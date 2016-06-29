RMB Holdings Ltd (RMHJ.J)

Name Description

Gerrit Ferreira Mr. Gerrit Thomas Ferreira is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of RMB Holdings Ltd. He has been involved in the financial services sector since graduating from the University of Stellenbosch. He started his career at the Bank of Johannesburg in 1972 and was co-founder of Rand Consolidated Investments (“RCI”) in 1977. RCI acquired control of Rand Merchant Bank (“RMB”) in 1985 and he was managing director of RMB from 1985 to 1988, after which he was elected as executive chairman. When RMH was founded in 1987 he was appointed chairman, a position which he still holds. Following the formation of FirstRand he was appointed non-executive chairman from 1998 to 2008. He is a trustee of the University of Stellenbosch 200 Trust and a member of the University’s investment committee.

Herman Bosman Mr. Hermanus Lambertus (Herman) Bosman is Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Herman was with RMB for 12 years and ultimately headed up its corporate finance practice between 2000 and 2006. He returned to the group in 2014 after serving as chief executive of Deutsche Bank South Africa from 2006 to 2013. He is Director of Discovery Limited and Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited (chief executive). He holds BCom (Law), LLB, LLM, CFA.

Jannie Durand Mr. Jannie Jonathan Durand is Deputy Chairman and Non-Executive Director of RMB Holdings Limited. Jannie Durand is a qualified chartered accountant and Rhodes Scholar, with a BAcc (Hons) from the University of Stellenbosch and an MPhil in management studies from Oxford University. He is the chief executive offi cer of Remgro Limited and before its delisting he was the fi nancial director and chief executive offi cer of Venfi n Limited. He has been a director of Remgro Limited since November 2009 and served as a non-executive director of Alexander Forbes Limited from October 2004 to July 2007.

Ellen Marais Mrs. Ellen Janet Marais is Company Secretary of RMB Holdings Limited., since October 19, 2011. She holds BCom(Hons), CA(SA). Mrs. Marais has been in the employ of the greater group since 2000 and for the last five years acted as financial manager in FirstRand Limited's head office.

Patrick Goss Mr. Patrick Maguire Goss is a Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of RMB Holdings Ltd. After graduating from the University of Stellenbosch as the president of the Association of Economics and Commerce Student, representing South Africa at the Hague and Basel, Pat qualified as chartered accountant with Ernst and Young. He started his career at the Industrial Development Corporation and has served as a director on various group companies for the past 35 years. He has a passion for conservation and has served as chairman of Natal Parks Board. His family interests include Umngazi River Bungalows and various other conservation related activities. Other listed directorships FirstRand Limited and Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited (lead independent).

Johannes Burger Mr. Johannes Petrus Burger BCom (Hons), CA(SA), is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Rand Afrikaans University in 1983 and qualified as chartered accountant after serving articles at PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. He joined Rand Merchant Bank in 1986 and was appointed as financial director in 1995. Following the formation of FirstRand Limited in 1998, he was appointed financial director of the Banking Group and in 2002 was appointed CFO of the FirstRand Group. In addition to his role as group CFO, Johan was appointed group COO as well as financial director, a position he relinquished in January 2014 after being appointed deputy chief executive officer in October 2013.

Peter Cooper Mr. Peter Cooper is Non-Executive Director of RMB Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the University of Cape Town. After qualifying as a chartered accountant he worked in the financial services sector, first as a tax consultant and later specialising in structured finance with UAL Merchant Bank. He joined RMB’s Special Projects division in 1992 and transferred to RMB Holdings in 1997. He was appointed as an executive director in 1999 and retired as chief executive officer and financial director in September 2014 whereupon he joined the board as a nonexecutive director.

Lauritz Dippenaar Mr. Lauritz Lanser Dippenaar is Non-Executive Director of RMB Holdings Ltd. He graduated from Pretoria University, qualified as a chartered accountant with Aiken & Carter (now KPMG) and spent three years with the Industrial Development Corporation before becoming a co-founder of RCI in 1977. He became an executive director of RMB in 1985. He was appointed as managing director of RMB in 1988, a position he held until 1992 when RMH acquired a controlling interest in Momentum. He served as executive chairman of that company from 1992 until the formation of FirstRand in 1998. He was appointed as the first chief executive of FirstRand and held this position until the end of 2005 when he assumed a nonexecutive role. He was elected to the position of chairman of FirstRand in November 2008 and chairman of MMI Holdings from December 2010 to November 2011.

Paul Harris Mr. Paul Kenneth Harris is Non-Executive Director of RMB Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the University of Stellenbosch and joined the Industrial Development Corporation. He was a co-founder of RCI in 1977 and he became an executive director of the RMB in 1985. He spent four years in Australia where he founded Australian Gilt Securities (later to become RMB Australia) and returned to South Africa in 1991 as deputy managing director of RMB. In 1992 he took over as a chief executive officer. Subsequent to the formation of FirstRand, he was appointed as chief executive officer of FirstRand Bank Holdings in 1999, a position he held until December 2005 when he was appointed as chief executive officer of FirstRand. He retired from his executive position at the end of December 2009.

Albertinah Kekana Ms. Albertinah Kekana is Non-Executive Director of RMB Holdings Ltd., She holds BCom (Hons), CA(SA), Advanced Management Programme (Harvard). Albertina Kekana is the CEO of Royal Bafokeng Holdings Proprietary Limited. She has extensive asset management, investment banking and business leadership experience. She was previously the COO of the Public Investment Corporation. Other listed directorships Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, and Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited (alternate).

Jan Dreyer Mr. Jan Willem Dreyer is an Independent Non-Executive Director of RMB Holdings Ltd. He is a graduate of Stellenbosch University and the University of the Witwatersrand. He joined Edward Nathan Friedland Mansell & Lewis where he was admitted as an attorney in 1975. Thereafter he joined Hofmeyr, Van der Merwe and Botha as a commercial lawyer. He was admitted as a partner in 1978 and was chairman of the firm from 1993 until 1999. In 2000 Jan left the legal profession to join the Rembrandt Group as an executive director. Upon the split of that company into Remgro and Venfin, he became a non-executive director of each of the two companies. He was re-appointed as an executive director of Remgro during November 2008. He joined the board of RMB in 1984 and joined the board of RMH upon its formation.

Per-Erik Lagerstrom Mr. Per-Erik Lagerstrom is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds BSc (Accounting), MSc (Economics) (London School of Economics). Per is the co-founder of the Energos group, specialists in big data solutions for human capital. Previously he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he headed up the Financial Services Sector and the Organisation Practice. Other listed directorships Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited.

Mafison Morobe Mr. Mafison (Murphy) Morobe is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Murphy has a career spanning more than 30 years, covering the worlds of student activism, trade unionism, the public sector, politics, youth development, environment and conservation. Other listed directorships Remgro Limited and Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He holds Diploma in Project Management, MCEF – Princeton.

Sonja Sebotsa Ms. Sonja Emilia Ncumisa Sebotsa is an Independent Non-Executive Director of RMB Holdings Ltd. Sonja is a principal partner of Identity Partners, an investment firm which holds equity investments, carries out advisory work and facilitates finance for SMEs by the Identity Development Fund. Sonja’s areas of study included law, business and economics which served her well as vice president of Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Finance of the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank. She played integral part in WDB Investment Holdings participating in FirstRand BEE transactions. Other listed directorships Aquarius Platinum Limited (chairperson), Discovery Limited and Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. She holds LLB (Hons), LSE, MA (McGill), SFA (UK), Executive Leadership Programme (Harvard).