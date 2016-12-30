RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO)

Name Description

Paul Godfrey Mr. Paul Victor Godfrey, C.M., O.ONT., serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Godfrey has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Postmedia Network Canada Corp since 2010. He has been a trustee of the Trust since December 1993. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Post from 2009 to 2010. From 2000 to 2008, Mr. Godfrey was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club. Mr. Godfrey was appointed Chair of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) from 2010 to 2013. From 1991 to 2000, Mr. Godfrey was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Sun Media Corporation and its predecessor, The Toronto Sun Publishing Corporation, and from 1984 to 1991 he was the Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of The Toronto Sun. Mr. Godfrey also served as the Chairman of the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto from 1973 to 1984. Mr. Godfrey serves as Vice Chair of the Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care. In 1999, Mr. Godfrey was made a member of the Order of Canada and, in 2010, Mr. Godfrey was appointed to the Order of Ontario.

Raghunath Davloor Mr. Raghunath Davloor serves as President, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary of the Company. From March 16, 2015 to April 3, 2017, Mr. Davloor served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Trust. From October 20, 2014, to March 16, 2015, Mr. Davloor was President and Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. From January 2012, until October 2014, Mr. Davloor served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Trust.

Edward Sonshine Mr. Edward Sonshine, O.ONT., QC., serves as Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of the Company. Mr. Sonshine is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and is a graduate of the University of Toronto and Osgoode Hall Law School. From 2008 to April 2017, Mr. Sonshine was a Director of the Royal Bank of Canada. Mr. Sonshine is active in the community and is currently a Director of Sinai Health System. In the past, he was Chair and a Director of Canada Israel Securities as well as Co-Chair of the annual campaign of the United Jewish Appeal and a member of the Top Gifts Cabinet of the United Way. Mr. Sonshine is also a past Trustee of the International Council of Shopping Centers. He was appointed Queens Counsel in 1983, a member of the Order of Ontario in 2011, and in 2013, he was honoured as Canada’s Outstanding Chief Executive Officer of the Year.

Qi Tang Ms. Qi Tang is a Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. She brings extensive experience and expertise in real estate financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, corporate finance, cash management, risk management, tax and process re-engineering. Qi holds a Master of Science in Accounting degree from the University of Saskatchewan, and is a CPA, CA and CFA. Qi started her career at KPMG in progressive roles advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, deal due diligence, valuation, and business strategy development. Prior to her joining RioCan, Qi held the positions of Vice President, Finance & Accounting for Dream Global REIT, Chief Financial Officer for Symphony Senior Living Inc. and as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Forecasting for Chartwell Retirement Residences.

John Ballantyne Mr. John Ballantyne is a Senior Vice President - Asset Management of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 2010 to present, Mr. Ballantyne has been Senior Vice President, Asset Management of the Trust. From January 2005 to December 2009, Mr. Ballantyne was Vice President, Asset Management of the Trust. From January 2001 to December 2004, Mr. Ballantyne was Assistant Vice President, Asset Management for the Trust.

Andrew Duncan Mr. Andrew William Duncan is a Senior Vice President - Developments of the Company. From May 2016 to present, Mr. Duncan has been the Trust’s Senior Vice President, Developments. From January, 2015 to May 2016, Mr. Duncan was Vice President, Development Engineering of the Trust. From May 2013 to December 2014, Mr. Duncan acted as Assistant Vice President of Development Engineering. From April 2006 to April 2013, Mr. Duncan occupied the position of Director of Engineering and Design at Lowe’s Companies Canada.

Jonathan Gitlin Mr. Jonathan Gitlin serves as Senior Vice President - Investments & Residential of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 2015 to present, Mr. Gitlin has been the Senior Vice President, Investments & Residential. From January 2011 to December 2014, Mr. Gitlin was the Senior Vice President, Investments of the Trust.

Danny Kissoon Mr. Danny Kissoon is a Senior Vice President - Operations of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 2010 to present, Mr. Kissoon has been Senior Vice President, Operations of the Trust. From January 1999 to December 2009, Mr. Kissoon was Vice President, Operations of the Trust.

Jeff Ross Mr. Jeff Ross serves as Senior Vice President - Leasing and Tenant Coordination of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From June 2016 to present, Mr. Ross has been Senior Vice President, Leasing and Tenant Coordination. From January 2008 to June 2016, Mr. Ross has been Senior Vice President, Leasing of the Trust.

Naftali Sturm Mr. Naftali Sturm is a Vice President - Finance of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From November 2011 to present, Mr. Sturm has been the Vice President, Finance of the Trust. From 1998 to November 2011, Mr. Sturm held various positions in the Finance department with SmartCentres before being promoted to VP Finance where he was responsible for the company’s secured financing program.

Kevin Miller Mr. Kevin Miller is a Regional Vice President - Operations, Central Ontario of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. Effective August 1, 2013, Mr. Miller was promoted to Vice President - Operations, Central Ontario and continues to serve in that role. From January 2009 to 2013, Mr. Miller was the Assistant Vice President - Operations, Western Ontario of the Trust.

Terri Andrianopoulos Ms. Terri Andrianopoulos is a Vice President - Corporate Marketing of the Company. From February 2016 to present, Ms. Andrianopoulos has been the Vice President, Corporate Marketing for the Trust. Prior to joining RioCan, Ms. Andrianopoulos was Vice President Marketing at Town Shoes, Ltd. From January 2013 to February 2016. From 2007 to January 2013, Ms. Andrianopoulos held various marketing and purchasing functions at Cara Operations, Ltd.

Stuart Baum Mr. Stuart Mitchell Baum is a Vice President - Human Resources of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From September 2014 to present, Mr. Baum has served as Vice President, Human Resources of the Trust. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Baum was a Principal at Mercer Human Capital and from 2001 to 2010 was Principal for Ulysses Management Consulting.

Moshe Batalion Mr. Moshe Batalion is a Vice President Leasing - Ontario of the Company. From December 2015 to present, Mr. Batalion has served as Vice President Leasing – Ontario. From January 2008 to December 2015, Mr. Batalion served as Assistant Vice President, Leasing of the Trust.

Nigel Bunbury Mr. Nigel Charles Bunbury is a Vice President - Financial Reporting and Controls of the Company. From June 2013 to present, Mr. Bunbury has served as Vice President, Financial Reporting and Controls for the Trust. From November 2005 to May 2013, Mr. Bunbury held positions at the Director and Managing Director level while serving as the Corporate Controller of GMP Capital Inc.

Stuart Craig Mr. Stuart Craig is a Vice President - Planning & Development of the Company. From January, 2013 Mr. Craig has been the Vice President of Planning and Development for the trust. From January, 2009 to December 2012, Mr. Craig was Assistant Vice President of Planning and Development of the Trust.

Roberto Debarros Mr. Roberto Debarros is a Vice President - Construction of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 2013 to present Mr. De Barros has been the Vice President Construction of the Trust. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. De Barros was the Assistant Vice President Construction, Central Canada for the Trust.

Oliver Harrison Mr. Oliver Harrison is a Vice President - Asset Management of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 2010 to present, Mr. Harrison has been the Vice President, Asset Management of the Trust. From January 2008 to December 2009, Mr. Harrison was Assistant Vice President, Asset Management and from October 2003 to December 2007, Mr. Harrison was Director, Asset Management – Institutional Partnerships.

Oliver Hobday Mr. Oliver Hobday is a Vice President - Legal of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. Effective July 2, 2013, Mr. Hobday was appointed Vice President, Legal of the Trust and continues to serve in that role. From January 2010 to 2013, Mr. Hobday occupied the position of Director, Legal and Assistant Secretary at Primaris REIT.

Pradeepa Nadarajah Ms. Pradeepa Nadarajah is a Vice President - Property Accounting of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. In January 2014, Ms. Nadarajah was promoted to Vice President – Property Accounting of the Trust. Prior to that role Ms. Nadarajah held the position of AVP Accounting (2012-2013) and Director Property Accounting from June 2010 at RioCan Management Inc. of the Trust.

Paran Namasivayam Mr. Paran Namasivayam is a Vice President - Recovery Accounting of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 2014 to present Mr. Namasivayam has served as Vice President of Recovery Accounting of the Trust. From January, 2012 until December 2013.

Stephen Roberts Mr. Stephen Roberts is a Vice President - Analytics of the Company. From December 2015 to present, Mr. Roberts has been the Vice President, Analytics of the Trust. From 2007 to December 2015 Mr. Roberts was Assistant Vice President Asset Management of the Trust.

Tim Roos Mr. Tim Roos is Vice President - Operations of the Company. From January, 2017 to present, Mr. Roos has served as the Vice President, Operations of the Trust. From January 2009 to December 2016, Mr. Roos was the Assistant Vice President - Operations, Eastern Ontario of the Trust.

Jonathan Sonshine Mr. Jonathan Sonshine is a Vice President - Asset Management of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 1, 2014, to present Mr. Sonshine has served as Vice President, Asset Management of the Trust. From January 2010 to December 2013, Mr. Sonshine was the Assistant Vice President, Asset Management of the Trust.

Jeffery Stephenson Mr. Jeffery Stephenson is a Vice President - Leasing of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From March 2013 to present, Mr. Stephenson has been the Vice President Leasing of the Trust. From August 2010 to February 2013 Mr. Stephenson was the Director of Leasing for Primaris REIT.

Renato Vanin Mr. Renato Vanin is a Vice President - Information Technology of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. From November 2011, Mr. Vanin has been leading the Information Technology department formally transitioning into the Vice President of Information Technology of the Trust in May 2012. From January 2008 to April 2011 Mr. Vanin held various Information Technology Leadership roles within Shoppers Drug Mart becoming Vice President of IT Business Services. Prior to his role at Shoppers Drug Mart, he spent a number of years as a consultant leading and participating in large Information Technology and Business Transformation projects.

Bonnie Brooks Ms. Bonnie R. Brooks serves as Independent Trustee of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Brooks is a corporate director and has more than 30 years of experience in the retail sector and has held senior positions in several major organizations. Until recently Ms. Brooks served as Chair, Liquor Control Board of Ontario, an agency of the Province of Ontario. From February 2014 to December 2016, she served as Vice Chairman of Hudson’s Bay Company (Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord and Taylor USA, Kaufhof Germany and Hudson’s Bay Canada). Prior to that she was President, Hudson’s Bay Company from 2012 to 2014 (International) and was CEO and President, Hudson’s Bay Department Stores from 2008 to 2012. Ms. Brooks has been a Trustee of the Trust since June 2013. From 1997 to 2008 Ms. Brooks served as an executive officer, including as President, of the Lane Crawford Joyce Group based out of Hong Kong with over 500 Asian retail locations in both department store and franchise operations. Prior to that she served as Executive Vice President/General Merchandise Manager and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Holt Renfrew in Canada. Ms. Brooks is a director of Rogers Communications Inc., Chico’s FAS, USA, and Ambercrombie & Fitch, USA. She served on the Federal Finance Minister’s Economic Advisory Board and the Ontario Provincial Jobs and Prosperity Board. Ms. Brooks has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario and holds two honorary Doctorate Degrees, DCL and LLD. She was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal for her philanthropic work and in 2016 was appointed to the Order of Canada.

Clare Copeland Mr. Clare R. Copeland is an Independent Trustee of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Copeland is Vice-Chair of Falls Management Company, the developer and operator of Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino Resort and has been with Falls Management since 2004. Mr. Copeland has been a trustee of the Trust since February 1994. From 1999 to 2013, Mr. Copeland was the Chairman of Toronto Hydro Corporation, an energy distribution company. From 2000 to 2002, Mr. Copeland was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OSF Inc. and from 1993 to 1999, he was Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Jewellers Corporation. Mr. Copeland also served as Chairman of Sun Media Corporation from 1997 to 1999, as Chief Operating Officer of Zale Corporation from 1991 to 1993 and as Chair of Ontario Place from 1987 to 1997. Mr. Copeland is also a Director of Telesat Canada.

Dale Lastman Mr. Dale H. Lastman is an Trustee of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Lastman is the chair and a partner at Goodmans LLP. He practices corporate, commercial and securities law and provides counsel in connection with public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and business restructurings. He has been a trustee of the Trust since June 2004. Mr. Lastman earned an LL.B. from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1982. He is a Director of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd., the Governor of the Toronto Argonauts for the CFL and serves as an Alternate Governor for the NHL and NBA. Mr. Lastman also sits on the board of directors of Roots Canada Ltd. and the CAMH Foundation. In 2014, Mr. Lastman was appointed by the Minister of National Defence as an Honorary Captain of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Jane Marshall Ms. Jane Marshall serves as Independent Trustee of the Company. Ms. Marshall has more than 30 years of experience in the field of real estate management. Most recently she served as Chief Operating Officer of Choice Properties REIT, a publicly traded REIT, majority owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd. Ms. Marshall played a key role in the establishment of Choice Properties and its IPO in 2012-2013 as Executive Vice-president of Loblaw Properties and Business Strategy. While at Loblaw, she was responsible for the acquisition, development, construction and management of its portfolio of more than 65 million square feet of owned retail, warehouse and office space as well as all its leased locations. Ms. Marshall was the leading executive in charge of Loblaws’ acquisition of T&T Supermarkets in 2009 and later, other businesses that today form the core of its ethnic food retailing business. She also led the 2004 purchase and comprehensive joint redevelopment of Maple Leaf Gardens (MLG) with Ryerson University culminating in world class facilities for both in 2011-12 respectively. MLG is now the inspiration behind the current conventional store network. Ms. Marshall holds the ICD.D designation and has a Bachelor of Arts degree focusing on Geography and Economics from the University of Toronto. She is also a volunteer member of the Leadership Council for Scale Up Ventures Ontario as well as an investor/advisor.

Sharon Sallows Ms. Sharon Sallows serves as Independent Trustee of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Sallows is currently a member of the board of directors of Chartwell Retirement Residences REIT. In the past, Ms. Sallows served as a director on a substantial number of public and private companies including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board where she served both as Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and the Governance Committee at different points in time. Previously, Ms. Sallows was a principal in Ryegate Capital Corporation, a company engaged in the provision of merchant banking and advisory services to institutional and corporate clients. Ms. Sallows is a former Executive Vice President of MICC Properties Inc. and, prior to that, held various positions at the Bank of Montreal, including Senior Vice President, Real Estate, Corporate Banking. Ms. Sallows received a B.A. from Carleton University, a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, a Ph.D. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and also holds the ICD.D designation.

Siim Vanaselja Mr. Siim A. Vanaselja is Trustee of the Company. He was the Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada from January 2001 to June 2015. Prior to joining BCE Inc., he was a partner at the accounting firm, KPMG Canada in Toronto. Mr. Vanaselja has been designated as the next Chair of TransCanada Corporation, and serves on the boards of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Vanaselja holds an Honours Bachelor of Business degree from the Schulich School of Business. His community involvement has included work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto, St. Mary's Hospital, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Québec and the annual Walk for Kids Help Phone.