc., Ms. Marcoux practiced corporate and securities law at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. Ms. Marcoux serves as a director of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. In 2016 Ms. Marcoux was co-chair of Centraide of Greater Montreal’s campaign, one of the largest annual fund drives in Quebec. In 2016 Ms. Marcoux was awarded the Medal of the National Assembly in Quebec, recognizing the impact of her continuous community involvement and was also recognized as one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network. Ms. Marcoux was awarded the Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership presented by the Women Corporate Directors Foundation for 2017. Ms. Marcoux holds a B.A. in Economics and Political Sciences and a B.A. in Civil Law, both from McGill University.