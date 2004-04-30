Edition:
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)

RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

868.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.40 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs873.95
Open
Rs881.65
Day's High
Rs881.65
Day's Low
Rs868.55
Volume
1,166
Avg. Vol
22,681
52-wk High
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Prakash Sanghvi

58 2003 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jigar Shah

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Jayantilal Sanghvi

56 2003 Whole-Time Director

Shantilal Sanghvi

50 2002 Whole-Time Director

Nidhi Gadhecha

2014 Additional Independent Director

Vinod Agrawal

Independent Non-Executive Director

Divyabhash Anjaria

69 Independent Non-Executive Director

Pravinchandra Mehta

Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Prakash Sanghvi

Shri. Prakash M. Sanghvi is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He has experience in the metals industry. He has 35 years of experience. He is Director of Ratnamani Tube India Ltd.

Jigar Shah

Jayantilal Sanghvi

Shri. Jayantilal M. Sanghvi is Whole-Time Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He is an entrepreneur with sound administrative and organisational skills. He has 32 years of experience.

Shantilal Sanghvi

Shri. Shantilal M. Sanghvi is Whole-Time Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He was a Director on the Board of erstwhile Ratnamani Engineering Ltd. with effect from 27th September 1988. He also worked as a Whole-time Director on the Board of erstwhile Ratnamani Fine Tubes Pvt. Ltd. He has 30 years of experience.

Nidhi Gadhecha

Vinod Agrawal

Dr. Vinodkumar Mahavirprasad Agrawal is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He holds MBBS. He has 40 years experience.

Divyabhash Anjaria

Shri. Divyabhash Chandrakant Anjaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He is PGDM (Finance) from IIM, Ahmedabad. He has 20 years experience with Citibank N. A. out of which 7 years in India and 13 years in Africa, Middle East and Europe. His experience covered Trade Finance, Treasury and Investment Banking and Financial Control Functions. He is a member of the Executive Committees of the Derivatives and Capital Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Mr. Anjaria’s Management Services Firm ‘International Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd’ had advised the Government of Gujarat on developing an International Financial Centre – resulting in the GIFT project in the State. He is Director of Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers Company Ltd., Gujarat International Finance Tec-city Co. Ltd., International Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indian Institute of Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. and Gujarat Techmarkets Pvt.Ltd.

Pravinchandra Mehta

Shri. Pravinchandra Maganlal Mehta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He worked in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. in different capacities and areas such as Engineering, Marketing, Manufacturing, all Technical Departments and subsequently Incharge of 9 Business Units. Retired from L & T as Senior Vice President and Member of the Board on 30.04.2004. He holds B. E. (Mechanical).

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Prakash Sanghvi

112,347,000

Jigar Shah

--

Jayantilal Sanghvi

68,383,000

Shantilal Sanghvi

46,636,000

Nidhi Gadhecha

--

Vinod Agrawal

--

Divyabhash Anjaria

--

Pravinchandra Mehta

--
As Of  30 Mar 2014

