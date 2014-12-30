Roxgold Inc (ROXG.TO)

Name Description

Oliver Lennox-King Mr. Oliver Lennox-King is the Independent Chairman of the Board of Roxgold Inc. Mr. Lennox-King has been the Executive Chairman of XDM Resource, a private mineral exploration and development company, since 2011 and has been a director of Teranga Gold Since 2010. Mr. Lennox-King served as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Fronteer Gold Inc. (“Fronteer”) until it was acquired by Newmont Mining Corporation on April 6, 2011. Until the initial public offering of Teranga, Mr. Lennox-King served on the board of Mineral Deposits Limited, but did not stand for re-election at the November 2010 Special and Annual General Meeting of MDL. Mr. Lennox-King has over 30 years of experience in the mineral resource industry and has a wide range of experience in financing, research and marketing. He has spent the last 17 years in executive positions and directorships with junior mining companies. He was instrumental in the formation of Southern Cross Resources Inc. in 1997. Mr. Lennox-King was formerly President of Tiomin Resources Inc. from 1992 to 1997. From 1980 to 1992, he was a mining analyst in the Canadian investment industry. From 1972 to 1980, he worked in metal marketing and administrative positions at Noranda Inc. and Sherritt Gordon Ltd. Mr. Lennox-King graduated with a bachelor of commerce from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

John Dorward Mr. John A. Dorward is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Roxgold Inc. He has over 18 years of experience in the mining and finance industries. Mr. Dorward served as Vice-President - Business Development at Fronteer Gold Inc., and was an integral part of the team that sold the Michelin uranium deposit, acquired AuEX Ventures Inc. and advanced Fronteer Gold's properties prior to its sale to Newmont Mining Corporation for $2.3 billion in 2011. Prior to his role at Fronteer Gold, Mr. Dorward was the CFO of Mineral Deposits Limited from 2006 to 2009, where he was responsible for financing the construction of the Sabodala Gold Project in Senegal, West Africa. Mr. Dorward was previously CFO at Leviathan Resources Limited, an ASX-listed gold producer, prior to its acquisition in 2006. Mr. Dorward is currently a non-executive director of Pilot Gold Inc. and Navarre Minerals Limited, an ASX-listed explorer.

Natacha Garoute Ms. Natacha Garoute, LLB, CPA, CA, is Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of Roxgold Inc., since September 3, 2013. Ms. Garoute has over 15 years of finance experience, most recently as the Corporate Controller at SEMAFO Inc. where she demonstrated active leadership managing financial reporting, tax and budget functions throughout the Corporation and its subsidiaries in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Previous to that, she held senior finance positions at Canadien National Railway, MDD and PwC.

Paul Criddle Mr. Paul Criddle is the Chief Operating Officer of Roxgold Inc. Mr. Criddle, a metallurgist, has many years of operating and project development experience in West Africa. Most recently, Mr. Criddle was the chief operating officer at Azimuth Resources Ltd., where he was responsible for resource growth and development studies. Prior to this, he was the acting chief operating officer of Perseus Mining Ltd., where he was responsible for operations at the Edikan gold mine in Ghana and the definitive feasibility study for the Tengrela gold project in Ivory Coast. Before joining Perseus, Mr. Criddle managed the construction, commissioning and operation of the Sabodala gold project. Prior to MDL, Mr. Criddle held a variety of senior technical roles at Placer Dome/Barrick in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Tanzania.

Yan Bourassa Mr. Yan Bourassa is Vice President - Geology of the Company. He is a geologist with 20 years of experience in the gold industry in Africa and the Americas, whose experience ranges from exploration to operations and resource estimation. Previously, Mr. Bourassa has managed regional exploration programs at the continent level as well as brownfields exploration at the mine level. Most recently, Mr. Bourassa was director of business development at Golden Star Resources, where he was directly involved in the due diligence conducted by Royal Gold which led to a critical investment. Also while with Golden Star Resources, Mr. Bourassa directly contributed to the discovery of the Wassa underground deposit, which transformed the company from an open-pit-focused company to an underground producer. Mr. Bourassa holds a bachelor of science degree and a master of science degree in geology from the University of Quebec. He has been involved with international research projects and has co-authored multiple peer-reviewed publications on gold systems in West Africa.

Richard Colterjohn Mr. Richard Mark Colterjohn is Independent Director of Roxgold Inc. He has been a Managing Partner of Glencoban Capital Management Inc., a merchant banking firm, since 2002. He has over 20 years of involvement in the mining sector, as an investment banker, director and operator. Prior to co-founding Glencoban Capital, he served as a Managing Director at UBS Bunting Warburg from 1992 to 2002, where he was Head of Mining Sector investment banking activities in Canada. In 2004, he founded Centenario Copper Corporation and served as the President and CEO and a director, until the sale of the company in 2009. Mr. Colterjohn has served on the boards of six additional publicly traded mining companies, including: Canico Resource Corp (2003-2005); Cumberland Resources Ltd. (2003-2007); Viceroy Exploration Ltd. (2004-2006); Explorator Resources Ltd. (2009-2011); MAG Silver Corp. (2007-ongoing); and AuRico Gold Inc. (2010-ongoing).

John Knowles Mr. John L. Knowles is Independent Director of Roxgold Inc. Mr. Knowles has over 30 years of experience in senior roles in Canada and overseas with Canadian and international resource companies including several years in Ghana, West Africa as finance director with a private gold mining company. Since 2007 he has been President and CEO of Wildcat Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, prior to which he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aur Resources Inc. From 1996 to 2005 he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Co., Limited and, following its acquisition by Hudbay Minerals Inc., he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hudbay. Mr. Knowles has been a director of Hudbay since 2009. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University.

Robin Mills Mr. Robin G. Mills is Independent Director of the company. Mr. Mills has been a Senior Operating Partner of Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a principal shareholder of Roxgold, since 2013. Mr. Mills is a Mining Engineer with over 40 years of international mining and corporate experience primarily with the Anglo American and De Beers Groups at senior management and board levels. Robin joined the Anglo American Corporation in 1965 and operated in its gold, platinum, nickel, diamonds and copper businesses, undertaking both open pit and underground projects through studies, construction and operational management. Importantly Robin has overseen numerous mine constructions in Africa. He is a Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Fellow of the UK Institute of Materials, Metallurgy and Mining as well as the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Mills. currently serves as a non-executive director of Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed platinum group metals producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd., and ASX-listed Peak Resources Limited.

Gordon Pridham Mr. Gordon E. Pridham is Independent Director of Roxgold Inc. Mr. Pridham is Chairman of the Board for US Silver & Gold Inc. He is also Principal of Edgewater Capital and sits on the public company boards of Newalta Corporation (Chairman Compensation), Titanium Corporation (Chairman). He is on the advisory board for Enertech Capital a Clean Tech Venture Fund. Recent activities include merger of US Silver with RX Gold as Chairman, sale of Norock Realty to Partners REIT as Chairman of the Special Committee, and sale of Western Prospector to CNNC as Chairman of the Special Committee. Mr. Pridham has over 25 years of experience in investment banking, capital markets and corporate banking. He has worked in New York, Calgary, Toronto and Hong Kong for global financial institutions and has financed and advised companies in public and private markets across a broad range of industry sectors. Mr. Pridham is a graduate of the University of Toronto and the Institute of Corporate Directors program.

Jonathan Rubenstein Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein is Independent Director of Roxgold Inc. He is a professional director, serving on the boards of several publicly listed mining companies, including MAG Silver (as Chairman), Detour Gold Corporation, Eldorado Gold Corporation, Troon Ventures Ltd. and Rio Novo Gold Inc. Mr. Rubenstein's career in the mining sector has included playing a key role during the acquisition of Aurelian Resources Ltd. by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, Cumberland Resources Ltd. by Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. in 2006, Canico Resource Corp. by Companhia Vale do Rio Doce in 2005 and Sutton Resources Ltd. by Barrick Gold Corporation in 1999. Mr. Rubenstein obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Oakland University and an LL.B. from the University of British Columbia. He practiced law until 1994. Mr. Rubenstein obtained his Accredited Director designation in 2011.

Walter Segsworth Mr. Walter T. Segsworth is the Independent Director of Roxgold Inc. He is a director of Pan American Silver, Heatherdale Resources, Gabriel Resources Ltd., NovaCopper Inc., Alterra Power Corp. and Telus World of Science. Mr. Segsworth has 40 years of experience in mining in Canada and overseas and has served as a senior officer of several mining companies including Westmin Resources, where he was President and CEO, and Homestake Mining Company, where he was President and COO. Mr. Segsworth is currently lead independent director of Alterra Power Corp. and Pan American Silver. Mr. Segsworth is past Chairman of both the Mining Associations of British Columbia (BC) and Canada and was named BC's Mining Person of the year in 1996. He received his bachelor of science in mining engineering from Michigan Technological University.