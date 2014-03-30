Name Description

Ajit Dabholkar Mr. Ajit D. Dabholkar is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. He is responsible for the corporate secretarial functions of the Company and oversees the corporate counsel department of the Company. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an LL.B. degree from the University of Mumbai. Prior to joining the Company, he served as the Chief Manager – Secretarial and Legal in Bennett, Coleman and Co. Limited from May 1999 until March 2007. During the period from August 2001 until May 2003, he was also the Company Secretary of Entertainment Network India Limited, a subsidiary of Bennett, Coleman and Co. Limited. His prior work experience includes Wipro Finance Limited from January 1997 until April 1999; Wipro Limited from June 1992 until December 1996 and Galaxy Surfactants Private Limited from August 1987 until May 1992. He was appointed by the Board on March 29, 2007 with effect from March 21, 2007.

Rajeev Kumar Shri. Rajeev Kumar serves as Nominee Director of IDBI Bank Ltd of Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd.

Bhavesh Gandhi Shri. Bhavesh P. Gandhi is Non-Executive Director of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. He has been a Director since December 30, 2005. He commenced his career by joining SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. as a promoter and director responsible for business development. Mr. Gandhi has approximately 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur. Mr. Gandhi has particular experience in infrastructure development projects.

Nikhil Gandhi Shri. Nikhil Prataprai serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Gandhi He was Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective 18 January 2016. He is a first generation entrepreneur with business interest in marine equipments, marine engineering and infrastructure. He has been with the Company since its inception in 1997 and was one of the first directors appointed pursuant to the Articles of Association upon incorporation of the Company. Mr. Gandhi has approximately 28 years of experience as an entrepreneur of various infrastructure development projects. Under his leadership, the first private port in India was set up through Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited. He was nominated as a trustee of the Mumbai Port Trust on two occasions. In 1990, he received the “Best Young Entrepreneur” award from the Ministry of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India and in 2001, he was conferred the “Great Son of Soil” award by the All India Conference of Intellectuals.

Fali Major ACM (Retd.) Fali Homi Major is Independent Director of the Company.