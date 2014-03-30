Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)

Name Description

Mahabir Jalan Mr. Mahabir Prasad Jalan is Executive Chairman of the Board of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. He holds a B.E. (Hens.) in Mechanical Engineering from BITS, Pilani and has about 2 decades of experience in forgings. He is an experienced technocrat poessing all the qualities of a businessman and is the driving force behind the success of the Company. After his graduation in Mechanical Engineering in the year 1970 he has served companies including Orient Paper Mills Ltd., Spinning Accessories Ltd, Jaipur, Shalimar Wires Limited, Calicut Engg Works Limited at different levels. Working at different organizations at different levels helped Mr. Jalan to possess the insight of the forging unit. His career, which started, from the shop floor eventually culminated into his first independent ventures Managing partner of Tribeni Steel Forgings in the year 1974. He holds Directorship in M/s. Basuki Portfolio (P) Ltd.

Pawan Kedia Mr. Pawan Kumar Kedia is Finance Director, Whole-Time Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Commerce with a Diploma in Taxation. He has experience of about 25 years in companies. He started his careerfrom M/s C. L Saraf& Co. and then worked as Commercial Manager in M/s Vishnu Straw Board and Indana Group for5 (five)to 10 (ten)years respectively. BeforejoiningtheCompany in 1998, as Commercial Manager (Finance&Accounts), he worked with M/s Khaitan India Limited as Internal Auditor for 2 (two) years.

Rajesh Mundhra Mr. Rajesh Mundhra is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Naresh Jalan Mr. Naresh Jalan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Yudhisthir Madan Mr. Yudhisthir Lal Madan is Additional Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Padam Khaitan Shri. Padam Kumar Khaitan is Non-Executive Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. He is an Attorney at Law. He has experience in Legal Matters for 37 years. He is a Partner of MIs. Khaitan & Co. prestigious &well known legal firm. He started his career with Khaitan & Co. as an Article Clerk and later he worked as Legal Associate and now he is Partner. He is Director of RungamatteeTea & Industries Ltd. Cheviot Agro & Industries Ltd. Cheviot Company Ltd. Williamson Magor & Co. Ltd. Woodside Parks Ltd. R. V. Investment & Dealers Ltd. SIL Investments Ltd. SCM Investment &Trading Company Ltd. Khaitan Consultants Ltd. A nHo ci (East) Ltd. lime Levenge Instruments Pvt. Ltd. He. alternate Director of Manjushree Plantations Ltd.