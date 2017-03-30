Remy Cointreau SA (RCOP.PA)

Name Description

Marc Heriard Dubreuil Mr. Marc Heriard Dubreuil has been Chairman of the Board at REMY COINTREAU S.A. since October 1, 2017. He was Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. from September 7, 2004. He is a graduate of ESSEC and has been a corporate officer of the Company since December 1991, after starting his professional career with General Foods and Leroy Somer. He has notably been Chairman of Remy Martin and Remy & Associes, then Chief Executive Officer of Remy Cointreau from 1990 to 2000. He served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oeneo SA from 2004 to 2014, and then as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oeneo SA from November 2014 to October 2016. He is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Andromede SAS, Vice Chairman, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Orpar SA and Chairman of LVLF 2 SAS, among others.

Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet Ms. Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at REMY COINTREAU S.A. since January 27, 2015. She served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from September 16, 2014. She studied international business and finance at the EM Business School in Lyon. After starting her career in 1983 as an analyst with Credit Lyonnais Italy, she held various positions within the L’Oreal Group from September 1984 to September 2008. She spent time in France, Italy, Asia and the United States, where she was notably Chief Executive Officer of the Luxury Products Division for Asia, and later Europe, before heading the Luxury Products division in the United States. Ms. Chapoulaud-Floquet then joined the LVMH Group, where from September 2008 to August 2014 she served as Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton Taiwan, President of Louis Vuitton South Europe, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton North America and Louis Vuitton Americas. Within the Remy Cointreau Group, Ms. Chapoulaud-Floquet is also President of Remy Cointreau Travel Retail Americas, Inc. and a Director of Bruichladdich Distillery Company Ltd, Remy Cointreau International Spirits Ltd, Remy Cointreau UK Distribution and Remy Cointreau USA, Inc.

Francois Heriard Dubreuil Mr. Francois Heriard Dubreuil has been Vice Chairman of the Board of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since October 1, 2017. He is Member of Company's Audit - Finance Committee. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Board of the Company from November 20, 2012. From September 7, 2004, he was Director of the Company and, prior to this, he became Chairman of the Supervisory Board in 2000. From 1991 to 2000, he held the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company and he became Chief Executive Officer in 1990. Mr. Heriard Dubreuil holds a master’s degree in science from the University of Paris and an MBA from INSEAD. He is a member of the INSEAD French Council and Chairman of the INSEAD Foundation, Chairman of the Management Board of Andromede SAS, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orpar SA, Representative of Orpar, Chairman of Recopart SAS and Board Member of Oeneo SA, among others.

Luca Marotta Mr. Luca Marotta has served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 29, 2013. He joined the L'Oreal Group in 1999 where he was Finance Director of the Italian subsidiary, and subsequently Chief Financial Officer of the International Luxury Products Division in France for the Wider European Region. Since 2010, he has been Chief Financial Officer of the Consumer Products Division, based in Paris. Prior to working with L'Oreal, Mr. Marotta held various financial positions within the Audit sector and subsequently within a Japanese industrial group in Milan. He obtained a degree in Economics and Trade from the Catholic University of Milan (Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Milano) and holds a doctorate in Tax Law.

Gisele Durand Ms. Gisele Durand is Director, Permanent Representative of Orpar SA at REMY COINTREAU S.A. She is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. She was Administrative Director for a service run by the French Ministry of Agriculture. She then joined the Cointreau Group (now known as the Rémy Cointreau Group) where she held a number of roles in accounting and finance until 2000, when she joined the holding company, ORPAR. Appointed as secretary general of OENEO in 2005, with particular responsibility for the development of Human Resources “managers”, in 2007, she was made Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ANDROMEDE. She has also been a director of Oeneo SA since June 2012. She holds postgraduate in Economics and Management from CNAM and is Graduate of Universite de Paris II.

Dominique Heriard Dubreuil Mrs. Dominique Heriard Dubreuil has been Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since November 20, 2012. She is a Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee at the Company. She has been a corporate officer of the Company since December 1991. She was notably Chairman of the Board of Directors of Remy Cointreau from 1998 to 2000 and subsequently Chairman of the Management Board from 2000 to 2004. She was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Remy Cointreau from 2004 to 2012. She is a Commander of the Legion of Honour and a Commander of the National Order of Merit. She is Member of the Supervisory Board of Andromede SAS, Board member of Fondation de France and Board member of Comite Colbert, among others.

Laure Heriard Dubreuil Ms. Laure Heriard Dubreuil has been Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 26, 2011. She is a graduate of the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilisations). Since 2000, she has worked in managerial positions at the Phillips-Van Heusen Group in Hong Kong and the Gucci Group in Paris as well as at public relations and advertising agencies in Paris and in New York. She founded the store The Webster in Miami. She is President and Chief Executive Officer of Webster USA, Inc., President of Laure HD Investissements SAS, President of LHD LLC and President and Chief Executive Officer of 1220 Collins Avenue, Inc.

Emmanuel de Geuser Mr. Emmanuel de Geuser has been Independent Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 24, 2014. He is Member of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. He graduated from the Institut d’etudes politiques de Paris and has a master’s degree in monetary economics from Universite Paris IV-Dauphine, as well as being a qualified chartered accountant. After eight years as a manager with the firm Arthur Andersen, from 1996 to 2002, Mr. de Geuser held the roles of audit director, coordinator of the “Performance 2001” plan and finance director of the cigarettes division of Seita (now the Altadis Group). From 2002 to 2011, Mr. de Geuser was administrative and financial director and member of the Executive Committee of Generale de Sante. He is Board Member of Roquette Re, Actire, Reverdia, Roquette Management, Roquette Riddhi Siddhi and Roquette CH. p as well as Representative of Roquette Freres, General Manager of Roquette BV.

Jacques-Etienne de T'Serclaes Mr. Jacques-Etienne de T'Serclaes has been Independent Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 27, 2006. He is also Chairman of Company's Audit and Finance Committee. He is a Chartered Accountant and he graduated from ESSCA and Harvard Business School (OPM). He is a former member of Compagnie des Commissaires aux comptes. As Senior Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers (1990-2005), he headed up the Global Retail and Consumer practice worldwide, and was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PwC Audit France. Previously he spent seven years within the Euromarche Group (acquired by Carrefour) where he was Chief Executive Officer. He is currently founder and Chairman of the charity Agence du Don en Nature (Goods to Give), and Operating Partner at Advent International Global Private Equity. He is also an Independent Board member and member of the Audit Committee of Altran Technologies, and Board member of Banimmo (Belgium) and the French Institute of Directors (IFA).

Guylaine Dyevre Ms. Guylaine Dyevre has been Independent Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 24, 2014. She is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in politics from the University of Paris II. She also holds a company Director’s qualification from IFA-Sciences Po. Ms. Dyevre has spent her entire career since 1989 with BNP, which subsequently became BNP-Paribas. She worked on the trading desk for more than ten years, and then in 2002 joined the investment bank as international key account manager. She was also responsible for international partnerships at BNP-Paribas Assurance. She is a Knight of the Legion of Honour. She is Board member of Thales and Board member of Veolia Eau, among others.

Yves Guillemot Mr. Yves Guillemot has been Independent Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since September 24, 2013. He is Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Ubisoft Entertainment SA. Mr. Guillemot grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and is a graduate of the Institut de petites et moyennes entreprises. Together with his four brothers, he founded Ubisoft in 1986. At the age of 26, and recently graduated, he was named Chairman of the company. The company grew rapidly in France and in its main export markets. Mr. Guillemot has led Ubisoft to third place in independent publishers of video games. Ubisoft has teams in 29 countries and distributes games in more than 55 countries worldwide. Mr. Guillemot was voted Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young in 2009. He is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Guillemot Corporation SA, Chief Executive Officer of Guillemot Brothers SAS and Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Guillemot Brothers SE (United Kingdom), among others.

Olivier Jolivet Mr. Olivier Jolivet has been Independent Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since September 24, 2013. He is Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of the University of Westminster, the University of Munich and Ipag. After a period at McKinsey’s German subsidiary, Mr. Jolivet spent nearly ten years with the Club Mediterranee Group, mainly in Asia-Pacific. A Member of the Executive Committee, he was most recently International Business Development Director and Construction Director. In 2008, he joined the Aman Group where he served as Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in Singapore until December 2016. Since January 2017, Mr. Jolivet has been Chief Executive Officer of Como Holdings. He is also Director of Leisure Ventures (Singapore) and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Societe Nouvelle de L’Hotel Bora Bora (French Polynesia), among others.

Bruno Pavlovsky Mr. Bruno Pavlovsky has been Independent Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. July 29, 2015. He is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of the Bordeaux Ecole superieure de commerce and has an MBA from Harvard University. Mr. Pavlovsky started his career in 1987 as an Audit/Organization consultant at Deloitte. In 1990, he joined the Chanel Group where he was Administrative and Fashion director until 1998, then Chief in charge of Fashion (Haute-Couture, Pret-a-Porter, Accessories) until 2004. He has been Chairman of Paraffection since January 2003, Chairman of the Fashion business since January 2004 and Chairman of Eres since July 2007. Mr. Pavlovsky is also Chairman of the French trade association Chambre Syndicale du Pret-a-Porter des Couturiers et des Createurs de Mode and a Board member of the Institut Francais de la Mode.