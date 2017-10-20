Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA)

Name Description

Jose Salim Mattar Mr. Jose Salim Mattar, Jr. serves as the Chairman of the Board of Localiza Rent A Car SA. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the company. He is the Coordinator of the Ethics Committee of the Company. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company since 1995. He is also Coordinator of the Ethics Committee of the Company. He is also the President of all of the Company's Brazilian subsidiaries and has had this position since their incorporation. He is one of the Company's Founding Partners. He received a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Fundacao Mineira de Educacao e Cultura (FUMEC) in 1976.

Eugenio Pacelli Mattar Mr. Eugenio Pacelli Mattar serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Localiza Rent A Car SA. Prior to this, he served as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director of the company. He also serves as Coordinator of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, as Coordinator of the Human Resources Committee, as Member of the Disclosure Committee and as Member of the Ethics Committee of the Company. He also served as Company's COO since 1995 and is also Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Vice-President) of all the Company’s subsidiaries in Brazil. He is one of the Company's Founding Partners. He participated in management program at INSEAD. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais in 1975 and obtained a post graduate in Economic Engineering from Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais in 1976.

Antonio Claudio Brandao Resende Mr. Antonio Claudio Brandao Resende serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Localiza Rent A Car SA since July 30, 2008. He was Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Vice President and a Member of the Executive Board at the Company until July 30, 2008. He was Vice Chairman of all the Company's subsidiaries in Brazil. He is one of the Company's Founding Partners. He graduated in Business Administration from Centro Universitario Una - UNA in 1977.

Roberto Antonio Mendes Mr. Roberto Antonio Mendes serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Localiza Rent A Car SA. Prior to this, he served as the Member of the Executive Board of the company. He is the Coordinator of the Disclosure Committee of the Company. He is a Member of the Ethics Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in 1985. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and subsequently held the position of Controller in companies in the Vale do Rio Doce group from April 1976 to October 1979 and companies in the Mendes Junior group from October 1979 to October 1985. In 2004, he participated in a management program at Kellog. He graduated in Accounting and Business Management from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1979.

Eugenia Maria Rafael de Oliveira Ms. Eugenia Maria Rafael de Oliveira serves as the Executive Officer of Localiza Rent A Car SA. She is a Member of the Disclosure and Ethics Committees of the Company. She started her carrier at Localiza in 1980 as Intern. She is responsible for the car rental business division of Localiza’s Plataform. She received a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1981 and a post graduate degree in Marketing from Centro Universitario Una - UNA in 1985. She participated in the Strategic Management Program STC – Skills, Tools and Competencies T Fundacao Dom Cabral and the Kellog Business School.

Heros di Jorge Mr. Heros di Jorge serves as Executive Officer of Localiza Rent a Car S.A. since July 1, 2016. He has 22 year of experience in the company. He began his career in the company in 1987 in Sales area in Sao Paulo. After three years, he was promoted to manage the sales of the affiliate company, Localiza de Guarulhos/SP in 1990. The following year, he became manager of the regional sales of Carros do Nordeste in 1991. He served as Regional Manager of Aluguel de Frotas in Sao Paulo in 1995. He took over the Board of sales of Localiza Gestao de Frotas de Sao Paulo when the company was founded in 1999 where he stayed until 2003. After sever years, he has joined the company in 2010. He has graduated in Economics and Administration and has done Masters in Financial Mathematics and an Executive MBA from Fundacao Dom Cabral.

Edmar Vidigal Paiva Mr. Edmar Vidigal Paiva serves as the Executive Officer of Localiza Rent A Car S.A. He is the head of Localiza Rent a Car S.A.’s Controllership department, which also includes the accounting and tax area. He obtained a degree in Accounting from the Pontifícia Universidade Catoilica in 1998 and later completed the Corporate Executive MBA program from Fundação Dom Cabral. He also completed the Executive Development program at Fundação Dom Cabral and a graduate program in Finance from IBMEC. He has worked as manager in the controllership department at Líder Aviação and as audit manager at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

Flavio Brandao Resende Mr. Flavio Brandao Resende serves as a Director of Localiza Rent A Car SA since March 8, 2005. Prior to this, between 1995 and March 2005, he served as Executive Vice President of the Company. He was one of the Founders of the Company in 1973. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Faculdade Kennedy de Belo Horizonte - FKBH in 1980. He participated in a management program at INSEAD.

Stefano Bonfiglio Mr. Stefano Bonfiglio serves as an Independent Director at Localiza Rent A Car SA since 1997. He is a Member of the Audit Committee. From 1985 to 1995, he acted at Bankers Trust Company, where he worked in several capacities, including Structured/Acquisition Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity. From 1995 to 2000, he worked at DLJ Merchant Banking. He is Founding Partner of Stirling Square Capital Partners. He holds an LL.B. from Georgetown University and a Masters of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Maria Leticia de Freitas Costa Ms. Maria Leticia de Freitas Costa serves as an Independent Director of Localiza Rent A Car SA since October 6, 2009. She also serves as Member of the Human Resources and Ethics Committees of the Company. She began her professional carrier as System Analyst at Industrias Villares. In 1986, she joined Booz & Company, where she holds the position of Vice President, responsible for the areas related to Industry and Operations. She is also Member of the Consultant Board of FAMA private equity group. She graduated in Production Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and gained a Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Oscar de Paula Bernardes Mr. Oscar de Paula Bernardes, Neto serves as an Independent Director at Localiza Rent A Car SA. He also serves as Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committees of the Company. He was President of Telesystem International Wireless and Bunge International as well as Director-Partner at Booz-Allen & Hamilton. He is Director-Partner of Integra Business Restructuring Associates and President of Booz-Allen Brazil Board of Directores, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of the following companies in Brazil and overseas: Suzano Bahia Sul SA, Gerdau SA, Metalurgica Gerdau, Satipel Industrial SA, RBS Group, Sao Paulo Alpargatas SA, Delphi Corporation USA and Johnson Electric in Hong-Kong. He is also Member of the Consultant Council of Alcoa (Brazil), Bunge (Brazil) and Veirano Advogados. He graduated in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1969.