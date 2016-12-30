Rotork PLC (ROR.L)

Name Description

Martin Lamb Mr. Martin J, Lamb serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Rotork P.L.C. Mr. Martin has extensive experience in the global engineering sector. He worked for IMI plc for over 33 years in a number of senior management roles, joining the board in 1996, and served as Chief Executive from 2001 to 2013. He has served on the boards of a number of engineering businesses in a non-executive capacity, both in the public and private equity arena. He is Chairman of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Non-executive director of Mercia Technologies plc Member of the European Advisory Board of AEA Investors (UK) Ltd

Jonathan Davis Mr. Jonathan M. Davis is a Finance Director, Executive Director of Rotork P.l.c. Mr. Jonathan joined Rotork in 2002 after holding a number of finance positions in listed companies. He gained experience of the Rotork business, initially as Group Financial Controller, and then as Finance Director of the Rotork Controls division, and in 2010 was appointed Group Finance Director.

Pamela Ann Bingham Ms. Pamela Ann Bingham is a Managing Director - Rotork Gears of Rotork P.l.c. She was Group Director - Business Development of Rotork PLC., since March 2012. She has gained a wealth of experience in legal, commercial and business development roles. Pamela has worked in the engineering, mining, renewable energy and oil & gas sectors.

David Littlejohns Mr. David Littlejohns is a Managing Director - Rotork Fluid Systems of Rotork P.l.c. He is Managing Director - Rotork Gears Division of Rotork PLC. He joined the engineering design department in 1985 and he moved to Rochester, USA in 1996 as an engineer. He moved into sales before becoming General Manager in California. In 2006 he was appointed Managing Director of the Gears Division. He joined the Rotork Management Board at its inception in 2007.

Alan Paine Mr. Alan Paine is a Managing Director - Rotork Instruments of Rotork P.l.c. He joined Rotork in November 2011 as Managing Director for Rotork Fairchild. He was appointed as Managing Director of the Instruments Division and joined the RMB in January 2013. Before joining Rotork, he managed several international companies in the automotive and linear bearings industries.

Grant Wood Mr. Grant Wood is a Managing Director - Rotork Controls of Rotork P.l.c. He joined Rotork in 2006 as Director of Rotork Site Services (RSS) before being appointed as Managing Director of Rotork’s Controls Division and joining the Rotork Management Board in March 2011. Before joining Rotork Grant gained considerable experience in the utility, financial and energy sectors.

Sally James Ms. Sally James is a Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Rotork P.l.c. She previously held senior legal roles in investment banking in London and Chicago including, Managing Director and EMEA General Counsel for UBS Investment Bank. She has also held the position of Bursar of Corpus Christi College, Cambridge. She is Non-executive director of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC., Non-executive director of Abdi Limited., Trustee of Legal Education Foundation.

Stephen Jones Mr. Stephen Rhys Jones is a Company Secretary of Rotork P.L.C. He joined Rotork in 1999. He joined the RMB in 2007. He is a Solicitor and has held positions in the engineering and construction industries as well as in private practice.

Lucinda Bell Ms. Lucinda Bell is a Non-Executive Director of Rotork P.l.c. Lucinda is Chief Financial Officer of the British Land Company plc. She has served on the board of British Land since 2011 and has held a range of finance roles in the real estate industry. She is Chief Financial Officer of The British Land Company plc.

Peter Dilnot Mr. Peter Dilnot has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2017. Peter is the Chief Executive Officer of the international waste-to-product company Renewi plc created earlier this year by the merger of Shanks Group plc and Van Gansewinkel Groep B.V., having held the position of CEO of Shanks Group plc since February 2012. With an engineering background, before joining Shanks, Peter was a senior executive at Danaher Corporation, a leading global industrial business listed on the NYSE. He held a number of general management roles including President Danaher Middle East, Group President Emerging Markets, and MD EMEA & Asia of its Gilbarco Veeder-Root subsidiary. Before Danaher, Peter spent seven years at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) based in both London and Chicago, working primarily with industrial and pharmaceutical clients, and was a leader in BCG's global Sales and Marketing Practice.