Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)

Name Description

Anil Ambani Shri. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. He is Chairman of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Communications Limited and Reliance Power Limited. He is also on the Board of Reliance Infratel Limited and Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Limited. He is the President of the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He is a member of the Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee and the Nomination / Remuneration Committee of Reliance Communication Limited. An MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Shri Ambani is credited with pioneering several path-breaking financial innovations in the Indian capital markets. He is awarded by Light Readings as the Person of the Year – 2008 for achievements in the communication industry. Voted ‘the Businessman of the Year’ in a poll conducted by The Times of India – TNS, December, 2006.

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala Shri. Amitabh M. Jhunjhunwala is Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Reliance Capital Limited. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant. Currently, he oversees and leads businesses in financial services and entertainment sectors of the Reliance group. He has experience in the areas of finance, commercial, banking, accounts and general management. Shri Jhunjhunwala is the Group Managing Director of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. He is a Vice Chairman of Reliance Capital Ltd. and also a director on the Board of Reliance Equity Advisors (India) Ltd., Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Ltd. and Harmony Art Foundation.

Atul Tandon Shri. Atul Kumar Tandon serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Shri. Atul Kumar Tandon has been associated with the Reliance Group since 2003 and has over 20 years of experience in the areas of corporate secretarial, legal, finance and managerial functions. He joined Reliance Capital in 2011.

Vijayendra Kaul Shri. Vijayendra Nath Kaul is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (2002 to 2008). He completed his Masters degree from the University of Delhi in 1964. He joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1965. After completion of his tenure as C&AG, he was elected by the UN General Assembly to the United Nations Independent Audit Advisory Committee in 2008 and served as Vice Chairman of the Committee upto January 2011. Prior to his appointment as C&AG Shri Kaul held senior positions in the Government and in the United Nations. In Government of India he was inter-alia Secretary in the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers and Coal. He has also been Principal Secretary, Finance of Madhya Pradesh.He has served as Chairman of public sector companies and as Director of many private and public sector companies including Tata Exports and MMTC . He was with the United Nations- ESCAP, Bangkok as Advisor, Trade Policy and Negotiations for Asia-Pacific Region from 1991 to 1998. He is a Fellow of the EDI, Washington. Shri V. N. Kaul is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Rajendra Chitale Shri. Rajendra Prabhakar Chitale is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a law graduate and an eminent Chartered Accountant, is a Managing Partner of Chitale & Associates (India’s only boutique full service structuring and tax advisory firm) and M. P. Chitale & Co. (one of the India’s accounting and consulting firms). He is a member of the Insurance Advisory Committee of the Insurance and Regulatory Authority of India (IRDA), and has served as a member of the Company Law Advisory Committee, Government of India, the Takeover Panel of the Securities & Exchange Board of India, Investor Education & Protection Fund Committee, Government of India, the Advisory Committee on Regulations of the Competition Commission of India, and the Maharashtra Board for Restructuring of State Enterprises, Government of Maharashtra. He has served as a director on the boards of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Unit Trust of India, Small Industries Development Bank of India, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. He currently serves as a director on the boards of several companies including National Securities Clearing Corporation Ltd., Ambuja Cements Limited, Ishaan Real Estate Plc, Hinduja Ventures Ltd., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Reliance Life Insurance Company Ltd. and Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. Shri. Rajendra Chitale is the Chairman of the Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee and ESOS Compensation Committee and a member of Audit Committee and Nomination/Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is a member of Nomination/Remuneration Committee of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Reliance Life Insurance Company Ltd. He is member of Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee of Ambuja Cements Limited.