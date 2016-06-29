Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

Name Description

Thembakazi Chagonda Ms. Thembakazi Iris Chagonda is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. She has been in human capital management for the last 20 years. She is currently managing director of Global Business Solutions, a labour law, BEE consultancy and training and development company. Thembi was selected as a finalist for the 2014 Oliver Empowerment Awards in the Top Black Female Leader of the Year category.

Desmond de Beer Mr. Desmond de Beer, BProc MAP, is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He spent the first part of his career in the banking industry, first with Barclays Bank in South Africa and later with Syfrets which was merged into NIB. He was appointed General Manager Corporate Equity and served on the bank’s executive committee. He has served on the boards of a number of listed property companies and he is currently a director of Nepi and chairs its investment committee.

Nicolaas Hanekom Mr. Nicolaas Willem Hanekom, BAcc (Hons), CA(SA) is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He completed his articles with PwC in Johannesburg whereafter he joined PwC London. On his return to South Africa in August 2005 he was employed by Resilient, initially as company secretary and, with effect from May 2011, as financial director of Resilient. Nick was previously the financial director of Fortress.

Andries de Lange Mr. Andries de Lange, CA(SA), CFA, is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. After completing his articles, Andries joined the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited (“IDC”) and then Nedbank Limited where he gained experience in debt finance, debt and equity restructurings and private equity. He joined the Resilient group in 2004.

Jacobus Kriek Mr. Jacobus Johann Kriek is an Executive Director of the Company. For the past 31 years, Johann has been involved in retail property management, letting, retail acquisitions and development with an emphasis on the development and redevelopment of underperforming shopping centres.

Barry Stuhler Mr. Barry Stuhler is Non-Executive Non-independent Director of Resillient Property Income Fund Limited. He is a chartered accountant who completed his articles with Arthur Young. Barry’s experience includes management of the Part Bond Scheme and Gilt Fund for Hill Samuel Merchant Bank. He was financial director of Integrated Property Resources and managing director of Intaprop Management Services, the property management company for the Intaprop group. In 1994 Barry cofounded Inline Properties, a property management and corporate property advisory company. Barry is a founding director of Resilient. Barry relinquished his duties as executive director of Resilient to become managing director of Property Fund Managers Limited (“PFM”), the asset manager of Capital, in 2004. He resigned as non-executive director of Resilient in February 2007. Barry resigned as managing director of PFM to join the Pangbourne Properties Limited board as executive director on 17 October 2007 and served as the managing director of the company from 2008 to 2015. After the merger with Pangbourne, Barry was reappointed as managing director of PFM. Barry also previously served on the investment, remuneration and social and ethics committees of Capital. He is a director of Rockcastle.

Bryan Hopkins Mr. Bryan Douglas Hopkins, BCom (Hons) Accounting and Tax, CA(SA), is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a non-executive director of Holdsport Limited, Makalani Holdings Limited and Kagiso Asset Management Proprietary Limited. He was a professor of Accounting at the University of Cape Town and served on the Accounting Standards Committee of the SAICA and co-authored with professor GK Everingham Generally Accepted Accounting Practice – A South African Viewpoint.

Dawn Marole Ms. Dawn Marole is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Dawn’s career has predominantly been in the financial services sector. She is the former Chairperson of Kumba Resources Limited and presently serves on the boards of numerous listed and unlisted companies within the private sector such as MTN, Santam Limited and Development Bank of Southern Africa. In addition, Dawn formed part of the Presidential Review Committee for State Owned Enterprises and is currently the Executive Chairperson of Executive Magic.

Protas Phili Mr. Protas Thamsanqa Phili is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is currently the managing director of Khwezela Investment Group Proprietary Limited, nonexecutive director of National Housing Finance Corporation Limited and a member of the audit and risk committee of Financial Intelligence Centre. Protas was previously the chief financial officer of Sentech Limited, deputy director-general and chief financial officer in the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, non-executive director of Rand Merchant Bank, WesBank and Capital Property Fund Limited (“Capital”). Protas was also previously a member of the national taxation committee of the SAICA and a member of the South African Reserve Bank Governor’s Economic Roundtable Forum.

Umsha Reddy Ms. Umsha Reddy, BSc Eng (Electrical), is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a graduate electrical engineer whose 23 years of work experience spans across the engineering, business and IT environments covering the energy, telecommunications, FMCG and manufacturing industries in particular. Umsha has worked in virtual teams across global borders since 1998. She is currently the Head of Transformation for Global Business Services One Africa at SABMiller plc.