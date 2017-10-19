Rajesh Exports Ltd (REXP.NS)

Name Description

Rajesh Mehta Shri. Rajesh J. Mehta is Executive Chairman of the Board of Rajesh Exports Ltd. He is responsible for the overall functioning of the company, in addition to being specifically in-charge of finance and marketing functions. He has an experience of over 30 years in the functioning and management of the jewellery trade and has traveled extensively within India and abroad for establishing a strong network in the industry. In addition to his post as Executive Chairman of REL he is a member of the Export Trade Advisory Committee of the Bangalore Jewellers Association. He is also the president of the Karnataka Jewellery Exports Association.

Prashant Mehta Shri. Prashant J. Mehta is Managing Director, Executive Director of Rajesh Exports Ltd. He is in charge of the day-to-day functioning and holds specific charge of the production unit of REL. He has over 30 years of experience in the jewellery business and is recognized as an authority in the production of Gold jewellery.

G. Shankar Prasad Shri. G. Shankar Prasad is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rajesh Exports Ltd. He is a Company Secretary and Cost Accountant by profession, based in Bangalore with an experience of over 23 years. He has played a key part in establishing many new businesses and companies. He has advisory experience on issues of Company Law, driving performance improvement, organisation building and human capital development. He also plays the role of a friend, advisor and mentor to start-ups. He was appointed as Director of the company from August 30, 2001. Being a member in Audit Committee, he advises the Company on correct, credible and adequate financial disclosures. He is also a Director of Gopichand Rohra and Associates Pvt. Ltd., and SME’s Development Center, a Sec 25 company.