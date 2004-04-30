Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)
RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
868.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prakash Sanghvi
|58
|2003
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jigar Shah
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jayantilal Sanghvi
|56
|2003
|Whole-Time Director
|
Shantilal Sanghvi
|50
|2002
|Whole-Time Director
|
Nidhi Gadhecha
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Vinod Agrawal
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Divyabhash Anjaria
|69
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Pravinchandra Mehta
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Prakash Sanghvi
|Shri. Prakash M. Sanghvi is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He has experience in the metals industry. He has 35 years of experience. He is Director of Ratnamani Tube India Ltd.
|
Jayantilal Sanghvi
|Shri. Jayantilal M. Sanghvi is Whole-Time Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He is an entrepreneur with sound administrative and organisational skills. He has 32 years of experience.
|
Shantilal Sanghvi
|Shri. Shantilal M. Sanghvi is Whole-Time Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He was a Director on the Board of erstwhile Ratnamani Engineering Ltd. with effect from 27th September 1988. He also worked as a Whole-time Director on the Board of erstwhile Ratnamani Fine Tubes Pvt. Ltd. He has 30 years of experience.
|
Vinod Agrawal
|Dr. Vinodkumar Mahavirprasad Agrawal is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He holds MBBS. He has 40 years experience.
|
Divyabhash Anjaria
|Shri. Divyabhash Chandrakant Anjaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He is PGDM (Finance) from IIM, Ahmedabad. He has 20 years experience with Citibank N. A. out of which 7 years in India and 13 years in Africa, Middle East and Europe. His experience covered Trade Finance, Treasury and Investment Banking and Financial Control Functions. He is a member of the Executive Committees of the Derivatives and Capital Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Mr. Anjaria’s Management Services Firm ‘International Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd’ had advised the Government of Gujarat on developing an International Financial Centre – resulting in the GIFT project in the State. He is Director of Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers Company Ltd., Gujarat International Finance Tec-city Co. Ltd., International Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indian Institute of Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. and Gujarat Techmarkets Pvt.Ltd.
|
Pravinchandra Mehta
|Shri. Pravinchandra Maganlal Mehta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He worked in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. in different capacities and areas such as Engineering, Marketing, Manufacturing, all Technical Departments and subsequently Incharge of 9 Business Units. Retired from L & T as Senior Vice President and Member of the Board on 30.04.2004. He holds B. E. (Mechanical).
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Prakash Sanghvi
|112,347,000
|
Jigar Shah
|--
|
Jayantilal Sanghvi
|68,383,000
|
Shantilal Sanghvi
|46,636,000
|
Nidhi Gadhecha
|--
|
Vinod Agrawal
|--
|
Divyabhash Anjaria
|--
|
Pravinchandra Mehta
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Prakash Sanghvi
|0
|0
|
Jigar Shah
|0
|0
|
Jayantilal Sanghvi
|0
|0
|
Shantilal Sanghvi
|0
|0
|
Nidhi Gadhecha
|0
|0
|
Vinod Agrawal
|0
|0
|
Divyabhash Anjaria
|0
|0
|
Pravinchandra Mehta
|0
|0