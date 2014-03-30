Relaxo Footwears Ltd (RLXO.NS)
RLXO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
524.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs521.80
Open
Rs528.95
Day's High
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs517.00
Volume
4,228
Avg. Vol
36,712
52-wk High
Rs554.00
52-wk Low
Rs350.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramesh Dua
|59
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sushil Batra
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vikas Tak
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mukand Dua
|64
|2009
|Whole Time Director
|
Nikhil Dua
|37
|2010
|Whole Time Director
|
Deval Ganguly
|55
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Shilpi Jain
|2015
|Deputy Company Secretary
|
Vivek Kumar
|57
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kuruvila Kuriakose
|63
|2012
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Pankaj Shrimali
|52
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ramesh Dua
|Mr. Mr. Ramesh Kumar Dua is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate, Rubber Technologist and a licentiate of LPRI, London. He is also a Director in Relaxo Rubber Private Limited and Marvel Polymers Private Limited besides being a Working Partner in Patel Oil Mills. He has more than 35 years of experience in Marketing, Production and Product Development in Rubber Footwear Industry. He holds 3147315 Equity Shares of the Company. He is a member of Shareholders'/Investors' Grievance and Share Transfer Committee of the Company.
|
Sushil Batra
|
Vikas Tak
|
Mukand Dua
|Mr. Mukand Lal Dua is Whole Time Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is a Science Graduate. He is also a Director in Relaxo Rubber Private Limited and Marvel Polymers Private Limited besides being a Working Partner in Patel Oil Mills. He has more than 40 years experience of Marketing, Production and Quality Control in Rubber Footwear Industry.
|
Nikhil Dua
|Mr. Nikhil Dua is Whole Time Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is a Commerce graduate and has done course from International School of Modern Shoe- making (Czech Republic). He has an experience of 18 years in the shoe division of the Company. He has rich knowledge with regard to product mix and market development in respect of footwear industry. He holds 450045 Equity Shares of the Company. He is a member of Audit Committee of the Company.
|
Deval Ganguly
|Mr. Deval Ganguly is Whole Time Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is B.Tech from IIT Kanpur.He has more than 32 years of experience in areas of Manufacturing, Project and Plant Management. He joined Relaxo Footwears Limited as President (Manufacturing) and remained associated with the Company for more than one year before his appointment to the Board of Directors. He holds 80 Equity Shares of the Company.
|
Shilpi Jain
|
Vivek Kumar
|Mr. Vivek Kumar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He, is an Electrical Engineer from the University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) and MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. He has more than 19 years of corporate experience in india's leading business houses where he has been operational head besides setting up a number of electrical appliances plants. His contribution has been in the form of improved productivity, quality and efficiency. He is also a Management consultant to many Corporates in India and abroad in the areas of Quality, Productivity, Environment, Safety etc. Presently, he is Senior Professor of the Management Institute. He does not hold any Equity Shares of the Company. He is a member of Shareholders'/ Investors' Grievance and Share Transfer Committee of the Company.
|
Kuruvila Kuriakose
|Mr. Kuruvila Kuriakose is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He , is B.Sc (Special) in Mathematics with a high first class from Kerala University in the year 1970. He is an experienced financial professional from footwear Industry. He is also Director in Neo Land projects Private Limited, Microfin Securities Private Limited, Milliard Logistics Private Limited, Stellar Recreations Private Limited, Star Build Mart Private Limited and Naamah Retreats Private Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee. He does not hold any Equity Shares of the Company.
|
Pankaj Shrimali
|Mr. Pankaj Shrimali is Non-Executive Independent Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He has over 25 years of experience in area of Finance, Accounts, Secretarial, Corporate Management, Legal & Corporate consultancy services, Strategic Management, Investment Banking for reputed corporate houses etc. He is also Director in International Amusement Limited, Network Limited and Kritikal Solutions Private Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ramesh Dua
|47,491,500
|
Sushil Batra
|--
|
Vikas Tak
|--
|
Mukand Dua
|47,491,500
|
Nikhil Dua
|5,287,300
|
Deval Ganguly
|7,029,810
|
Shilpi Jain
|--
|
Vivek Kumar
|--
|
Kuruvila Kuriakose
|--
|
Pankaj Shrimali
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ramesh Dua
|0
|0
|
Sushil Batra
|0
|0
|
Vikas Tak
|0
|0
|
Mukand Dua
|0
|0
|
Nikhil Dua
|0
|0
|
Deval Ganguly
|0
|0
|
Shilpi Jain
|0
|0
|
Vivek Kumar
|0
|0
|
Kuruvila Kuriakose
|0
|0
|
Pankaj Shrimali
|0
|0