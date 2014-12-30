Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc (RME.TO)

Name Description

Matthew Campbell Mr. Matthew C. Campbell is Chairman of the Board of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Mr. Campbell is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, resigning from that role on February 2, 2015. Mr. Campbell has been a successful entrepreneur for approximately 40 years, owning and operating businesses in a variety of fields, including automobile dealerships, scrap metal sales and heavy equipment services such as trucking, contracting and rentals, sand and gravel hauling, asphalt paving and road salt operations. Mr. Campbell established Hammer Equipment Sales Limited in 1993 when he bought Case Construction equipment dealerships in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta. At the time of the acquisition of Hammer Equipment Sales Limited by the Corporation, he had successfully expanded the Hammer Equipment Sales Limited’s dealership operation to include six branches located across Alberta and over 230 employees. In addition to his involvement with numerous industry committees and associations, Mr. Campbell was elected President of the Saskatchewan Roadbuilders, 1987-88, Chairman of the Saskatchewan Construction Association 1990, and President of the Western Canada Roadbuilders 1990.

Garrett Ganden Mr. Garrett A. W. Ganden is President, Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Ganden had served as the Corporation's Chief Operating Officer since May 9, 2011, and, prior to that, had served as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since its IPO. Mr. Ganden has a long history in the heavy equipment business, serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Hammer Equipment Sales Limited since October 23, 2007 and, prior thereto, was the Corporate Controller at Hammer Equipment Sales Limited for five years. Mr. Ganden attended the University of Lethbridge and received his Bachelor of Management in 1997. Prior to joining Hammer Equipment Sales Limited in 2002, he worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP, Chartered Accountants in Calgary, Alberta where in 2000 he earned his Chartered Accountant designation.

Derek Stimson Mr. Derek I. Stimson is Vice Chairman of the Board of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. He was formerly the President of the Corporation, serving in that capacity from the Corporation’s Initial Public Offering in December 2007 (the “IPO”), until stepping down from that role on February 2, 2015. Prior to the IPO, Mr. Stimson had been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Way Service for 28 years. Mr. Stimson had expanded Hi-Way Service’s operations from the initial offices in Taber and Lethbridge, to include offices in Balzac, Bow Island, High River, Medicine Hat, and Picture Butte, Alberta. In 1979, he purchased the Hi-Way Service business from his father and was awarded CNH’s Top North American Dealer Award in that same year. Mr. Stimson has considerable experience in the independent equipment dealership industry having been involved in the agriculture equipment industry for over 45 years, being a dealer principal for over 28 years.

David Ascott Mr. David J. Ascott, C.A., is Chief Financial Officer of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. He having held this position since August 8, 2011. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Opta Minerals Inc., a publicly-traded company engaged in acquiring and consolidating suppliers of industrial minerals and abrasives in North America and Europe. Before that, Mr. Ascott was employed as the Corporate Controller of a large North American abrasive blasting and painting contractor and, from 1992 to 1999, was employed in various positions with Ernst & Young in offices both in Canada and in Europe. Mr. Ascott has been a Chartered Accountant since 1994.

Jim Wood Mr. Jim Wood is Chief Sales and Operating Officer of the company. He brings nearly three decades of experience working in the sales and management functions of the agriculture equipment business. He has been with Rocky since 2011, and has served as Rocky's Vice President of Agriculture since October, 2012. Mr. Wood also sits on the board of directors of the Western Equipment Dealers Association.

Jerald Palmer Mr. Jerald D. Palmer Jr., is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Palmer worked as a barrister & solicitor in private legal practice, where he maintained a practice focused on commercial transactions, corporate reorganizations, and real estate. He is a graduate of the University of Calgary, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (with distinction) in Political Science. Mr. Palmer then attended the University of Alberta where he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws in 2006. Upon completing his articles, he was called to the Alberta Bar in 2007.

Cameron Crawford Mr. Cameron W. Crawford, FCA is Director of the Company. Mr. Crawford is a corporate finance specialist with over 30 years of experience in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and strategic projects. Mr. Crawford is a partner in the Catalyst Group, a professional services firm in Western Canada with an extensive base of agribusiness clients. Mr. Crawford has served on the board of directors of PFK International, a leading association of professional business advisory firms, and is a past chairman of PFK's affiliate, PFK North American Network. Mr. Crawford graduated from the University of Calgary in 1976 with a bachelor of commerce and received his chartered accountant designation in 1979. In 1997 he received his designation as a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta and became a chartered business valuator in 2001.

William DeJong Mr. William (Bill) DeJong, QC, is Director of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Mr. DeJong is a lawyer with over 25 years of practice experience in the areas of securities and corporate finance, as well as corporate and commercial matters. Mr. DeJong is currently a partner with the international law firm of Dentons Canada LLP. He has been a director, officer and, in many instances, founder of a number of public companies traded on various stock exchanges, including the American Stock Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. DeJong graduated from the University of Calgary in 1980 with a bachelor of arts and received his juris doctor from the University of Victoria in 1983. He also received a master of business administration, finance specialization (summa cum laude), from the International University of Monaco in 2001, and received his designation as Queen's Counsel in 2009.

Robert Herdman Mr. Robert J. Herdman is Independent Director of the company. He also announced today that Mr. Robert J. Herdman, FCA, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Herdman is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and was formerly a senior partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Calgary, Alberta, where he gained extensive exposure to the regulatory, compliance, and transactional environment in both Canada and the United States. Mr. Herdman currently serves as a director of Chinook Energy Inc., Western Financial Group, Zag Bank, Blackline Safety Corp., and Black Diamond Group Ltd.

Dennis Hoffman Mr. Dennis J. Hoffman, F.C.A., is Independent Director of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. He is an independent businessman and was, until 2005, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, in Calgary, Alberta. After receiving a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in 1970 from the University of Saskatchewan, he joined PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 1970, was admitted to the partnership in 1982, and became office managing partner and a member of the Canadian Leadership team in 2001 until his retirement in 2005. Mr. Hoffman is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and completed the ICD’s Director Education Program in 2005. Currently, Mr. Hoffman is a director of Mullen Group Ltd. and a trustee of Northern Property Real Estate Investment Trust.

Robert Mackay Mr. Robert K. Mackay is Independent Director of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. He is an independent businessman. He started his working career in the family highway construction business in Saskatchewan. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1984 and shortly thereafter joined Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (“RBA”) in 1985. During his 28-year tenure at RBA, he held numerous management positions all closely involved in RBA’s global expansion into overseas markets throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2005 he became President of RBA, a position he held until his retirement from RBA in the fall of 2013.

Scott Tannas Mr. Scott A. Tannas is Independent Director of the Company. Tannas is the Founder, Vice-Chairman and former CEO of Western Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services organization headquartered in Alberta. As the founder of Western Financial Group, he oversaw numerous acquisitions and significant expansion of the business across Canada, successfully consolidating it into a widely-recognized financial services business. He also currently serves as a director of both Bank West and Western Life Assurance Company. In 2013, Mr. Tannas was appointed to the Canadian Senate as one of Alberta’s elected Senators.