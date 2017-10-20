Reinet Investments SCA (REIJ.J)

Name Description

Johann Rupert Mr. Johann P. Rupert has served as Chairman of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. within Reinet Investments S.C.A. since August 2008, where Reinet Investments Manager S.A. is the General Partner of Reinet Investments S.C.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. is the Fund Manager of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Mr. Rupert studied economics and company law at Stellenbosch University, South Africa. After working for the Chase Manhattan Bank and Lazard Freres in New York, he founded Rand Merchant Bank in 1979. In 1985 he joined Rembrandt. He founded Richemont in 1988 and became Group Chief Executive. Appointed as Executive Chairman in September 2002, he also served as Group Chief Executive Officer during the periods from October 2003 to September 2004 and from April 2010 to March 2013. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Remgro Limited, the Managing Partner of Compagnie Financiere Rupert and serves as a director of Renshaw Bay Limited. Mr. Rupert holds honorary doctorates in Law, Economics and in Commerce and is the Chancellor of the University of Stellenbosch. He is the Chairman of the Peace Parks Foundation.

Wilhelm van Zyl Mr. Wilhelm van Zyl has served as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Reinet Investment Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. within Reinet Investments S.C.A. since January 2015, where Reinet Investments Manager S.A. is the General Partner of Reinet Investments S.C.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. is the Fund Manager of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Previously, he was Deputy Chief Executive of MMI Holdings Limited. He holds BComm degree from the Stellenbosch University in South Africa and is a Fellow Member of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the United Kingdom. He is also a Fellow member of the Actuarial Society of South Africa and completed the Harvard AMP program in 2005. Mr. van Zyl was group actuary of the financial services group Metropolitan Holdings from 2001 and headed up its corporate business from 2006. In 2008 he was appointed as a director and chief executive of Metropolitan Holdings. Following the listing of MMI Holdings in 2010, resulting from the merger between Metropolitan and Momentum, he was appointed as a director and deputy group chief executive with oversight of the group’s health, international, investments and employee benefit operations. He currently serves on the board of Pension Insurance Corporation Limited and is also a director of the Investment Advisor and various subsidiaries of Reinet Fund.

Diane Longden Ms. Diane Longden serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Reinet Fund Manager S.A. within Reinet Investments S.C.A., where Reinet Fund Manager S.A. is the Fund Manager of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Ms. Longden was appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2012. Ms. Longden is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a Master in Business Administration from the Sacred Heart University, John F. Welch College of Business in Luxembourg. Prior to joining Reinet in 2009, Ms. Longden worked in the accountancy profession and international insurance industry. She is also a director of various subsidiaries of Reinet Fund.

Swen Grundmann Mr. Swen Grundmann has served as General Counsel and Company Secretary, Director of Reinet Fund Manager S.A. within Reinet Investments S.C.A. since September 2012, where Reinet Fund Manager S.A. is the Fund Manager of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Mr. Grundmann was appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2012. Mr. Grundmann holds a law degree from the Faculty of Law of Universiteit van Amsterdam and is a member of the Dutch Association of Corporate Litigation. He joined Richemont in January 1996 and has since been responsible for the corporate law affairs of many of its subsidiaries and is involved in various merger and acquisition projects. In 2009, he was appointed as Company Secretary of both Reinet Investments Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. and, since 2011, has been responsible for Reinet’s general legal affairs. He serves on the boards of a number of companies in which Richemont and Reinet hold an interest.

Alan Grieve Mr. Alan Grieve has served as Non-Executive Director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. within Reinet Investments S.C.A. since December 31, 2014, where Reinet Investments Manager S.A. is the General Partner of Reinet Investments S.C.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. is the Fund Manager of Reinet Investments S.C.A. He was Chief Executive Officer and Director of Reinet Investment Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A., the General Partner of Reinet Investments S.C.A. until December 31, 2014. Prior to that, he worked as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the General Partner of Reinet Investments S.C.A., from August 2008. Mr. Grieve was appointed to the Board of Directors of Richemont SA (the predecessor company to Reinet Investments S.C.A.) in 2004. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. Prior to joining Richemont’s predecessor companies in 1986, he worked in the accountancy profession with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young. He served as company secretary of CFR SA from 1988 until 2004 and was corporate affairs director of Richemont from 2004 to 2016. He is a Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International p.l.c (formerly Mediclinic International Limited), the international private hospital group. Mr. Grieve holds a degree in business administration from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh.

Josua Malherbe Mr. Josua Malherbe has served as Non-Executive Director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. within Reinet Investments S.C.A. since September 15, 2009, where Reinet Investments Manager S.A. is the General Partner of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Mr. Malherbe qualified as a chartered accountant in South Africa in 1984 having commenced his career with the predecessor firm to PricewaterhouseCoopers. He then joined the Corporate Finance Department of Rand Merchant Bank in 1985 and was a general manager of the Bank before he moved to Rembrandt Group Limited in 1990, also being involved with Richemont at that time. Mr. Malherbe was appointed as Director Investments of Rembrandt in 1993 and served in this position until the formation of VenFin Limited in 2000. He held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Venfin Limited until May 2006 at which time he was appointed as Deputy Chairman. He also serves as a Director of a number of companies, including Remgro Limited and Renshaw Bay Limited.