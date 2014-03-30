Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RELV.NS)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Ambani
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kartik Subramaniam
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Nikhil Jain
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ajit Dabholkar
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Padmaja Bhaskaran
|2015
|Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
|
Rajeev Kumar
|2017
|Nominee Director of IDBI Bank Ltd
|
Nils Sandehed
|2013
|Director - Additional Director
|
S. Seth
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Bhavesh Gandhi
|49
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Nikhil Gandhi
|56
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Syed Ata Hasnain
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Ryna Karani
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Fali Major
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Rana Rai
|67
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
K. Ravikumar
|68
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Rahul Sarin
|2016
|Independent Director
|
David Rasquinha
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of Export-Import Bank of India
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Anil Ambani
|
Kartik Subramaniam
|
Nikhil Jain
|
Ajit Dabholkar
|Mr. Ajit D. Dabholkar is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. He is responsible for the corporate secretarial functions of the Company and oversees the corporate counsel department of the Company. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an LL.B. degree from the University of Mumbai. Prior to joining the Company, he served as the Chief Manager – Secretarial and Legal in Bennett, Coleman and Co. Limited from May 1999 until March 2007. During the period from August 2001 until May 2003, he was also the Company Secretary of Entertainment Network India Limited, a subsidiary of Bennett, Coleman and Co. Limited. His prior work experience includes Wipro Finance Limited from January 1997 until April 1999; Wipro Limited from June 1992 until December 1996 and Galaxy Surfactants Private Limited from August 1987 until May 1992. He was appointed by the Board on March 29, 2007 with effect from March 21, 2007.
|
Padmaja Bhaskaran
|
Rajeev Kumar
|Shri. Rajeev Kumar serves as Nominee Director of IDBI Bank Ltd of Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd.
|
Nils Sandehed
|
S. Seth
|
Bhavesh Gandhi
|Shri. Bhavesh P. Gandhi is Non-Executive Director of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. He has been a Director since December 30, 2005. He commenced his career by joining SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. as a promoter and director responsible for business development. Mr. Gandhi has approximately 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur. Mr. Gandhi has particular experience in infrastructure development projects.
|
Nikhil Gandhi
|Shri. Nikhil Prataprai serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Gandhi He was Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective 18 January 2016. He is a first generation entrepreneur with business interest in marine equipments, marine engineering and infrastructure. He has been with the Company since its inception in 1997 and was one of the first directors appointed pursuant to the Articles of Association upon incorporation of the Company. Mr. Gandhi has approximately 28 years of experience as an entrepreneur of various infrastructure development projects. Under his leadership, the first private port in India was set up through Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited. He was nominated as a trustee of the Mumbai Port Trust on two occasions. In 1990, he received the “Best Young Entrepreneur” award from the Ministry of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India and in 2001, he was conferred the “Great Son of Soil” award by the All India Conference of Intellectuals.
|
Syed Ata Hasnain
|
Ryna Karani
|
Fali Major
|ACM (Retd.) Fali Homi Major is Independent Director of the Company.
|
Rana Rai
|
K. Ravikumar
|
Rahul Sarin
|
David Rasquinha
|Mr. David Rasquinha has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of Export-Import Bank of India of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. Mr. David Rasquinha is the Chief General Manager and heads the Overseas Lines of Credit and Structured Trade Finance Groups of the EXIM Bank. Mr. Rasquinha joined EXIM Bank in 1985 and since then had worked in the areas of Export Credit, Treasury, Multilateral Agency Funded Projects, Planning & Research, Risk Management, Trade Finance, Project Finance and Project Exports. He was a member of an EXIM Bank team that conducted a feasibility study for setting up an export credit agency for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Mr. Rasquinha secured a first class graduate degree in Economics from Bombay University and post graduation in Business Management. Mr. Rasquinha is a Member of the National Jury for the CII – EXIM Award for Business Excellence, a Total Quality Management Award based on the TQM model of the European Foundation for Quality Management.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Anil Ambani
|--
|
Kartik Subramaniam
|--
|
Nikhil Jain
|--
|
Ajit Dabholkar
|--
|
Padmaja Bhaskaran
|--
|
Rajeev Kumar
|--
|
Nils Sandehed
|--
|
S. Seth
|--
|
Bhavesh Gandhi
|25,728,000
|
Nikhil Gandhi
|320,000
|
Syed Ata Hasnain
|--
|
Ryna Karani
|--
|
Fali Major
|--
|
Rana Rai
|--
|
K. Ravikumar
|--
|
Rahul Sarin
|--
|
David Rasquinha
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Anil Ambani
|0
|0
|
Kartik Subramaniam
|0
|0
|
Nikhil Jain
|0
|0
|
Ajit Dabholkar
|0
|0
|
Padmaja Bhaskaran
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Kumar
|0
|0
|
Nils Sandehed
|0
|0
|
S. Seth
|0
|0
|
Bhavesh Gandhi
|0
|0
|
Nikhil Gandhi
|0
|0
|
Syed Ata Hasnain
|0
|0
|
Ryna Karani
|0
|0
|
Fali Major
|0
|0
|
Rana Rai
|0
|0
|
K. Ravikumar
|0
|0
|
Rahul Sarin
|0
|0
|
David Rasquinha
|0
|0