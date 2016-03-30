Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

Name Description

Anil Ambani Shri. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Reliance Communications Ltd. He is the Chairman of our Company, Reliance Capital Limited, Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Power Limited. He is also on the Board of Directors of Reliance Defence Limited. He is the President of the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He is a member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Employee Stock Option Scheme Compensation Committee (“ESOS Compensation Committee”) and Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) Committee of our Company. With a master’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Shri Ambani is credited with having spearheaded the Reliance Group’s first forays into the overseas capital markets with international public offerings of global depository receipts, convertibles and bonds. Shri Ambani has been associated with a number of prestigious academic institutions in India and abroad: • Member of Wharton Board of Overseers, the Wharton School, U.S.A. • Member of the Presidents Global Counsel, New York University, U.S.A. • Member of Advisory Board of Warwick Business School, UK. • One of the Founders of Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. ISB has established formal partnership with International Business Schools- Wharton and Kellogg. The Prime Minister of India nominated Shri Ambani as the Co-Chair from the Indian side of the India-China CEO Forum, Member of the US-India CEO Forum, Member of the Indo-French CEO Forum and Member of the India-Canada CEO Forum.

Manikantan V. Shri. Manikantan V. serves as Chief Financial Officer, Non Independent Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Manikantan V. is with the Company since last 22 years and has held several senior positions. He has rich experience of over 29 years.

Punit Garg Shri. Punit Garg, B.E, serves as Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company. He is currently President, Telecom Business and is part of the Company’s leadership team since last 17 years. He has held several positions in the Company including CEO of Indian and Global Enterprise business, Corporate Strategy and Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Garg has rich experience of over 32 years in telecom and IT sectors.

Manjari Kacker Smt. Manjari Kacker is Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the company. She holds a master’s degree in Chemistry and a diploma in Business Administration. She has more than 38 years of experience in taxation, finance, administration and vigilance. She was in the Indian Revenue Service batch of 1974. She held various assignments during her tenure in the tax department and was also a member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes. She has also served as the Functional Director (Vigilance and Security) in Air India and has also represented India in international conferences. Presently, she is a Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Limited and Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Limited. She is a Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and member of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, ESOS Compensation Committee and Risk Management Committee of our Company.

R. Bhardwaj Shri.R. N. Bhardwaj is Non-Executive Independent Director of Reliance Communications Ltd., effective August 29, 2013. He holds a master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and a diploma in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Punjabi University, Patiala. He has over 39 years of experience in various sectors such as economics, finance, investment and portfolio management. He was the Managing Director and Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India. Shri R. N. Bhardwaj has also served as a member of the Securities Appellate Tribunal. Shri Bhardwaj is also a Director of Reliance Infratel Limited, Jaiprakash Associates Limited, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, Microsec Financial Services Limited, Dhunseri Petrochem Limited, Milestone Capital Advisors Limited, Amtek Auto Limited, and SBI Life Insurance Company Limited. Shri Bhardwaj is a member of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, CSR Committee, Risk Management Committee and ESOS Compensation Committee and the Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of our Company. He is a chairman of the Audit Committee of Jaiprakash Associates Limited. He is a member of the Audit Committee of Microsec Financial Services Limited, Reliance Infratel Limited, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, Milestone Capital Advisors Limited and SBI Life Insurance Company Limited. He is a Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee of Microsec Financial Services Limited.

Arun Purwar Shri. Arun Kumar Purwar is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Reliance Communications Ltd. He was the former Chairman of the State Bank of India (“SBI”) and also the former Managing Director of the State Bank of Patiala. He holds a master’s degree in Commerce and a diploma in Business Administration. He is also a Director of Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Jindal Power Limited, Apollo Tyres Limited, IIFL Holdings Limited, ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited, IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited, Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited, Balaji Telefilms Limited and Alkem Laboratories Limited. Shri Purwar has served on the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, XLRI Jamshedpur and as a member of the Advisory Board for the Institute of Indian Economic Studies, Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan. He is the Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Risk Management Committee and member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee CSR Committee and ESOS Compensation Committee of our Company. He is also a member of the Audit Committee of Jindal Steel and Power Limited and Jindal Power Limited and Chairman of the Audit Committees of ONGC Tripura Company Limited.

J. Ramachandran Prof. J. Ramachandran is Non-Executive Independent Director of Reliance Communications Ltd. He is a Professor of Corporate Strategy and Policy at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. He is a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant and is a fellow of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is also a Director of Reliance Infratel Limited, Sasken Communication Technologies Limited, Redington (India) Limited and All Cargo Logistics Limited. Prof. Ramachandran is a member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee, CSR Committee and ESOS Compensation Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee of our Company. He is a Chairman of the Audit Committee and Stakehoders Relationship Committee of Redington (India) Limited, member of Audit Committee of Reliance Infratel Limited and Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Member of Audit Committee of Sasken Communication Technologies Limited.