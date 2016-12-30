Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHKG.DE)

Name Description

Eugen Muench Mr. Eugen Muench is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RHOEN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since September 1, 2005. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Investment, Strategy and Finance Committee, Personal Affairs Committee, Mediation Committee, Medical Innovation and Quality Committee as well as Nomination Committee of the Company. Until July 20, 2005, Mr. Muench served as Chairman of the Management Board at the Company. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Universitaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH until December 31, 2008. He is an Economist. He serves as Chairman of the Supervisory board at Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management at Bundesverband Deutscher Privatkliniken e.V., Chairman of the Administrative Board at HCM SE, Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, Board of Management Stiftung and also serves as Board Member at Stiftungsrat Deutsche Hospizstiftung as well as at Stiftungsrat Deutsche Schlaganfall-Hilfe.

Stephan Holzinger Mr. Stephan Holzinger is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of RHOEN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since February 1, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board since July 3, 2013. He was Member of the Investment, Strategy and Finance , Audit and Committee for Compliance and Communication Committee. He serves as Managing Shareholder of Holzinger Associates GmbH, and Member of the Supervisory board of Universitaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH ( until 2015 ). Member of the Administrative Board at HCM SE Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale.

Wolfgang Muendel Mr. Wolfgang Muendel is Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RHOEN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since September 1, 2005. In addition, he acts as Member of the Investment, Strategy and Finance Committee as well as Nomination Committee, and as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Before becoming Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Muendel occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from January to August 2005. Before that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. He is an Auditor and a Tax Consultant. Mr. Muendel also occupies the position of Chairman of the Advisory Board at Jean d'Arcel Cosmetique GmbH & Co. KG, and Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board at HCM SE, Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale.

Georg Schulze-Ziehaus Mr. Georg Schulze-Ziehaus is First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at RHOEN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since June 10, 2015. Previously he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Rhoen Klinikum AG since June 9, 2010 till June 10, 2015. He is Member of the Mediation, Investment, Strategy and Finance and Personnel Affairs Committee. Mr. Schulze-Ziehaus is Regional Director of ver.di for the region of Hesse.

Bernd Griewing Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing is Member of the Management Board, Chief Medical Officer of RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. He will be responsible for the areas of patient safety, quality and hygiene, medical process management as well as innovation and network medicine. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Universitaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH, Board of Management of Stiftung Munich and among others.

Martin Siebert Dr. Martin Siebert is Permanent Representative of the Chairman of the Board of Management at RHOEN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since February 1, 2017. He was Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2013. Prior to that, he served the Company as Member of the Management Board from October 1, 2012 to January 1, 2013. Dr. Siebert also holds Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Universitaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH, Bundesverband Deutscher Privatkliniken e.V., and Willy Robert Pitzer Stiftung (Member of the Advisory Board), and Willy Pitzer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ( Member of the Advisory Board since 2015 ).

Peter Berghoefer Mr. Peter Berghoefer is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of RHOEN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since June 9, 2010. Additionally, he acts as Member of Audit Committee of the Company. Furthermore, Mr. Berghoefer serves as Head of Finance at Universtaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH, and since December 2015, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Universtaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH.

Bettina Boettcher Ms. Bettina Boettcher is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of RHOEN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since June 9, 2010. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Committee for Compliance and communication at the Company. Ms. Boettcher is employee at Universitaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH.

Bjoern Borgmann Mr. Bjoern Borgmann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since June 10, 2015. He is Member of the Investment, Strategy and Finance Committee. He also serves as Chairman of the Central works council at the company, and Member of the Network Medicine working group.

Ludwig Braun Prof. Dr. Ludwig Georg Braun is Member of the Supervisory Board at RHOEN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since 2014. He is Member of the Mediation, Medical Innovation and Quality Committee, and Investment, Strategy and Finance at the Company. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Aesculap AG, B. Braun Avitum AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG and among others.

Gerhard Ehninger Prof. Dr. Gerhard Ehninger is Member of the Supervisory Board at RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since 2002. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Medical Innovation and Quality Committee of the Company. Prof. Dr. Ehninger is Managing Director and Hospital Director. Moreover, he is Member of the Supervisory Board of Universitaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH and DKMS Deutsche Knochenmarkspenderdatei gemeinnuetzige Gesellschaft mbH, among others.

Stefan Haertel Mr. Stefan Haertel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since June 9, 2010. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Personnel Affairs, Investment, Strategy and Finance Committee of the Company. Mr. Haertel is a nurse. He is Member of the Advisory Board at Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) GmbH.

Klaus Hanschur Mr. Klaus Hanschur is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since April 17, 2014. He is Member of the Investment, Strategy and Finance and Medical innovation and Quality Committee. He is a Spa therapist. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory board at Marburger spar und Bauverein eG, and Universitaetsklinikum Giessen und Marburg GmbH.

Meike Jaeger Ms. Meike Jaeger is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since June 10, 2015. She is Member of the mediation, Audit Committee. She serves as Regional Director and secretary of ver.di.

Brigitte Mohn Dr. Brigitte Mohn is Member of the Supervisory Board at RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft. She is Member of the Nomination and Personnel Affairs Committee. Furthermore, Dr. Mohn occupies the position of Member of the Board of Management at Bertelsmann Stiftung. She is also active on the Board of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA., PHINEO gAG and MEDCLIN AG, among others.

Christine Reissner Ms. Christine Reissner is Member of the Supervisory Board at RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since June 10, 2015. She is a Merchant. She also serves at Duale Hochschule Baden-Wuttemberg, Member and Deputy chairman of the University Council Rheinische Friedrich Wilhelms Universitaet Bonn, and among others.

Evelin Schiebel Ms. Evelin Schiebel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at RHOeN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft since June 10, 2015. She serves as Nurse. She is Member of the Committee for Compliance and Communication, Medical Innovation and Quality Committee at the Company.