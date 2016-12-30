Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

Name Description

Daniel Julien Mr. Daniel Julien has served as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance SA since October 13, 2017. He has been Chairman of the Board since May 30, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from May 31, 2011. On January 2, 2010, he became Chairman of the Management Board f the Company, and, prior to this, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 26, 2003. He created the Company in 1978. In addition to his duties at Teleperformance SA, he is also Executive Chairman of Teleperformance Group Inc., Director of Frens Immobiliaria, DJ Plus Immobiliaria, DJ Plus S. de R.L. de C.V., among others. Mr. Julien obtained a degree from Universite Paris X Nanterre in Economics.

Olivier Rigaudy Mr. Olivier Rigaudy has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Member of the Executive Committee of Teleperformance SE since October 13, 2017. Before, he was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He was previously Corporate Secretary of Conforama (PPR Group) from 2004 to 2009, after serving as Chief Financial Officer at Castorama (Kingfisher) from 1999 to 2003. He began his career in the audit department of KPMG, later joining Pechiney's finance department before being appointed Director of Finance and Investor Relations at Club Mediterranee in 1992. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of SAMAC, Teleperformance Nordic, Twenty4help Knowledge Service Gmbh Hamburg, Service 800 Teleperformance, and Photel, In & Out, among others. Mr. Rigaudy obtained a Masters degree in Business Law from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Leigh Ryan Ms. Leigh Ronald Ryan serves as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of TELEPERFORMANCE SE. On February 1, 2016, she was appointed Worldwide Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of the Teleperformance Group. Prior to February 1, 2016, she was a partner in Paul Hastings LLP, an international law firm with 20 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ms. Ryan has over 35 years of experience in financial operations, securities issues, mergers and acquisitions, commercial and corporate governance. She has extensive experience in the telecommunications, technology and media, textile, customer service and aeronautics sectors. Beyond these full-time responsibilities and for more than 10 years, Ms. Ryan chaired Talent Acquisition, a global talent recruitment program at Paul Hastings. Prior to joining Teleperformance, Ms. Ryan practiced as a lawyer and external consultant for the Teleperformance Group for more than 20 years, including acquisitions in the United States, Mexico and Colombia. Ms. Ryan is a member of the bars of New York and California. She has written and lectured on the topics of securities law, governance, mergers and acquisitions and other business law matters. She is an honorary member of the Board of Directors of La Jolla Music Society, of which she was a director for 12 years, including 2 years as Chairman of the Board. She has also been a member of the Advisory Committee of the Corporate Counsel Institute in Washington, DC for more than 13 years. She holds a degree in International Relations from Pomona College in Claremont, California, and holds a Ph.D. in Law from Georgetown University, where she was the editor of the Law and Policy in International Business Law Journal.

Philippe Dominati Mr. Philippe Dominati serves as Director at Teleperformance SA as of May 31, 2011. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Teleperformance France SAS, Manager of Isado SARL and Trocadero SCP. He previously was Director of Caisse d'Epargne SLE Paris Ouest. He worked as Deputy Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from March 11, 2008 to May 31, 2011 and was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company until March 11, 2008. He was elected to the Company's Supervisory Board on June 17, 1996. He was Member of the Audit Committee of the Company until June 3, 2008. During his professional career, he also served as Director of Akoa, Akoa Interactive, IDCC, Pedagogie du management et Groupe Presence +, as well as Director of Theolia. He was a Councilor in Paris (8th District) from 1989 to 2001 and a Regional Councilor for Ile-de-France (Paris region) from 1992 to 2004. He has been senator from Paris and a member of the French Finance Commission since September 2004. Philippe Dominati chaired the Senatorial Investigation Committee on the flight of capital and assets from France. Mr. Dominati obtained a Law degree from the Universite Pantheon-Assas (Paris II), as well as a degree in Political Sciences from the Metz University.

Jean Guez Mr. Jean Guez serves as Director at Teleperformance SA as of May 31, 2011. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since June 2, 2010. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is also Director of Societe Tunisienne de Telemarketing, SMT SA, LCC and SAMAC SA, as well as Manager of Cabinet CSA, SCI Anne Pierre and SCI Sinimmo. He joined SO.CO.GE.RE as Chief Executive Officer, a position he held until 1982, when he joined Sofintex as a Managing Partner. He then became a partner of the BDO France group in 2000, and then of the Deloitte group in 2006. He is currently a Managing Partner at Conseil CSA. He worked as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from February 1, 2010 to May 31, 2011. During his professional career, he also served as Manager of cabinet MG Sofintex, among others. Mr. Guez obtained a degree from Sup de Co Montpellier in 1967 and also received a degree from the Institut d'Administration des Entreprises de Paris in 1968. He also became Chartered Accountant in 1972.

Emily Abrera Ms. Emily A. Abrera serves as an Independent Director of Teleperformance SA since November 27, 2012. In 1979, she joined a Philippine subsidiary of McCann-Erickson as Creative Director and became Chairman of the Board in 1992, the function she held until 1999, when she was appointed as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. She has been Chairman-Emeritus of McCann-Erickson Philippines since May 2004. Involved in a range of public interest causes, she has been Chairman of the Board of the Philippine Cultural Center since 2006 and the Children’s Hour Philippines organization since 2009. She is also a Board member of the Philippine Eagle Foundation, the Philippine Board on Books for Young People and the Philippine Cancer Society. She also serves as Chairperson of the Foundation for Communication Initiatives and CCI Asia. In addition, she is Independent Director of Pioneer Insurance and Splash Corporation. Ms. Abrera obtained a degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines in Quezon City and received a degree in Mass Communications from the Miriam College.

Alain Boulet Mr. Alain Boulet serves as Independent Director at Teleperformance SA as of May 31, 2011. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. In 1986, he became Founder Chairman of ONE agency. In 2003, he was appointed as Chairman of the Board of SR marketing services group. Subsequently, from 2008 to 2012, he worked as Consultant on Web marketing. Mr. Boulet obtained a degree in Psychology from the Universite Paris X Nanterre in 1969.

Bernard Canetti Mr. Bernard Canetti serves as Independent Director of Teleperformance SA as of May 31, 2011. He has been also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee as of August 31, 2010. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is also Chairman of the Board of Centre Europeen de Formation SAS and Xynergy SAS and Director of Productions Jacques Canetti and Editions Majestic. Prior to that, he worked as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Teleperformance SA from June 23, 2005 to May 31, 2011. He used to serve as Chairman of Provea SAS, Centre de formation Europeen SAS and Editions Atlas SAS and Edition Atlas Inc. (Canada), as well as Director of Marathon SAS. In 2010, he founded Xynergy SAS and became its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Canetti obtained a degree from the ESCP Europe in 1972.

Pauline de Robert Hautequere Mr. Pauline de Robert Hautequere serves as Independent Director of TELEPERFORMANCE SE. He began his career as an auditor with Price Waterhouse Coopers in Paris. In 1999, he joined the company NetValue USA as a product manager and project manager, then Register.com in 2001. In 2002, he became an independent consultant in "digital business". In 2008, he obtained a Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction (Ergonomics) from University College London and then joined the Foviance ergonomics consultancy firm. He has expertise in the ergonomics of interactive systems and customer experience gained over 14 years. Since 2012, he is an independent consultant in customer experience. He holds a degree in English Literature from the Universite Paris X Nanterre and Economics and finance of Sciences Po Paris. He also holds an MBA from Columbia Business School at Columbia University in New York.

Wai Ping Leung Ms. Wai Ping Leung serves as Independent Director of TELEPERFORMANCE SE. As a textile industry professional since 1982, she also has extensive experience in the field of logistics, distribution and marketing. In 1994, she was Regional Director in charge of sales to Europe at Inchcape Buying Services, a global supply network acquired by the Li & Fung Group in 1995. From 2000 to 2010, she was Executive Director and Member of the Board Of Li & Fung, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in charge of exports to Europe and the United States. Since 2011, she has been President of LF Fashion, a Li & Fung company. holds a Masters degree in Biology from the Northeastern University. Ms. Wai Ping Leung is also very involved in professional associations. She has served on the advisory boards of the Hong Kong Exporter's Association, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, which offers assistance to companies wishing to make Hong Kong their operational platform for China, The entire Textile Industry Training Authority and the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation. She was Chair of the Expert Committee for the Hong Kong Government's Program for Supporting the Development of Professional Services for Trade and Economic Development.

Robert Paszczak Mr. Robert J. Paszczak serves as Independent Director at Teleperformance SA as of May 31, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is also Chairman of Wheaton Bank & Trust and Director at Euclid Beverage. He worked as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company as of June 2, 2010. Between 1995 and 2009, following dditional mergers, he held successive positions as senior Vice-President at First National Bank of Chicago, American National Bank & Trust Company of Chicago, Bank One Corporation and JP Morgan Chase Bank. He was appointed vice-Chairman of Wheaton Bank & Trust (Wintrust Financial) in March 2010, and became Chairman of the Board in 2013. He received a degree in Finance at Northern Illinois University, (United States) in 1972.

Christobel Selecky Ms. Christobel E. Selecky serves as Independent Director of Teleperformance SA since May 7, 2014. She holds a Bachelors Degree in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Delaware (United States) and a Masters degree in Public Relations and Communications from Syracuse University (New York). Ms. Selecky has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector as a director, manager and company founder. In 1981, she joined FHP International Corporation. She became the President of FHP’s largest business unit, the California Health Plan. In 1996, she became co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMasters Supported Selfcare Inc. She has been working as an independent consultant since 2010, and provides strategic advice and recommendations to teams of managers and investors involved or seeking to become involved in the healthcare sector at both national and international level. She is a member of the Board of trustees of United Cerebral Palsy, the chair-elect of the Board of Directors of Population Health Alliance, and is an Advisory Committee member of URAC.

Angela Sierra-Moreno Ms. Angela Maria Sierra-Moreno serves as Independent Director of Teleperformance SA since May 7, 2014. She holds a Degree in Bacteriology from Universidad de Antioquia and a Masters Degree in Science from the Ohio University. She has 20 years of experience in the customer management field in various business sectors. From 1995 to 2002, Ms. Sierra-Moreno was Vice-President in charge of Services at ACES. In 2002, she joined Avianca as Vice-President in charge of Services and Human Resources. Ms. Sierra-Moreno has been an organizational management consultant since 2010, and advises companies and organizations from various business sectors on customer relationship management, Human Resources, and cultural and organizational change. She is Director at LASA SA, Prestigio and Dinamica.