Rocket Internet SE (RKET.DE)

Marcus Englert Prof. Dr. Marcus Englert, Ph.D. has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rocket Internet SE since December 16, 2015. Previously he served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from 2014 till December 16, 2015. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on August 22, 2014. He has been Management Consultant and Associate Partner of Solon Management Consulting GmbH & Co. KG and General Partner at Texas Atlantic Capital.

Norbert Lang Mr. Norbert Lang has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Rocket Internet SE since December 16, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 23, 2015. He is Management Consultant. He served at United Internet AG and 1&1/United Internet AG. Moreover, he has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Drillisch AG and Hi-Media S.A., among others.

Johannes Bruder Dr. Johannes Bruder has been Chief Operating Officer at Rocket Internet SE since 2015. Previously, he was Managing Director, Marketing and Products of from 2013. Previously, he was Founder and Managing Director - Berlin of Rocket Internet GmbH. Before joining the firm as Managing Director in Berlin, he worked for Google in Germany and founded a venture in the social/mobile space. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics, doing research into the impact of corporate diversification on innovation and risk taking. He studied Economics in St. Andrews, London, Hamburg, and Berkeley, supported by the German National Academic Foundation.

Ronny Rentner Mr. Ronny Rentner is Chief Technology Officer of Rocket Internet SE since 2016. He is responsible for all the technical operations. He has been working in the areas of web development and ecommerce for more than 15 years.

Enrico Ferrari Mr. Enrico Ferrari is Chief Marketing Officer of Rocket Internet SE since 2016. In this role he is in charge of supporting portfolio companies with with the development and implementation of multi-channel growth strategies. He started his career in AdTech as a consultant.

Eyad Alkassar Dr. Eyad Alkassar has been Managing Director, Middle East Internet Group of Rocket Internet SE since 2014. Previously, he was Founder and Managing Director - Middle East of Rocket Internet GmbH. Before joining the firm as Managing Director Middle East, he worked as Senior Researcher in Computer Science. During his studies he was a fellow of the German National Academic Foundation. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy Summa Cum Laude in Computer Science from Universitat des Saarlandes. In 2017, he was selected as Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.

Hanno Stegmann Mr. Hanno Stegmann has been Managing Director, Asia Pacific Internet Group at Rocket Internet SE since 2015. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Seven Ventures. He worked as Strategy Consultant at Boston Consulting Group.

Oliver Samwer Mr. Oliver Samwer has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at Rocket Internet SE since 2014. He is responsible for strategy development and implementation, business development and investor relations at the Company. He and his two brothers founded Alando.de in 1999. After the sale of Alando.de to eBay Inc., he was Managing Director of eBay, responsible for Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In 2000, he and his two brothers founded Jamba! AG, which was acquired by Verisign Inc. in 2004. In 2007, he founded Rocket Internet. He holds a degree in business administration from WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management.

Peter Kimpel Mr. Peter Kimpel has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at Rocket Internet SE since 2014. He is responsible for finance, investor relations, legal, risk & compliance and internal audit at the Company. He began his career with Goldman Sachs as an Analyst at Goldman Sachs International London. Between 1992 and 2014, he held various other positions at Goldman Sachs, including Associate in New York/ San Francisco, Associate and later Vice President at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt, where he was Managing Director from 2004 to 2006. Subsequently, from 2006 to 2010, he worked as Managing Director of Goldman Sachs International London, where he was promoted to Partner in 2010. In 2014, he left Goldman Sachs and became Rocket’s Chief Financial Officer. He holds a degree in business administration from WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management.

Alexander Kudlich Mr. Alexander Kudlich has been Member of the Management Board and Group Managing Director at Rocket Internet SE since 2014. Previously, he was Founder and Managing Director - Berlin of Rocket Internet GmbH. He is responsible for operations, product development, technology and resources at the Company. He studied business administration with a specialization in finance and accounting at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland from 1999 to 2004 and graduated as Lic.oec.(HSG). In 2005, Alexander received a Master of Arts degree in philosophy from the University College London in the United Kingdom. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the European School of Management and Technology. In 2005, upon graduation from the University College London, he joined Axel Springer AG as the Assistant of the Chairman and CEO. From 2008 to 2011, he worked in various managerial positions in a group company of Axel Springer AG – the zanox.de AG, including as Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific and Central and Eastern Europe. In 2011, he joined Rocket Internet.

Roland Berger Prof. Dr. Roland Berger has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Rocket Internet SE since August 22, 2014. He is Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of management consultancy Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. Since 2008, he has served at Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg (Member of the Supervisory Board); since 2008 at Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Bad Homburg (Member of the Supervisory Board); since 1990 at Schuler AG, Goeppingen (Member of the Supervisory Board); since 2004 at WMP EuroCom AG, Berlin (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and since 2012 at Geox S.p.A., Montebelluna, Treviso, Italy (Member of the Board of Directors).

Stefan Krause Mr. Stefan Krause has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Rocket Internet SE since June 9, 2016. He is the former Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Bank as well as former Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board for sales and marketing of BMW. Since 2012 he has served as Member of the Board of the Schmalenbach Gesellschaft fuer Betriebswirtschaft e.V., Cologne (President of the Joint Board), among others. He studied Business Administration.

Pierre Louette Mr. Pierre Louette is Member of the Supervisory Board at Rocket Internet SE since June 9, 2016. He is Chief Executive Officer Delegate, General Secretary, Operators (France) and Purchasing at Orange S.A. Between 1993 and 1995, he served at French Prime Minister Office as Executive Advisor in Communication and new technologies. From 1989 to 1993 he worked for Cour des Comptes de France. He studied at French National School of Administration (Paris, Ecole nationale d’Administration) in 1989 and in 1984 at Paris Institute of Political Studies (Paris, Sciences Po).

Joachim Schindler Prof. Dr. Joachim Schindler has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Rocket Internet SE since June 23, 2015. He is Chartered Auditor and Tax-Adviser. Since 2009 has served as Honorary Professor at Freie Universitaet Berlin. Since 2007 he has worked for Institut der Wirtschaftspruefer (Institute of Public Auditors in Germany) as Chairman of the Board and since 2014 at Centogene AG as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, among others. He studied Business Administration.

Daniel Shinar Mr. Daniel Shinar has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Rocket Internet SE since August 22, 2014. He serves as Chief executive officer in Claltech limited Partnership. Until 2015 he served at Jordan Valley Semiconductors Ltd. as Director) and at Aternity Inc. as Director, among others. Since 2015 he has been Director at Tigo Energy Inc. and Director at CTM Holdings & Initiating Ltd., among others.