Relx PLC (REL.L)

Anthony Habgood Mr. Anthony (Tony) J. Habgood is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., since June 1, 2009. He is Chairman of: Court of the Bank of England and Preqin Holding Limited. Previously was Chairman of Whitbread plc, Bunzl plc and Mölnlycke Health Care Limited and served as Chief Executive of Bunzl plc, Chief Executive of Tootal Group plc and a Director of The Boston Consulting Group. Formerly Non-Executive Director of Geest plc, Marks and Spencer plc, National Westminster Bank plc, Powergen plc, SVG Capital plc, and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Trust. Chairman of Norwich Research Partners LLP until March 2016 and a member of its board until September 2016. He Holds an MA in Economics from Cambridge University and an MS in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a visiting Fellow at Oxford University.

Erik Engstrom Mr. Erik Engstrom is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of RELX Group since November 2009. Joined the Group as Chief Executive Officer of Elsevier in 2004. He is Non-Executive Director of Smith & Nephew plc. Prior to joining the Group was a partner at General Atlantic Partners. Before that was President and Chief Operating Officer of Random House Inc and President and Chief Executive Officer of Bantam Doubleday Dell, North America. Began his career as a consultant with McKinsey. Served as a Non-Executive Director of Eniro AB and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA. He Holds a BSc from Stockholm School of Economics, an MSc from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, and gained an MBA from Harvard Business School as a Fulbright Scholar.

Nick Luff Mr. Nick L. Luff is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Company. He is Non-Executive Director of Lloyds Banking Group plc. Prior to joining the Group was Group Finance Director of Centrica plc from 2007. Before that was Chief Financial Officer at The Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company (P&O) and its affiliated companies, having previously held a number of senior finance roles at P&O. Began his career as an accountant with KPMG. Formerly a Non-Executive Director of QinetiQ Group plc. Has a degree in Mathematics from Oxford University and is a qualified UK Chartered Accountant.

Kumsal Bayazit Ms. Kumsal Bayazit is Chairwoman, RELX Technology Forum and President, Exhibitions Europe of the Company. She Joined in 2004. She was appointed to current position in 2016. Previously Chief Strategy Officer, RELX Group, and Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Development for LexisNexis Legal & Professional. Prior to that worked with Bain & Company in New York, Los Angeles, Johannesburg and Sydney. Holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and is a Graduate of the University of California at Berkeley.

Chet Burchett Mr. Chet Burchett is Chief Executive Officer Exhibitions of the Company. He Joined in 2004. He was appointed to current position in 2015. Previously President of the Americas for Reed Exhibitions. Prior to that was President and Chief Executive Officer, USA, for Burson-Marsteller, a leading global public relations agency. Holds a degree from Baylor University.

Youngsuk Chi Mr. Youngsuk (YS) Chi is Director of Corporate Affairs and Chairman Elsevier of the Company. He Joined in 2005. He was appointed to current position in 2011. Previously was President and Chief Operating Officer of Random House, founding Chairman of Random House Asia and Chief Operating Officer for Ingram Book Group. Holds an MBA from Columbia University and is a graduate of Princeton University.

Mark Kelsey Mr. Mark Kelsey is Chief Executive Officer Risk & Business Analytics of the Company. He Joined in 1989. He was appointed CEO Business Information in 2010 and CEO Risk Solutions in 2012. Has held a number of senior positions across the Group over the past 30 years. He Studied at Liverpool University and received his MBA from Bradford University.

Ron Mobed Mr. Ron Mobed is Chief Executive Officer Scientific, Technical & Medical of the Company., since 2012. He Joined in 2011. He was appointed to current position in 2012. Previously President of Cengage Learning’s Academic & Professional Group and Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer with information services company IHS. Holds a degree from Trinity College, Cambridge, and a master’s degree from Imperial College, London.

Mike Walsh Mr. Mike Walsh is Chief Executive Officer Legal of the Company., since 2011. He Joined in 2003. He was appointed to current position in 2011. Previously CEO of LexisNexis US Legal Markets and Director of Strategic Business Development Home Depot. Prior to that was a practising attorney at Weil, Gotshal and Manges in Washington DC and served as a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group. Holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and is a graduate of Yale University.

Ian Fraser Mr. Ian R. Fraser is Human Resources Director of the Company. He Joined in 2005. He was appointed to current position at that time. Previously Global HR Director at BHP Billiton (1998 to 2005). Holds an MBA in Finance and International Business from London’s City University and an MA from Edinburgh University. Ian is also a Chartered Psychologist.

Andrew Matuch Mr. Andrew Matuch is Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. He Joined in 2012. He was appointed to current position in 2016. Previously was Executive Vice President Global Strategy and Business Development for LexisNexis Legal and Professional. Prior to that was a partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants. Holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from Williams College.

Henry Udow Mr. Henry Adam (Hank) Udow is Chief Legal Officer, Company Secretary of Reed Elsevier PLC. since March 1, 2011. Previously, he was Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of Cadbury plc having spent 23 years working with the company. Prior to that worked at Shearman & Sterling in New York and London. Holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

Adrian Hennah Mr. Adrian Nevil Hennah is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Chief Financial Officer of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. He was Chief Financial Officer of Smith & Nephew plc from 2006 to 2012. Before that was Chief Financial Officer of Invensys plc, having previously held various senior finance and management positions with GlaxoSmithKline for 18 years. Formerly, a Non-Executive Director of Indivior PLC.

Robert MacLeod Mr. Robert J. MacLeod is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 21 April 2016. He is Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey Plc. Prior to joining Johnson Matthey, spent five years as Group Finance Director of WS Atkins plc, having joined as Group Financial Controller in 2003. From 1993 to 2002, held a variety of senior finance and M&A roles with Enterprise Oil plc in the UK and US. Formerly a Non-Executive Director of Aggreko plc.

Carol Mills Ms. Carol G. Mills is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 21 April 2016. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of Xactly Corporation and an Independent Director of Zynga Inc. She was A member of the Boards of Adobe Systems, Alaska Communications, Tekelec Corporation, Blue Coat Systems, WhiteHat Security and Ingram Micro until December 2016. From 2004 to 2006, was Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Infrastructure Products Group at Juniper Networks. From 1998 to 2002 was Chief Executive Officer of Acta Technology, and before Acta, spent 16 years at Hewlett-Packard in a number of executive roles.

Linda Sanford Ms. Linda S. Sanford is Non-Executive Member of Reed Elsevier PLC. since December 4, 2012. She is an independent Director of Consolidated Edison, Inc, Pitney Bowes, Inc and ION Trading UK Limited, and a consultant to The Carlyle Group. Serves on the board of trustees of the New York Hall of Science. She was Senior Vice President, Enterprise Transformation, IBM Corporation until 2014, having joined the company in 1975. Formerly a Non-Executive Director of ITT Corporation, served on the boards of directors of The Business Council of New York State and the Partnership for New York City, and on the boards of trustees of the State University of New York, St John’s University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Ben van der Veer Mr. Ben van der Veer is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since September 3, 2009. He is Member of the Supervisory Boards of Aegon NV, TomTom NV and Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV. He was Chairman of the Executive Board of KPMG in the Netherlands and a member of the Management Committee of the KPMG International board until his retirement in 2008, having joined KPMG in 1976. Formerly a member of the Supervisory Boards of Royal Imtech NV and Siemens Nederland NV.

Marike van Lier Lels Ms. Marike E. van Lier Lels is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is Member of the Supervisory Boards of TKH Group NV, Eneco Holding NV and NS (Dutch Railways), and a member of the Executive Committee of Aegon Association. She was Member of the Supervisory Boards of Royal Imtech NV, Maersk BV, KPN NV and USG People NV, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Schiphol Group. Prior to joining Schiphol Group, was a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Post Euro Express and held various senior positions with Nedlloyd. Member of various Dutch governmental advisory boards.