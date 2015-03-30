Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)

Name Description

Eric de Rothschild Mr. Eric de Rothschild has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Paris Orleans SA since October 29, 2004. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of the Company from 1974 to October 29, 2004. He additionally serves as Chairman of Rothschild Holding AG (Suisse), Rothschild Bank AG (Suisse), Rothschild Asset Management Holding AG (Suisse) and Societe du Chateau Rieussec SAS. He is also Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rothschild Concordia SAS, General partner and Manager of Bero SCA, Managing Partner of RCB Partenaires SNC and Permanent representative of Bero SCA as Manager of several companies, including Chateau Lafite Rothschild SC, among others. He obtained a degree from l'Ecole Polytechnique federale de Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich).

David de Rothschild Mr. David de Rothschild has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chairman of PO Gestion SAS at Rothschild & Co SCA since June 8, 2012. Prior to this, he was Member of the Management Board - Banking Activities of Paris Orleans SA from September 29, 2008. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from January 31, 2005, having previously served as Chairman of the Management Board of the Company from October 29, 2004. He was also Director of Paris Orleans SA from 1972 to 2004. A graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, Mr. de Rothschild holds several other mandates, including Chairman of Financiere de Reux SAS and Financiere de Tournon SAS, Director of Casino SA and Member of the Supervisory Board of Edmond de Rothschild SA and Euris SAS, to name but a few. He has spent of 40 years of his professional career in the field of Banking.

Nigel Higgins Mr. Nigel Higgins has served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of PO Gestion SAS, Member of the Management Board Rothschild & Co SCA since June 8, 2012. He is also Member of the Management Committee of the Company. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Rothschilds Continuation Holdings AG (RC) since March 2010. He joined RC in 1982. Since the late 1990s, he has held a number of senior positions within RC, including Head of the United Kingdom Investment Banking and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking. He graduated from the University of Oxford.

Olivier Pecoux Mr. Olivier Pecoux has been Co-Chief Executive Officer of PO Gestion SAS, Member of the Management Board at Rothschild & Co SCA since 2012. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Paris Orleans SA from March 30, 2010 to 2012. He joined Rothschild & Cie Banque in Paris in 1991 and became Associate-Manager in 1996. He started his career in 1980 at Peat Marwick, then he joined Schlumberger as financial advisor in Paris and New York. In 1985, he joined Lazard Freres et Compagnie in Paris and became, in 1988, Vice Chairman of banking at Lazard Freres & Co in New York. Mr. Pecoux now serves as Chief Executive Officer of PO Gestion SAS, among others.

Francois Henrot Mr. Francois Henrot has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board-Representative of Rothschild & Cie Banque SCS at Paris Orleans SA since June 8, 2012. Previously, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from September 27, 2010. He holds a number of other positions, including Director of Rothschilds Continuation Holdings AG and Yam Invest NV and Manager of RCB Partenaires SNC, among others. As a Member of the Council of State, he worked as the Chief Executive Officer of Telecommunications, where he was responsible for designing, development and marketing of the program Minitel. He joined Compagnie Bancaire, where he was Chief Executive Officer and then Chairman. He was also Chairman of Credit du Nord and worked as a Member of the Management of Paribas from 1995 to 1997, then he joined Rothschild & Cie, as Managing Partner. He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale d'Administration and the University of Stanford.

Andre Levy-Lang Mr. Andre Levy-Lang has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Paris Orleans SA since September 29, 2008. He is also Member of the Remunerations and Strategic Committees of the Company. He was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from October 29, 2004 to September 29, 2008. He currently holds several other positions, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Les Echos SAS and Chairman of La Fondation du Risque, as well as Director of a number of associations, including Institut des Hautes Etudes Scientifiques, among others. Mr. Levy-Lang chaired the Management Board of Paribas until 1999. He was also Director of Dexia SA. Mr. Levy-Lang is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Polytechnique and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Alexandre de Rothschild Mr. Alexandre de Rothschild serves as Member of the Management Board at Rothschild & Co SCA since June 8, 2012. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Delsey , Enricau SAS and Vuarchex SAS, as Director of Rothschild Concordia SAS, Rothschilds Continuation Holdings AG (Suisse) and Treilhard Investissement SA, as well as Manager of Societe Civile du Haras de Reux, among others. He joined the Group in 2008 and participated in developing its merchant banking activities. Before joining the Group he worked at Jardine Matheson. He also worked at Argan Capital, where he focused on the acquisition and development of medium-sized European businesses. He is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce Exterieur (ESCE) de Paris.

Martin Bouygues Mr. Martin Bouygues has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Paris Orleans SA since December 7, 2007. He has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues since 1989 and a Director of TF1 since 1987. He also serves as Chairman of SCDM SAS, and he previously served as Permanent Representative of SCDM SAS as Chairman of Actybi SAS and SCDM Participations SAS, among others.

Daniel Daeniker Dr. Daniel Daeniker is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co SCA. Dr. Daeniker is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Member of Audit Committee of WaveLight AG since March 4, 2008. He is a Member of the Administrative Board of Rothschild Continuation Holdings AG, Zug, Switzerland. He is a solicitor and is Co-Head of the Corporate I IM&A Practice Group at Homburger AG, a Zurich-based law firm. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), particularly cross border transactions, and on capital market law, particularly equity offerings and IPOs. Other areas of work include corporate governance and financial services regulation. Before joining Homburger AG, Dr. Daeniker gained professional experience in Central America, Switzerland, and Hong Kong. Dr. Daeniker studied at the Faculty of Law of the Universities of Neuchatel and Zurich, Switzerland, where he graduated in 1987 and received a doctorate in 1992. He also studied at the University of Chicago from which he graduated with an LLM in 1996. Dr. Daeniker is an authorized representative at the SWX Swiss Exchange and a frequent lecturer at seminars and conferences. He is also co-editor of a legal periodical on corporate and capital markets law and restructuring (GesKR, Gesellschafts- und Kapitalmarktrecht sowie Umstrukturierungen).

Anthony de Rothschild Mr. Anthony de Rothschild has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Paris Orleans SA since June 8, 2012. He is also Director of Rothschild Concordia SAS and Rothschilds Continuation Holdings AG (Switzerland), among others. During his professional career, he was also appointed Director of Southcourt Stud Company Ltd (United Kingdom), Sculpt the future Company Ltd (United Kingdom) and A Scott Nominees Ltd (United Kingdom), to name but a few.

Sylvain Hefes Mr. Sylvain M. Hefes has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Paris Orleans SA since March 29, 2012. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Management Board of the Company from January 31, 2005. He previously served as General Partner at Goldman Sachs & Co as well as Chairman of the Board of Goldman Sachs Bank AG. He started his career in 1974 in the French Embassy in Canada. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rothschild in Paris and General Partner at Goldman Sachs, among others. Mr. Hefes is also Director at Rothschild Concordia SAS, Rothschilds Continuation Holdings AG, NYSE Euronext and Rothschild Bank AG, among others. He is a graduate of HEC.

Lucie Maurel-Aubert Ms. Lucie Maurel-Aubert has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Paris Orleans SA since June 8, 2012. Additionally, she serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Optigestion SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Martin Maurel Gestion SA and of BBR Rogier SA and Manager of Mobilim International SARL, among others. She was a corporate lawyer at Gide Loyrette Nouel for 15 years. She was also a lecturer at HEC between 1987 and 1992. She became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Financiere Martin Maurel in 2007. She holds a postgraduate degree (DESS) in International Corporate Law.

Carole Piwnica Ms. Carole Piwnica is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co SCA. Ms. Piwnica has resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of Dairy Crest Group Plc effective 9 December 2010. She is a member of the Bars of New York and of Paris, and Managing Director of Naxos UK. She is a non executive director of Aviva and Toepfer, as well as a member of Monsanto’s Sustainable Yield Advisory Council. Previous senior appointments include chairmanship of Amylum and vice chairmanship of Tate&Lyle. She graduated from New York University with an LLM degree and from the Free University of Brussels with a Juris Doctor degree.

Jacques Richier Mr. Jacques Richier has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Paris Orleans SA since September 27, 2010. He has held several offices and positions in the insurance sector and he has been Chairman of the Board of AGF, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SwissLife France, group in which he held several management positions. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allianz IARD and Allianz France, among others. Mr. Richier holds a postgraduate degree in physics, a Masters of Business Administration from HEC and is also a graduate of INSA Lyon (INSA Lyon or Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Lyon).

Sipko Schat Mr. Sipko N. Schat has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Paris Orleans SA since June 8, 2012. He joined the Rabobank group more than 25 years ago. In July 2006, he was appointed to Management Board of Rabobank Nederland. He is responsible for the Wholesale Clients division at Rabobank International. He is Director at Bank Sarasin & Co and Rabo Vastgoedgroep Holding NV. He obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Groningen (Rijksuniversiteit Groningen) in 1983.